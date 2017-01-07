Ahhh, comfort food. Sometimes it’s the only thing powerful enough to lure you out from under the blankets when another cold New England winter sets in. From creamy mac and cheese to our favorite cozy pudding, these 12 New England comfort food recipes are some of our favorite ways to warm up.

12 FAVORITE NEW ENGLAND COMFORT FOOD RECIPES

Aimee Tucker

American Chop Suey Casserole

New England’s spin on a classic pasta dish, our American Chop Suey casserole is a savory blend of noodles, ground beef, and seasoned tomato sauce.

Shepherd’s Stew

Nothing beats a great stick-to-your-ribs stew recipe. With ingredients like sausage, potatoes, and vegetables, this hearty stew will fill you up and warm you from the inside out.

Aimee Tucker

Tuna Tango Noodle Casserole

A retro-inspired comfort food classic from the Yankee archives, this tuna noodle casserole earned the name “tango” thanks to its tangy tomato zip.

Mother’s Old-Fashioned Chicken and Dumplings

Shirley Wollard Woodlock learned to make homemade chicken and dumplings the old-fashioned way from watching her mother. Tuck into a bowl of chunky, brothy goodness topped with tender, fluffy dumplings and fall in love!

Hornick/Rivlin

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Combine New England comfort food with the ultimate New England splurge in this rich and flavorful Lobster Mac & Cheese. Finished with a buttery breadcrumb topping, it’s decadent and delicious.

Baked Mac & Cheese with Sausage and Tomato

Humble comfort food at its finest – baked macaroni and cheese made even more flavorful with spicy Italian sausage and topped with tomato slices.

Hornick/Rivlin

Firehouse Chili

Made with ground beef, veggies, beans, and the perfect blend of seasonings, this award-winning firehouse chili is a true crowd-pleaser.

Mom’s Meatloaf

Denser than most meatloaf recipes, this version tastes great the next day in a sandwich with sauteed onions and ketchup.

Keller + Keller

Yankee Pot Roast

Tender and flavorful, this recipe for a Yankee Pot Roast is a cold-weather life saver. Serve over rice or egg noodles for warming, filling comfort food at its finest.

Chicken Pot Pies with Cheddar-Scallion Biscuits

It’s hard to imagine a more comforting combination than a savory chicken pot pie filling topped with cheesy biscuits. Butternut squash replaces the usual potatoes for a nice hit of color and sweetness.

Aimee Tucker

Plimoth Plantation’s Slow Cooker Indian Pudding

A warm bowl of Indian Pudding topped with a creamy, melty scoop of vanilla ice cream is a classic New England winter treat. With this recipe, after a little prep up front on the stove-top, the batter heads to the slow cooker for a nice long, slow bake. Look forward to the perfect dessert while you prepare dinner.

Blueberry Crisp with Oatmeal Topping

This old-fashioned blueberry oatmeal crisp recipe comes together quickly, making it a convenient New England comfort food dessert. Serve with whipped cream or a generous scoop of ice cream.

This post was first published in 2013 and has been updated.