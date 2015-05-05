New England-Style Hot Dog Rolls

Okay, maybe that’s being a little self-congratulatory, but really, what has greater potential to deliver something delicious on a hot New England summer day? The rolls are a perfect vehicle for grilled hot dogs topped with your favorite condiments, but they’re also the preferred roll for fresh Maine lobster rolls and fried clam rolls — two coastal New England classics.
We’ll save whether it should be hot or cold lobster and if clam strips or bellies are better for future posts…
Funny enough, it was actually fried clams (not hot dogs) that led to the top-sliced roll’s creation sometime in the 1940’s. A 2013 Boston Globe article reported that the Maine-based bakery J.J. Nissen debuted the roll at the request of Howard Johnson’s, the Massachusetts-based roadside motel and restaurant chain giant that peppered the American landscape during the 1960s and 1970s. HoJo’s needed a bun that could hold its signature clam strips without tipping over, and J.J. Nissen’s creation was not only stable, but had flat cut sides that toasted up beautifully when buttered. The traditional “hinge-style” hot dog bun didn’t come along until the 1950s.
The restaurant is credited with introducing the new style of bun to the country, where it became somewhat of a novelty, but here in New England, the roll became the roll of choice for hot dogs (aka frankfurters), lobster rolls, and clam rolls. Here, we’re featuring a package of J.J. Nissen rolls (and Fenway Franks), but you’ll find several brands of top-load rolls in any New England grocery store, from Country Kitchen to Pepperidge Farm.
Of course, if you’re outside of New England, you can find the rolls online, but if you enjoy baking (or just a challenge), you can also make a batch yourself. A specialty New England Hot Dog Bun Pan from USA Pans is all you’ll need.
Well, the pan plus the hot dogs…or fried clams…or lobster…
And if you’ve recently found yourself craving a classic New England lobster roll (like we suddenly are), our list of the 12 Best Lobster Shacks in New England is just the thing to help inspire your next lobster roll road trip.
I’m from Nova Scotia and these are readily available in our grocery stores.
I ate this hotdog buns first time,last week. Totally enjoyed. Where in Albuquerque, New Mexico area would you be selling them
Back in the day, we had the authentic New England style buns in North Central WV (home of the pepperoni roll) and I thought I would be able to get them anywhere. I was wrong. The hinged buns with the split top do not a proper NE bun make. A sad state of affairs.
I have read all the comments about new england hot dog buns, but have not seen one person ask why these can not be purchased outside of New England area. Yes King Hawaiian company was making a great hot dog bun and here in California we got one summer season of them and then like magic they were gone. I have gone on line to check out different bakery companies that make these buns and because my online site is from California the new england buns will not come up. What is the problem, the last time I checked I still lived in the United States.
Autocrat is from Rhode Island. Me too.
Interesting, the author didn’t mention tuna rolls. A tuna roll in Newport Creamery with a coffee cabinet… But I digress!!!i live in Florida now, but in August I’m in R.I. Get all my favorite eats!
Besides hot dogs the New England Style Hot Dog Rolls are great for tuna fish sandwich. Grill the roll in the frying pan then add tuna fish. I like my tuna to have onion and celery mix in it.
I’m a Yankee,Massachusetts and Maine living in Ohio and I went without these for years till I discovered a store called jungle jims,they carry items from all over the world. My wife is amused at how excited I get when I get my hands on these delicious reminders of my youth.
Wegmans has them too. Not from JJ Nissen, but still good. Only way to eat a dog!
I just saw the King’s Hawaiian hot dog buns in my grocery store, and they are no longer making them in the New England Style format. Being from Maine, this has greatly disappointed me. So I bought a New England Style bread pan, but the rolls just weren’t soft and pliable. I guess I’m just going to have to find a source online or have my Mom mail some to Washington state! Dagnabit!
Check out King’s Hawaiian. They make a version of their Hawaiian bread in a New England style top split roll.
You can butter and grill the sides and the bread’s slight sweetness goes great with hot dogs or spicy sausages.
There is also a wholesale bakery in Garden Grove, CA called Maisano’s that make a decadent Kobe roll that they sell unsliced so you can top split it yourself.
Captain Kidds in Redondo Beach makes one of the best New England Lobster roll using this roll. It’s the best Lobster Roll outside of New England I have ever had and I have had Lobster Rolls everywhere from coast to coast.
There are new england style hot dogs in Tempe here http://davesdoghouse.com/
my sister would send me top sliced hot dog rolls when I lived in Florida, and when I was “home” I would always buy 5lbs of Kayem franks to bring back with me…..
I was born an raised in Connecticut, I loved hot dogs from Frankie hot dog stand. It was the best! I live in Colorado now and othing comes close… :/
If there is a Publix supermarket they are now carrying them , made by Pepridge Farms. If they don’t have them speak to the bread manager and I am sure that they will have them for you soon.
Grilled on both sides with butter = a classic base for clams, dogs, or lobstah. But please, NO STRIPS!
you can get Autocrat coffee syrup at Publix’s in Florida. They also have Fall River Portugese churico, two of my favorite things from Massachusetts.
