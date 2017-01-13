Lobster Mac & Cheese
Combine comfort food with the ultimate New England splurge in this flavorful and award-winning Lobster Mac & Cheese. It’s decadent and delicious!
Total Time: 45
Yield: 6 servings
For the pasta:
Ingredients
- 1 pound shaped pasta, such as elbows or shells
- 8 tablespoons salted butter, divided
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups light cream
- 2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese
- 3 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup grated Romano cheese
- Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 8 ounces cooked lobster meat (from about two 1-1/2-pound lobsters), cut into bite-size pieces
InstructionsCook pasta according to package instructions. Drain in a colander, set into the sink, and rinse with cold water to cool. Set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°. Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a medium-size saucepan over medium heat. Stir in onion and garlic; cook until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.
Melt remaining 5 tablespoons butter in the saucepan. Whisk in flour and stir until mixture is light golden-brown and glossy, 8 to 10 minutes. Gradually whisk cream into flour mixture, increase heat to medium-high, and bring to a simmer. Once simmering, reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring, until mixture is thick, creamy, and smooth, 10 to 15 minutes.
Stir onion/garlic mixture and cheeses into cream mixture until melted and smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper; then gently stir in lobster and reserved pasta. Pour mixture into a 4-quart casserole and smooth the top.
Next, make the topping: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Add breadcrumbs and parsley; cook, stirring , until lightly toasted. Sprinkle evenly over casserole.
Bake in preheated oven until sauce is bubbly and the top is golden-brown, 10 to 12 minutes.
For the topping:
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons salted butter
- 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
Hi Carol
So how did the mac n cheese come out??
Hi Carol. The lobster mac & cheese can be made a day ahead and kept in the refrigerator, covered, until you’re ready to eat. Just be sure to add a little more time in the oven to make up for the chill. We hope that you and your guests enjoy it!
Good afternoon,
I am going to make your recipe for Lobster mac and cheese this weekend. I will be serving it
to guests, and would like to prepare it before they get here. Would it ruin it if I assemble it and put it in
the refrigerator until they arrive and bake it when we are ready to have dinner?
Thank you,
Carol