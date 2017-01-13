Combine comfort food with the ultimate New England splurge in this flavorful and award-winning Lobster Mac & Cheese. It’s decadent and delicious!

Total Time: 45

Yield: 6 servings



For the pasta:

Ingredients

1 pound shaped pasta, such as elbows or shells

8 tablespoons salted butter, divided

1 small yellow onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups light cream

2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup grated Romano cheese

Kosher or sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 ounces cooked lobster meat (from about two 1-1/2-pound lobsters), cut into bite-size pieces