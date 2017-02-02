Eventide Oyster’s Brown-Butter Lobster Roll

Instructions

In a medium skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Whisk in the milk powder and cook, stirring often, until the solids begin to brown and take on a nutty aroma. Pour the butter into a bowl and add the lemon juice and salt. Wipe out the skillet and add the butter and lobster meat, cooking until just heated through. Divide lobster evenly among the buns and top with chives; serve warm.