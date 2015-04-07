Baked Bean Sandwich | What to Do with Leftover Baked Beans

Wondering what to do with leftover baked beans? In many New England households, leftover baked beans were (and sometimes still are) the perfect filling for a thick baked bean sandwich.
A large pot of baked beans may be a well-known New England Saturday night tradition, but what about the leftovers? In many families, leftover Saturday night baked beans became Sunday (and Monday…and sometimes Tuesday) baked bean sandwiches. Yes, that’s right. Baked bean sandwiches.
Of course, it’s always an option to heat up leftover baked beans and serve them in more “traditional” ways – with brown bread, franks-and-beans style, or even alongside eggs and toast. But where’s the fun in that?
Inexpensive, filling, and the hallmark of packed lunches for an entire generation of New Englanders, baked bean sandwiches are perhaps the lunchbox definition of Yankee frugality. This sandwich isn’t pretty, but it’s ours, and we love it with the same loyalty we extend to Moxie and Necco Wafers.
So, just how do you make a baked bean sandwich? I confess I’d never eaten one before, so making it was a bit of an adventure. According to my sources (meaning all of you on Facebook), it’s as easy as plopping a delicious pile of cold baked beans onto a thick slice of white sandwich bread (Anadama bread works great, too) and topping it with another. Some baked bean sandwiches are made with brown bread, but they tend to be more “open-faced,” and that’s just not the same thing as picking up a sandwich and biting into it!
I like my baked beans with a little sauce, so even though these were cold (these had been in the fridge for a day or two), the sandwich was on the messy side, but (amazingly) still held. It actually sat on the plate like you see in the photo for a good 15 minutes without losing more than a little sauce and a few rogue beans. I’ve had a Boston Cream Pie fall apart faster than that!
And the flavor? Well, it tasted like you’d think – like baked beans and thick sandwich bread – but I happen to be a fan of both, so the experience wasn’t unpleasant. It did, however, leave my mouth feeling a little dry, so it was a good thing I had a bottle of Polar root beer in the fridge. And, since all sandwiches benefit from a little crunch and salt, I added a handful (or two) of Cape Cod potato chips. Now there’s a lunch!
While many New Englanders have fond memories of baked bean sandwiches, it does seem to be especially popular with Yankees of a certain generation, so we’re wondering… Do you love a good baked bean sandwich? Do you know someone who does? Let us know!
Ready to make your own baked bean sandwich? First you’ll need the of beans! Here are some favorite baked beans recipes from the Yankee archives:
baked bean sandwiches are the best. Dad got us enjoying them as a kids with a little butter on the bread.( in the 60’s)
Back in the 1930’s this was very commonplace-baked beans and franks on Saturday -my mother did not make her beans very juicy so on Sunday AM we had fried Beans with lots of Butter-and then came the sandwiches- I think it’s time for me to bake some not so juicy Baked Beans- soon <3
ETA she grew up in Camden, NJ in the late 30s and ate bean sandwiches.
I miss the word “supper” too. I live in Va., have all my life, my mother always called it “supper” and it will always be supper to me.
Mom heated them in a cast iron frying pan and mashed them with a fork. We put mustard, onions and celery seed on the sandwich too.
The secret is buttering the bread. Well, my secret.
My dad would take baked bean sandwiches in his lunch pail for work. My mom’s beans were much drier than yours. I never tried it – it never appealed to me.
My husband thinks I am so weird for eating them but yes, they are wonderful! Grew up on them
My father loved baked bean sandwiches however my mother would often fry the left over beans in a little butter for Sunday breakfast. God they were good. I don’t know if they were a family thing or French Canadian.
My grandfather would make me baked bean sandwiches on toast. He would fry up the leftover beans in a cast iron skillet, toast the bread, add some raw onion, ketchup and mustard; I loved them. I actually had one a few weeks ago, it was like I went back in time.
trade them bean sandwiches for a meat sandwich all the time for some of friends mother could not make a good pot yellow eye’s.
Welch rabbit was one of favorite school lunches at old Coventry high. I’m from Foster R.I. and old Mill my mother was the best bake bean’er in Hopkins Mills.
With a good hot mustard
I’m of 80 years old an I still like a cold bean sandwich, Still can bake a mean pot of bake beans.
