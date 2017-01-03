Quantcast

Glazed Grapefruit Pound Cake

• January 3, 2017 • Read Comments (3)
Photo: Aimee Tucker

Like a warm ray of sunshine, this rich glazed grapefruit poundcake is the perfect cake to cure your winter blues.

Total Time: 30
Yield: 10 servings

Ingredients

  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 3 cups cake flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons table salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 cups granulated sugar
  • Zest of 1 grapefruit
  • 1-1/4 teaspoons grapefruit or lemon extract (optional)
  • 4 eggs, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup fresh grapefruit juice, divided
  • Grapefruit Glaze (see accompanying recipe)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325°. Mist a 10-inch Bundt or tube pan with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer until color lightens, about 2 minutes. Add sugar gradually; then beat until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add grapefruit zest and extract (if you like); beat thoroughly.

Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add one-third of the flour mixture; then beat until just incorporated. Add 1/4 cup grapefruit juice and another third of the flour mixture; then beat until just incorporated. Repeat with the other 1/4 cup grapefruit juice and the remaining flour mixture.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Tap pan on counter to get rid of any air pockets. Bake 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

Remove cake from oven and place on a cooling rack 10 minutes; then turn cake out of the pan onto rack. Loosen sides with a thin knife. Let cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes longer. Top with Grapefruit Glaze as directed below.

Grapefruit Glaze

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
  • 2-2/3 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice

Instructions

Combine sugar and juice in a bowl; then mix with a fork until smooth. Set a piece of wax paper under the cake (which is still on the cooling rack); then slowly drizzle glaze over cake. Let cake cool completely before transferring to a platter. You may refrigerate it overnight, or up to several days, covered loosely with foil.
