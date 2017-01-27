This classic Boston cream pie recipe relies on the familiar combination of golden cake, sweet pastry cream, and smooth chocolate glaze.

Total Time: 1 hour, plus chilling

Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 10 to 12 slices



Instructions Bring 1-1/4 cups of the milk, along with the sugar, gelatin, and salt, to barely a simmer over medium heat, whisking well to dissolve the sugar and gelatin completely. Meanwhile, in a medium-size bowl, whisk together the yolks, cornstarch, and remaining 1/4 cup of milk. Pour 1 cup of the hot milk mixture into the egg mixture and whisk to combine; then strain this mixture back into the remaining hot milk. Whisk the egg/milk mixture continuously over medium heat until thickened and bubbling in the center, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and strain again into a medium-size bowl; then add the butter and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth; then cover with plastic wrap, pressing it directly onto the surface to prevent a skin forming.Chill the pastry cream thoroughly, preferably overnight.

For the Sponge Cake:

Ingredients

1/3 cup unsalted butter, plus extra for pans

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups cake flour, plus extra for pans

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon table salt

2 large eggs

3/4 cup whole milk, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pastry Cream