Lover left over baked bean sandwiches with mayo. Sometimes I add a slice of bologna
It was a Sunday tradition at my grandparents for a light supper and some cards for the men after
WHY USE BREAD ? EAT THEM COLD OUT OF A CONTAINER ! i keep the little cans in the truck for emergency ‘s with plastic spoons and tp , you never know when the need for a quick snack or a visit to the woods should come to you
Barb, I thought my dad was the only one that made that. It took me most of my childhood to learn to like it and after that we had all grown up and moved away from home. Dad was a gardener and worked down on the docks the rest of the time emptying the fishing trawlers as they came in. He and mom worked at 40 Fathoms Fishery’s. If you know where that is you know where I’m from. My first job was working in the sardine factories. (still have a few scares from that) I loved that you still call it
supper. Everyone around here calls it dinner. ( N,H,) Dinner was at noon, right!
Another thing that took me most of my childhood to like was Welsh rarebit. We had it atleast once a week at school dinner on crackers. You? By the time I got out of school I liked it if there were enough crackers.
We grew up on them, we’d mash them alittle, add salt & pepper and a nice slice of onion. Nothing better.
We were from Rockland & my husband came from a nice French family in Biddeford. He’d never heard of
them until I sent him to work with one. He brought it home and said “I don’t know what it is but I don’t want another one” I ate it later. Still delish!
Same w/liver & onions. Made that one night for supper and when he got home he asked if I was making that. I told him yes and asked how he knew. He said “I could smell it as soon as I drove in the yard”
What a difference a few miles makes.
When I bought a bottle of Moxie my mother in law thought I was getting soda cause I had an upset stomach.
Those kinds of drinks were tonic to her. Tonic to us up the cost was something you put in your hair. Moxie was definitely out.
Your articles are fun to read. thanks. Yes Fluffanutter is great!. So is the afternoon snack of macaroni w/ salt, pepper & butter, mom would add a can of cambell tomato soup along w/the can of milk. She called it “Soupy Macaroni” What this generations have missed. Ya think.
LOVE cold bean sandwiches with mayo!
My father and his father loved these sandwiches and would take them to work .
I love bean sandwiches…on crusty bread with butter….out of a family of eight my Mom and I were the only ones that ate them..she always said “more for us”….
Love, love, love cold beans sandwiches!! Nothing on the bread, just good ole’ beans!
My dad was the cook in our family and some of the things we got for school lunches (yes, back when we had to brown bag it to school) We had our share of bean sandwiches (which no one want to trade for) And I also remember also having peanut butter and ketchup and Cream Cheese and jelly. No, I didn’t have to get up my lunches to the school bullies. but with 8 kids you had to save money any way you could. Ahh the memories. And to think there where kids out there that had nothing for lunch.
I still eat baked bean sandwiches! Love mine with onion and Gulden’s spicy brown mustard. Great on rye bread because the bean juice does not soak through as easy.
I’m 75 and I love bean sandwiches with mayo , always made for the beach and lunch boxes. Made with
Baked beans home made!!!
My mother always said we were Yankees, her relatives were from cape cod. Her aunt and uncle ran the
Telephones for the cape.
Thanks for the memories. Marilyn a lifetime resident of rhode island
Yes!! You need mayo and lettuce! My friends would laugh when I took one to school for lunch…in Canada yet..but they soon became converts too. This was passed on from my Yankee grandma.
But of course. But the best leftovers were from my dad’s biscuits (always made with Maine’s Bakewell Cream). Beans and biscuits were Saturday night’s supper. On some Sundays, he made “milk toast”. Simply half the left over biscuits and toast them in the oven. While they are getting lightly browned and crunchy, make a simple white sauce with extra pepper for zing. Break the toasty biscuit halves into two pieces plop them into the white sauce, stir to coat, and serve immediately. Admittedly these have limited appeal and no appeal at all if they’ve cooled. He did not add eggs to this meal, but sometimes made bacon. He would have been 101 next week, so this is an old woodsman/farmer recipe and is nothing like the biscuits and gravy of the South.
My Mom was born in RI, so of course we had baked bean sammies,, I haven’t had one in years tho, since she has passed on,, but now that I’ve been reminded,, will have to make one soon
Yes I like baked beans sandwich they are great
Baked bean sandwitches with mayo!!! My gram passed it down! Sounds gross but its wonderful.
As a kid I ate my share of baked bean sammies …. I liked ’em …. but as an adult the idea of cold baked beans isn’t as appealing. As I recalled a little bit of mustard on the bread added extra zing. It was one of those things kids in the 60s could “cook” for themselves without using the stove …