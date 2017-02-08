Plimoth Plantation’s Slow Cooker Indian Pudding
Ingredients
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 1/2 teaspoon table salt
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing cooker
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup molasses
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ginger
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries (optional)
- Garnish: ice cream, whipped cream, or light cream
InstructionsGrease the inside of your slow cooker with butter and preheat on high 15 minutes.
In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, whisk together milk, cornmeal, and salt, and bring to a boil. Continue whisking another 5 minutes; then cover and simmer on low 10 minutes. Remove from the burner and add butter.
In a medium-sized bowl, combine eggs, molasses, and spices. Add some of the hot cornmeal mixture to the egg mixture to temper the eggs; then transfer egg mixture into the pot. Stir in cranberries, if you like.
Scrape batter into the slow cooker (5-6 quarts) and cook on high 2 to 3 hours or on low 6 to 8 hours. The center will be not quite set.
Serve warm topped with ice cream, whipped cream, or light cream.
Wondered if recipe could be doubled?
I did add a little sugar, for my husband, but I had a question, do I cover the slow cooker? I am using a metal, sets on top of the heater plate style. For now I put a splatter screen, and paper towel then the glass lid. Any comments?
I am guessing that this is finished in the oven with no lid on the baking dish?
Hi Leslie! If you’d rather use a traditional recipe, this one from Durgin-Park is also great! https://www.yankeemagazine.com/recipe/old-fashioned-durgin-park-indian-pudding
Hi Janice. We haven’t tried this recipe using honey. If you do, let us know how it turns out!
Can you use honey instead of molasses. I am a diabetic.
Molasses is far better for a diabetic than is honey. And Grade B dark Amber maple syrup is better than both of them for diabetics. With these flavors I would either stick with the Molasses or go with the maple syrup. I’ve been making Indian pudding since I was 12 that’s over 40 years. Happy Thanksgiving
I have been making Indian Pudding for many years. Always for my father-in-law who LOVED IT! He made me feel so special….I don’ have a slow cooker in my possession right now. Can I adjust cooking time to the oven?
Having a Turkey Dinner Girls Night tonight….HELP ! Thank you so much
I was introduced to this at Durgin Park in Boston in the ’50s by my grandfather.
I’ve done the classic recipe at home but I’ll take my slow cooker when I go to a friend’s house for Thanksgiving.
The recipe doesn’t say how many servings! Can anyone enlighten me?
love this recipe, used to make an Indian Pudding in my microwave and serve it to my kids for breakfast with vanilla ice cream before school. Now in thier 30’s and 40’s it is a favorite memory.
I made mine and added some Butterscotch and Vanilla box Instant pudding mix. It came out delish!! I did not use butter but 3 eggs and 1/2 cup of Molasses cinnamon and Ginger, No salt and sprayed the slow cooker with Pam. YUMMMMMMY!!
Thank you. That is good.
Hi Jean. A standard 5-6 quart slow cooker works best with this recipe. I’ll adjust the recipe instructions to specify. Thanks!
What size slow cooker?
Hi Chris. Indian Pudding reheats fine — just be sure to cover it with plastic wrap (with a hole to vent) if you’re microwaving it so it doesn’t dry out!
I have never made Indian Pudding before but I want to try this recipe. I was wondering if this is good reheated? There is just the two of us and I don’t want it to go to waste.
Hi Addison. Try Bar Harbor Foods (from Maine) for canned Indian Pudding.
http://www.barharborfoods.com
I have tried both companies that make Indian pudding in a can. I am from Maine and I have to say that these really are not Indian pudding they’re not very nice. The recipes for Indian pudding can be cut way down if you happen to be one or two people. I also have a very quick and easy recipe for Indian pudding on food.com Happy Thanksgiving
Is there a company that makes indian pudding that sells it on-line?
They had very little wheat and had to use cornmeal which they called Indian Meal ! Which they got from the Indians.
Hi Susan. I’d say this recipe makes 4-6 servings depending on portion size. We haven’t tested it doubled, so we can’t advise on how much longer it would need to cook, but if you try it out, please report back! Thanks!
I would like to try the plimouth plantation slo-cooker Indian pudding receipe and I was wondering
How many servings the receipe makes and if the receipe can be doubled?
Our family loves Indian pudding and this recipe by far is the best. Not just for Thanksgiving any longer. I use my slow cooker on a regular basis and this recipe came out perfectly. Especially like the dried cranberries – so much better than raisins.
Many thanks!
My grandmother used to make Indian pudding in an old pressure cooker. It was my favorite dessert. I have since tried several times to duplicate it, using her recipe, but for whatever reason it has never tasted quite the same. Might have something to do with time and place. Will definitely give this recipe a try.
I appreciate the people giving their reviews – this was encouraging to me to try this..my family and friends just loved it and wolfed it down – served with a good vanilla ice cream/ will be on my to do list for my Thanksgiving meal.
This is wonderful to make ahead of time on Thanksgiving morning and it will be ready for a dessert. It is fairly easy to assemble, and the flavors melding together make it delicious. It is so good with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.
I made this slow cooker Indian Pudding for Thanksgiving this year and it was met with rave reviews. My uncle said it was perfect — not too sweet and just like he remembered it. Will definitely make this recipe again!
Halleluiah! @ long last NO lumps. Smooooth and creamy. Thank you so very much.
A very Blessed Thanksgiving to all
Marthalie & Sachem Piper in Vermont