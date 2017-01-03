Glazed Grapefruit Pound Cake

Like a warm ray of sunshine, this rich glazed grapefruit poundcake is the perfect cake to cure your winter blues.

Total Time: 30

Yield: 10 servings



Ingredients

Nonstick cooking spray

3 cups cake flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1-1/2 teaspoons table salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

Zest of 1 grapefruit

1-1/4 teaspoons grapefruit or lemon extract (optional)

4 eggs, at room temperature

1/2 cup fresh grapefruit juice, divided

Grapefruit Glaze (see accompanying recipe)