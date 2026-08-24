Apples are so essentially New England-y that one might assume they’re native to our shores. In fact, domesticated apples originated in the mountains of Central Asia and made their way here on waves of trade and immigration. Likewise, you might expect cider doughnuts to have roots in 18th-century Vermont homestead life or some early New England agrarian festival. Instead, think midcentury Manhattan.

In 1951, as autumn was approaching, The New York Times reported that a Midtown-based enterprise called the Doughnut Corporation of America was debuting the Sweet Cider Doughnut, “a spicy round cake that is expected to have a natural fall appeal.” While serving doughnuts with cider was already a seasonal tradition, especially at Halloween, DCA’s inspired idea was to put the cider straight into the batter, lending a sweet tang to a simple cake doughnut. (Did some anonymous home cook ever add cider to their batter before 1951? Most likely, but in the history of innovation, to the popularizer goes the publicity.)

Four “donut robots” crank out the cider doughnuts at Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Vermont. Despite its ties to New England today, the history of the apple cider doughnut starts in midcentury Manhattan.

Credit: Aimee Tucker

The cider doughnut became a success that has long outlived DCA itself, and seven decades onward, it’s hard to imagine fall in New England without these toothsome treats. Among the signs of their regional appeal: Just this year, a group of New Hampshire fourth-graders crafted a bill to have the cider doughnut named their state’s official doughnut.

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Among New England’s many cider doughnut hubs, Vermont’s Cold Hollow Cider Mill and Massachusetts’s Red Apple Farm (both of which churn out thousands of doughnuts a day during peak season) are two standouts. But they’re all great. And if you hand me a paper bag of still-warm cider doughnuts on a fall day, I’ll not only love them, but I’ll swear they were invented right here.

This feature was originally published as “The Hole Story” in the September/October 2026 issue of Yankee.

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