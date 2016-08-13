Slow Cooker Maple Baked Beans

This recipe originally ran as “Bertha Robb’s Home Baked Beans” in the March, 1981 issue. We’ve adapted it for the slow cooker.

Ingredients

1 pound dried yellow eye beans

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon salt

dash pepper

2 teaspoons ground mustard

4 tablespoons maple syrup

3 tablespoons molasses

piece of salt pork