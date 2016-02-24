Franks and Beans | A Saturday Night Tradition

Excerpt from “Beans and Harmony,” Yankee Magazine, February 1995.
Being married to a Yankee meant we had franks and beans every Saturday night for years. Our eldest daughter hated beans, but her father insisted she eat every bean on her plate. I’d like to say that when she grew up she learned to like baked beans, but that would be a fairy story.
My husband longed for the flavor of true bean-hole beans. Those can sometimes be found at bean suppers, where deep pits are dug and great fires burn all day to create glowing hot coals. The cook then lowers the beans into the holes in vast black pots and covers them completely with ashes and earth, letting them bake slowly for two whole days. They are at last unearthed, lifted out, and a great feast is had by all. I, with my little saucepan and stirring spoon, had a hard time reproducing that flavor.
My most common mistake was to heat the beans too fast. I always turned the burner on high. That was heresy to the baking of beans. All too often the bean critic would shout from the living room, “Don’t ruin the beans! Cook them slowly!”
Eventually I learned to simulate a bean-hole supper by heating the brown, juicy morsels on the lowest setting for a half an hour and not interfering with them in any way. I kept myself busy with the rest of the supper — a very active exercise. I’d rush to the blender to whip up milk shakes, rush to butter the buns, check the boiling franks, make sure the beans were heating slowly, pour out the chips. It was a challenge to complete everything at once (the mark of a great chef).
I learned that the tension between fast and slow, the yin-yang of trying to achieve excellence with franks and beans, was the secret of not only a great supper, but of a marriage as well.
I grew up in Maine and my parents always served beans and franks on Saturday nite. Wednesdays were spaghetti, Fridays fish (we weren’t Catholic but heh, we showed our support), Sundays were pot roast. Never liked beans and franks. The baked beans were fine along with the brown bread but the boiled franks were always floppy and rubbery and Dad wouldn’t allow hot dog buns at the supper table. Buns were for picnics. Piccalilli in the beans helped. As a teenager, I would get invites to friends on Saturday for supper that didn’t do beans and franks. Ahhh, hamburgers in a bun!
If you want great brown bread, try making your own-its worth it!
Some Saturday night’s I’m the only one eating beans & hot dogs. The family can’t understand why I enjoy this meal, Baby, there SO GOOOD ! Yum, Yum, Yum. Come Sunday morning, any left over beans get put on the plate & accompany my 2 over easy, 3 slices of Spam & golden toast. Eat well this weekend & enjoy !!!!
Franks and beans were our traditional dinner on Saturday night (some times with brown bread also). B&M beans were our family favorite. When we moved to NJ and could not find the B&M beans here in the 60’s, my parents would bring us a case of them when they came to visit!
Yes, every Saturday. I make beans using Jacob cattle beans from Freyburg, Maine
I grew up in Ct. My Dad was a born and raised Vermonter. As children we had the tradional Frank’s and beans every Saturday night. Brown bread was also on the table. And, while we watched Gunsmoke, we enjoyed popcorn made in our electric popper. Great memories that last forever
I love this article! My family were (are) swamp Yankees from way back. We always had baked beans , franks and brown bread (drenched in butter), Saturday nights. With the left over beans we loved to make bean sandwiches, recipie: bread, mayonnaise and as many beans as you could squeeze between the bread. Thanks for the memories.
Still love it. Toss in a salad or coleslaw. Leftover cold beans on toast for Sunday Breakfast.
Yes! I’m from Brooklyn and we had it every Saturday night..my daughter asked where did it come from.
.now I know ????.
You forgot the brown bread!
I’m a Southern girl, why is this a Saturday night tradition? Can someone explain it’s origins ?
The Pilgrims would bake beans Saturday night so they wouldn’t have to cook on the Sabbath.
Every Saturday night, traditional!
Every Saturday like clockwork .
Yes red hot dogs and baked beans every Saturday night along with home made potato salad. Yummy