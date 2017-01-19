From sweet tangerines to tangy grapefruits, citrus fruits can liven up any dish with a fruity kick and pop of color. Often thought to be a summer staple for pitchers of lemonade and bowls of sorbet, citrus fruits are actually in the peak of their season during the winter months. That means – for a welcome alternative to classic comfort foods – that citrus fruits are a great addition to sweet and savory winter dishes alike. For inspiration, we’ve pulled together some of our favorite citrus recipes from the Yankee archives for you to try and enjoy.

Favorite Winter Citrus Recipes

If you like citrus, this is the cake for you. It gets a flavor punch from three sources: the zest in the batter, the candied citrus slices on top, and the citrus syrup poured over the cake while it’s still warm.

Heath Robbins

This Citrus Mango Salsa, a lively accompaniment to pork, adds both bright flavor and bold colors.

This Citrusy Seared Sea Scallops on Wilted Greens salad is a great winter salad when you’re craving something light and bright, but still substantial.

Nina Gallant

If there’s one food item that needs jazzing up, it’s a pork chop. And while there doesn’t seem to be anything special about this recipe for Orange Pork Chops on paper, the finished product is exceptionally good.

Adapted from a tasty recipe for Scottish Oat Scones, these breakfast treats are studded with sweet grapefruit and topped with a tangy citrus glaze.

Aimee Tucker

Low in calories and sodium and charged with vitamins and minerals, citrus fruits adapt well to green salads.

Refreshing in summer and a reminder of warm days in winter, this easy homemade lemon sherbet is creamy, sweet, tart, and light on the tongue.

Amy Traverso

This lemon pound cake in a Bundt cake pan drizzled with a simple lemon glaze is refreshing and flavorful. Top the cake with sliced strawberries for a delicious twist.

This recipe takes the rich flavor of bay scallops and turns up the volume with almond flour (finely ground almonds) and thinly sliced almonds (hazelnuts work well, too). For balance, a touch of orange juice adds a light note and brightens the dish.

Heath Robbins

Our readers tell us this recipe for lemon squares is always a big hit at parties, and we couldn’t agree more! The sweet and tart flavors blend in perfect harmony.

Like a warm ray of sunshine, this rich glazed grapefruit poundcake is the perfect cake to cure your winter blues.

Aimee Tucker

Which winter citrus recipes are your favorite?