5 Blue-Ribbon Recipes from New England Ag Fairs

It’s ag fair time in New England—that end-of-season moment when farmers gather to commune and compete in all things agricultural while the rest of us stuff ourselves silly with corn dogs and cotton candy.

These fairs are a New England invention, the brainchild of a Massachusetts farmer and merchant named Elkanah Watson, who organized the first cattle show and an impressive oxen-drawn plough procession in Pittsfield in 1811. Understanding that farming was solitary and often isolating work, Watson promoted his agricultural society model up and down the East Coast, giving farmers an opportunity to trade wisdom and earn bragging rights.

Today, the ag fair’s many treasures are found in the livestock pavilions, 4-H halls, and craft centers at the heart of the fairgrounds. Pumpkins the size of ponies, hand-grown floral displays, blue-ribbon pies—it’s an amazing concentration of home- and farm-based talent enjoying its moment in the sun.

Delivered Daily: New England Recipes and Tried & True Kitchen Tips from the Editors of Yankee Magazine Email (Required)

In that spirit, I reached out to five of New England’s premier agricultural fairs to gather prize-winning recipes from their talented home cooks, the analog influencers who pass their baking and canning expertise along to the next generation through these events. And as I quickly learned, every fair has endless recipes to offer, and every cook has a story.

5 Blue-Ribbon Recipes

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie

Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Cook: Jannine Fisk, Malden, MA

Fair: Topsfield Fair, MA (Oct. 2–12, 2026)

Cranberry-Orange Muffins with Streusel Topping

Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Cook: Alexia Lemon, Concord, NH

Fair: Deerfield Fair, NH (Oct. 1–4, 2026)

Maine Raspberry Crumble Bars

Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Cook: The late Norma C. King, Lovell, ME

Fair: Fryeburg Fair, ME (Oct. 4–11, 2026)

Triple Cherry Lattice Pie

Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Cook: Reena Kapoor, Branford, CT

Fair: Durham Fair, CT (Sep. 24–27, 2026)

Bread and Butter Pickles

Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Cook: Lydia Larocque, Tunbridge, VT

Fair: Tunbridge World’s Fair, VT (Sep. 17–20, 2026)

This feature was originally published as “Blue-Ribbon Buffet” in the September/October 2026 issue of Yankee.