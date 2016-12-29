Photo: Hornick/Rivlin

Chicken Pot Pies with Cheddar-Scallion Biscuits

It’s hard to imagine a more comforting combination than a savory chicken pot pie filling topped with cheesy cheddar-scallion biscuits. Butternut squash replaces the usual potatoes for a nice hit of color and sweetness.

Note: Using precooked rotisserie chicken meat saves valuable prep time.

Make-ahead tip: Prepare pies up to the point of baking; then wrap tightly in foil and freeze for up to 3 months. When ready to use, thaw in refrigerator and bake as directed.

Total Time: 60

Yield: 6 to 7 servings



For the filling: Ingredients 3 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

3 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1/2 small butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and diced

4 tablespoons salted butter

1 celery rib, diced

1 medium-size yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

1 cup chopped white button mushrooms

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons minced flat-leaf parsley

3 cups chopped cooked chicken, white and dark meat (see Note, above)

1/3 cup sweet peas (frozen is fine) Instructions First, make the filling: In a medium-size saucepan over high heat, bring chicken broth to a boil. Add carrots and squash. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain vegetables, reserving broth. Set aside.



Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add celery, onion, and salt; cook until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until they release most of their liquid, 5 to 7 minutes. Add flour and cook, stirring, about 2 minutes. Add milk slowly, whisking as you go; then add reserved broth, whisking until smooth. Cook, stirring often, until sauce thickens, 8 to 10 minutes.



Season with pepper. Add parsley, chicken, reserved vegetables, and peas. Divide filling evenly among 6 ramekins or other 8- to 10-ounce ovenproof bowls, leaving about a half-inch at the top for biscuits. If you have extra filling, put it in another ramekin.

