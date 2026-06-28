Homes

New England Architecture 101: Triple-Decker

One of the most recognizable housing types in New England cities, triple-deckers were built by the thousands around the turn of the 19th century.

By Bruce Irving|Jun 28 2026| Print icon

A three-story blue house with bay windows and balconies, viewed from the street corner.

Credit: Rob Leanna

Whether you call them three-deckers or triple-deckers, there’s no denying this ubiquitous home style embodies efficiency. The narrow buildings began lining streets in the 19th century, providing both housing density and the opportunity for extended families to live under one roof on small plots. They offer three identical floor plans stacked on top of each other—resembling a layer cake—each with a front porch and more than a dozen windows.

Time Period: Approximately 1880s–1920s

Colonial Revival Characteristics: Flat or hip roof; exterior featuring uniform clapboard siding; classical/simple porch columns and posts

Queen Anne Characteristics: Gable roof; varied, decorative siding materials; dormers; turned porch posts and balusters

Famous Example: The Lowell in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Where to Find Triple-Deckers: Boston (especially Dorchester), Worcester, Fall River, and Lowell, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; New Haven, Connecticut

See More: Three’s Company: How the Triple-Decker Became a New England Icon

Triple-decker: A blue three-story house with balconies, labeled numbers 1 to 4 on various floors and balcony areas.
The triple-decker, or three-decker, home style has four common defining characteristics.
Credit: Rob Leanna

1. Proximity: Triple-deckers were typically built on narrow, deep lots, with only space for an alley between them.

2. Windows: As many as 50 total windows let in cross breezes and sunlight from every angle, including multiple front bays and small stained-glass windows on the side.

3. Porches: The trio of porches is supported by unadorned columns, offering open-air gathering spaces and a horizontal visual divide between units.

4. Doorway: A common front door is used by all; It leads to a first-floor entryway, plus a stairway connecting to the second and third floors.

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New England Architecture | Guide to House Styles in New England

Bruce Irving

Bruce Irving is a Massachusetts-based renovation consultant and real estate agent who also served as the producer of "This Old House" for nearly two decades.

More by Bruce Irving

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