Glazed Grapefruit Pound Cake
Like a warm ray of sunshine, this rich glazed grapefruit poundcake is the perfect cake to cure your winter blues.
Total Time: 30
Yield: 10 servings
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3 cups cake flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1-1/2 teaspoons table salt
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- Zest of 1 grapefruit
- 1-1/4 teaspoons grapefruit or lemon extract (optional)
- 4 eggs, at room temperature
- 1/2 cup fresh grapefruit juice, divided
- Grapefruit Glaze (see accompanying recipe)
InstructionsPreheat oven to 325°. Mist a 10-inch Bundt or tube pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl, beat butter with an electric mixer until color lightens, about 2 minutes. Add sugar gradually; then beat until fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add grapefruit zest and extract (if you like); beat thoroughly.
Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add one-third of the flour mixture; then beat until just incorporated. Add 1/4 cup grapefruit juice and another third of the flour mixture; then beat until just incorporated. Repeat with the other 1/4 cup grapefruit juice and the remaining flour mixture.
Pour batter into prepared pan. Tap pan on counter to get rid of any air pockets. Bake 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.
Remove cake from oven and place on a cooling rack 10 minutes; then turn cake out of the pan onto rack. Loosen sides with a thin knife. Let cool to room temperature, about 45 minutes longer. Top with Grapefruit Glaze as directed below.
Grapefruit Glaze
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
- 2-2/3 tablespoons fresh grapefruit juice
still making this delicious cake after all these years. glad I found it on the internet. It’ the best!
Delicious recipe – lots of citrus flavor and not too sweet.
Very good cake, nice refreshing flavor.