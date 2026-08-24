Food

5 Blue-Ribbon Recipes from New England Ag Fairs

From pickles to pies, agricultural fair champions share 5 blue-ribbon recipes with that sweet taste of victory.

By Amy Traverso|Aug 24 2026| Print icon

Baked pies, muffins, sunflowers, fruits, and jars on a red checkered tablecloth with a blue ribbon.

It’s ag fair time in New England—that end-of-season moment when farmers gather to commune and compete in all things agricultural while the rest of us stuff ourselves silly with corn dogs and cotton candy.

These fairs are a New England invention, the brainchild of a Massachusetts farmer and merchant named Elkanah Watson, who organized the first cattle show and an impressive oxen-drawn plough procession in Pittsfield in 1811. Understanding that farming was solitary and often isolating work, Watson promoted his agricultural society model up and down the East Coast, giving farmers an opportunity to trade wisdom and earn bragging rights.

Today, the ag fair’s many treasures are found in the livestock pavilions, 4-H halls, and craft centers at the heart of the fairgrounds. Pumpkins the size of ponies, hand-grown floral displays, blue-ribbon pies—it’s an amazing concentration of home- and farm-based talent enjoying its moment in the sun.

In that spirit, I reached out to five of New England’s premier agricultural fairs to gather prize-winning recipes from their talented home cooks, the analog influencers who pass their baking and canning expertise along to the next generation through these events. And as I quickly learned, every fair has endless recipes to offer, and every cook has a story.

5 Blue-Ribbon Recipes

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie. A slice of apple pie with vanilla ice cream on a plate, with whole pie and apples in the background.
Blue Ribbon Apple Pie
Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Blue Ribbon Apple Pie

Cook: Jannine Fisk, Malden, MA
Fair: Topsfield Fair, MA (Oct. 2–12, 2026)

Cranberry-Orange Muffins with Streusel Topping. Cranberry muffins on a stand and plate, with one muffin cut open, on a red checkered tablecloth.
Cranberry-Orange Muffins with Streusel Topping
Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Cranberry-Orange Muffins with Streusel Topping

Cook: Alexia Lemon, Concord, NH
Fair: Deerfield Fair, NH (Oct. 1–4, 2026)

Maine Raspberry Crumble Bars. Three raspberry crumble bars stacked on a plate, with fresh raspberries and a checked cloth nearby.
Maine Raspberry Crumble Bars
Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Maine Raspberry Crumble Bars

Cook: The late Norma C. King, Lovell, ME
Fair: Fryeburg Fair, ME (Oct. 4–11, 2026)

Triple Cherry Lattice Pie. Cherry pie with a lattice crust, partially eaten, on a red checkered tablecloth with fresh cherries.
Triple Cherry Lattice Pie
Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Triple Cherry Lattice Pie

Cook: Reena Kapoor, Branford, CT
Fair: Durham Fair, CT (Sep. 24–27, 2026)

Bread and Butter Pickles. Glass and jar of sliced pickles on a wooden table with a spoon and cucumbers in the background.
Bread and Butter Pickles
Credit: Joseph Keller/styling by Catrine Kelty

Bread and Butter Pickles

Cook: Lydia Larocque, Tunbridge, VT
Fair: Tunbridge World’s Fair, VT (Sep. 17–20, 2026)

This feature was originally published as “Blue-Ribbon Buffet” in the September/October 2026 issue of Yankee.

Amy Traverso

Amy Traverso is the senior food editor at Yankee and cohost of the public television series Weekends with Yankee, a coproduction with GBH. Previously, she was food editor at Boston magazine and an associate food editor at Sunset magazine. Her work has also been published in The Boston Globe, Saveur, and Travel & Leisure, and she has appeared on Hallmark Home & Family, The Martha Stewart Show, Throwdown with Bobby Flay, and Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. Amy is the author of The Apple Lover’s Cookbook, which was a finalist for the Julia Child Award for best first-time author and won an IACP Cookbook Award in the “American” category.

More by Amy Traverso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Login to post a comment

You might also like...

Four plain donuts, one with a bite taken out, on white paper atop a green wooden surface.
Food
Up Close: The Hole Story of the Apple Cider Doughnut
By Amy Traverso
Halved poached pears in syrup with star anise and cinnamon sticks in a dark bowl.
Food
8 Perfect Pear Recipes
By Katrina Farmer
Tomato, Crispy Chickpea & Feta Salad with Garlic-Honey Vinaigrette. A bowl of tomato salad with cucumbers, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese, and fresh herbs on a white table.
Food
Any Way You Slice It | Summer Tomato Recipes
By Amy Traverso
Left: Woman in apron holding a large fish. Right: Hand holding a lobster, book cover titled "A Kitchen on Goose Cove.
Food
Maine-Inspired Recipes From Aragosta Chef Devin Finigan
By Amy Traverso

Shop the New England Store

Unlock Your Roots – One Free Account, Endless Discoveries.

Get access to New England templates, research tools, and more.