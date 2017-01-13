Photo: Keller + Keller

Yankee Pot Roast

Our Yankee pot roast recipe calls for carrots, celery, and pearl onions, but you can swap them out for equal amounts of your favorite vegetables. We’ve also called for red wine (a common ingredient in modern pot roasts) for richer flavor. If you prefer not to use it, substitute extra beef stock. For best results, use a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven to sear the meat on the stove top; then continue braising in the oven, where steady heat surrounds the pot evenly, preventing a scorched bottom.

Total Time: 4 hours

Hands-On Time: 35 minutes

Yield: 35 minutes

