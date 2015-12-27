Photo: Heath Robbins

Granny’s Homemade Brown Bread

Brown bread is the traditional accompaniment to baked beans, a true New England favorite, but the best homemade brown bread recipe involves steaming the loaf. To rig up a steamer, add 2 inches of water to a large pot; then place a brick or tin can in the center of the pot and set an empty 23-ounce coffee can (or 7- to 8-cup cylindrical mold) on top of it. Cover the pot tightly, and check it every 30 minutes to make sure there’s still plenty of water at the bottom.

Total Time: 20

Yield: 1 loaf

