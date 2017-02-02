Quantcast

Topic: Today

From the Eventide Oyster’s Brown-Butter Lobster Roll issue

Eventide Oyster’s Brown-Butter Lobster Roll

• February 2, 2017 • Add Comment
0.00 avg. rating (0% score) - 0 votes

Photo: Mark Fleming

Eventide Oyster’s Brown-Butter Lobster Roll

Total Time: 30 minutes
Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

  • 2 tablespoons nonfat dried milk powder

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  • Sea salt or kosher salt, to taste

  • 1 pound cooked Maine lobster meat, cut into medium chunks

  • 4 hot dog buns, steamed

  • Minced chives

Instructions

In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the milk powder and cook, stirring often, until the solids begin to brown and take on a nutty aroma. Pour the butter into a bowl and add the lemon juice and salt. Wipe out the skillet and add the butter and lobster meat, cooking until just heated through. Divide lobster evenly among the buns and top with chives; serve warm.


Comments

Leave a Comment

Enter Your Log In Credentials