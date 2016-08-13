Slow Cooker Maple Baked Beans
This recipe originally ran as “Bertha Robb’s Home Baked Beans” in the March, 1981 issue. We’ve adapted it for the slow cooker.
Ingredients
- 1 pound dried yellow eye beans
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- dash pepper
- 2 teaspoons ground mustard
- 4 tablespoons maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons molasses
- piece of salt pork
Please forgive me, I am a Texan living in the Pacific Northwest with a daughter that has lived in the Boston area for years and loves it, hence my interest in all things from New England. I know all about beans, grew up eating lots of pinto or red beans with cornbread but I have never heard of “yellow eye beans”! Black-eyed peas, yes, but no yellow eye beans. What are they and where can they be found? I’ve made baked beans using navy beans and large lima beans but I would like to try these if I can find them. Thanks for any help you can provide!
can you use other types of beans instead such as navy beans?
My 100 year old Grandmother, from Calais and Wiscassett, insisted on Navy, but admitted most any large bean “would do”, just have to monitor for “doneness”.
dumb question but what do you mean by barely covered? fill with boiling water a little above the beans?
Yes, Kathy, just so the beans are covered by the water; not more than a 1/4 inch over. You can always add more water if necessary, but it probably won’t be when using a show cooker. I would use other liquid rather than water for more flavor, like diluted chicken or vegetable stock. Good luck!