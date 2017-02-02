Quantcast

Red Flannel Hash | Yankee Recipe Archives (1972)

Made with boiled dinner leftovers like corned beef and potatoes, a classic side of Red Flannel Hash comes with the added bonus of beets.

• February 2, 2017
In New England, what do you get when you take a recipe for corned beef hash and swap out some of the potatoes with beets? A savory dish, known as Red Flannel Hash, which is named for the (so-called) flannel-esque patches of red made by the beets. We say crack in a few eggs, and just call it Sunday breakfast.

Aimee Tucker

I’d always heard about this unique New England hash variation, especially popular on diner menus, but had never made a batch. Fortunately, Yankee Magazine‘s 1972 cookbook, Favorite New England Recipes, had not just a red flannel hash recipe, but also one for the New England boiled dinner needed to produce the necessary leftovers.

favorite new england recipes cookbook

Yankee Magazine’s Favorite New England Recipes from 1972. Not sure we’d get away with the phrase “Lady Editors” today!

Aimee Seavey

favorite new england recipes cookbook

All good Red Flannel Hash starts with New England Boiled Dinner. Illustrated cows optional, but encouraged.

Aimee Seavey

A traditional boiled dinner — the kind with corned beef, cabbage, and veggies — often has leftovers, and it’s these “next day bits” that make the tastiest hash, be it plain corned beef or red flannel with beets.

Our recipe is a simple one — just leftover corned beef, potatoes, beets, butter, cream, and a few shakes of salt and pepper. Yours, however, may include onions, peppers, cheese, fresh herbs… whatever you like or happen to have on hand.

Red Flannel Hash Beets

The “red” in Red Flannel Hash comes from the red color of the beets.

Aimee Seavey

Boiled dinner and the leftover hash (no matter the variety) are both New England comfort food classics, but in a 1991 Yankee food feature by Malabar Hornblower titled “Some of Our Frugal Classics Actually Taste Better the Morning After,” the author gives an extra nod to today’s featured variety:

The early settlers knew how to salt cod and beef, preserving them for use when food was scarce. From corned beef evolved one of New England’s favorite meals-in-one: New England boiled dinner (actually a version of the classic corned beef and cabbage). But there are many who maintain that the only reason to eat a boiled dinner is in order to enjoy the leftovers, chopped up and fried as red flannel hash.

Red Flannel Hash, a New England favorite.

Aimee Seavey

How about you? Are you a fan of red flannel hash? Do you consider it to be as good (or maybe even better?) than the boiled dinner it comes from? Let us know in the comments!

Red Flannel Hash Recipe

This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.

Comments
  • Mike

    Red Flannel hash takes patience. Use a non-stick fry pan, an ample amount of butter. Add all the chopped leftovers including some beets (canned is ok). Cook over low heat until a brown crust forms on the bottom (this may take some time). Gently flip the hash (perhaps using a plate) and return to the pan and fry until browned again. Serve with eggs of your choice.

  • Mike

    Good article and recipe, Aimee! If you get the chance, try the red flannel hash at the Maine Diner in Wells. Served only on Saturday mornings; made from Thursday’s leftover boiled dinner. Yum!

  • Norda

    I make red flannel hash often, it is better than the original meal. I put the cabbage and carrots and turnip with the beets and potatoes. I make it with ham or corned beef. Delicious…… Born on Beals Island, grew up in Stonington, Maine

