Old-Fashioned Homemade Chicken and Dumplings

This version of old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, which we’ve adapted from our friends at The Old Farmer’s Almanac, is a wonderfully efficient way to use a chicken. The whole bird goes into the pot to make the broth, and then the meat is added back in at the end with the dumplings. It’s one of the most satisfying and comforting foods you can make during the cold winter months.

Our readers gave this recipe for old-fashioned chicken and dumplings rave reviews! “These dumplings taste almost identical to my grandmother’s!” “My mom and I always go to Cracker Barrel to get old-fashioned chicken and dumplings. Now we won’t have to.” “I found this recipe a good substitute for my great-grand dad’s recipe”

Total Time: 60

Hands-On Time: 30

Yield: Makes 10 to 12 servings.



For the Soup: Ingredients 1 whole 4- to 5-pound chicken

1 medium yellow onion, diced

5 bay leaves

5 tablespoons salted butter

1-1/2 tablespoons table salt, plus more to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste Instructions Put the chicken into a large soup pot. Add enough water to cover completely, then add onion, bay leaves, butter, salt, and pepper. Cover the pot, set over high heat, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, partially cover, and very gently simmer until the chicken is cooked through, about 1 hour.



When the chicken is done, transfer it to a cutting board, leaving the broth and bay leaves in the pot. When chicken is cool enough to handle, pull the meat from the bone in small pieces and set aside (discard bones, skin, and other waste).