Kings Hawaiian Bread Hot Dog rolls are top split and are sold throughout the west. They are a bit sweeter than New England style buns but they will do in a pinch.
I was born in New Hampshire and have moved to south after living 42 yrs in NH. There are a lot of things now found in the south. Fluff for one. They have this marshmallow creme stuff, but trust me it ain’t Fluff. I miss NE hot dog rolls and people not knowing what a simple sub is! I would like the web site for the pan to make my own NE hot dog buns!
And a way to get Hood eggnog here in the south too. They have no clue what GOOD eggnog is! I miss my Yankee Magazine too. I’m so glad someone sent this to me!
Hey RI folks…I’m from MA, had Grandparents in NY & I remember drinking Autocrat coffee milk. Any of you guys familiar with it? On the bottle (yes, I still drink it…order online from them) it says “Official State drink of Rhode Island”
Learned to make my own coffee syrup when the last place I could find it in florida no longer had it. Triple brew your coffee with new grounds each time you put the coffee through. Then add 1 to 2 sugar (20 oz coffee /10 oz sugar) lots cheaper and is very good , try it.
from MA, have found NE style split top rolls at Meijer and Kroger in Louisville, KY….only way to eat hot dogs.
From Mass and Maine. Lived in Myrtle Beach for 4 years and FINALLY can buy real hot dog rolls at Food Lyon, sometimes! They also just started carrying ziti! As for lobster, we found Capt. John’s in Pawley’s Island is the only place within 50 miles with a real Maine lobster roll, because the owner is from Haverhill, MA originally!
I am from ME and MA, but have lived in FL and now in WI. Nary a split bun to be found outside of New England! But, all is good…..moving back to NE very soon!
I mail 2 dozen to my sister in S.CA 2 or 3 times a year maybe she would share 😉
Towntalk . Order online. Google ordinary New England Style Hot Dog. Town Talk. Have website where you can order 18 Hot Dog Bun. They about $4.and some.
I found NE style hot dog buns in Ohio, made by Nickles Bakery, which apparently operates only in Ohio and Western PA. Some supermarkets carry them.
This guy in Encinitas sells a respectable lobster roll on the proper New England bun. No idea where he gets them and didn’t think to ask.
http://lobsterwest.com/
Saw this about New England Style Hot Dog buns on Facebook and it reminded me of when I was little. We had a Woolworth’s Store nearby and it had a food counter that served their hot dogs in those buns. I loved them!
I’ve been trying to search online where I can buy them in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Anyone know If I can find them in Northern California?
i remember Howard Johnson’s hot dogs from when I was little! Loved them.
Mary.. I was born in Mass, but have lived in Jacksonville, FL most of my life. Publix Supermarkets have hot dog buns in their bakery that are unsliced. We just cut them from the top and butter the sides in a pan. Tah Dah! New England hot dog buns! Hopefully, all the Publix grocery store bakeries in Florida sell the unsliced buns.
Beach plum (any location) hot dogs are THE BEST !!!
I like my dogs with hotdog relish, onions and sometimes a bit of celery salt. And, the relish and onion has to be on the bottom.
OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOH How I miss the N. E. Hot dog rolls filled with ‘dogs’ or clams. Since the ‘rolls came out, I bought them. I served the hot dogs and rolls with my homemade Boston Baked beans. I miss New England, especially MA. where I lived for most of my life. I now live in Utah. I miss the ocean – in Utah I have the mountains to look at. Thanks for posting
I’ve lived in 7states and traveled cross country 6 times and THE “BEST” onion rings was Millie Mitchell’s iat Lake Nipmunk in Massachusetts!
i agree Mary. I too am from Rhode Island…born and raised and then moved to Florida eleven years ago and miss a number of things that are not here in Florida. i.e. Hot wieners, clam cakes, quahaugs and those NE stylesd hot dog rolls…
Don’t know where you guys are in Florida, but Lena’s Seafood, has a branch on Route 40 in Silver Springs, west of Ocala.
I miss Howard Johnson claim strip roll and their onion rings.
They were the best.
Hi Adam! Thanks for your comment! I’d love to hear any additional history about the top-split hot dog roll if you’ve got it! And we’ve also written about Red Snapper dogs, which are especially popular in Maine. Here’s a link to that post http://www.yankeemagazine.com/article/food/maine-red-snapper-hot-dogs. Have a great day!
I m from Boston and can only eat lobsta and franks in a split top roll. So when I go home I always bring back a few packs of rolls or have family mail me some.
They are all I buy. Amartos of Portland uses the New England style roll for their famous Italian sub sandwiches . Haven’t seen that done anywhere else.
Paula Dean or was julia Childs used to spread Dukes mayo. on the sides of the hot dog rolls before toasting or grilling in a fry pan on med. heat and watch it closely. It sounded awful to me until I tried it. It was great, more evenly browned and tasty too. Try it. I grew up in Goffstown, NH……now retired in Florida and I sure do miss those great NE lobster rolls. Peter
EXACTLY:
Harry Callahan: You know what makes me really sick to my stomach?
Burly Detective: What?
Harry Callahan: Is watching you stuff your face with those hot dogs. Nobody, I mean NOBODY puts ketchup on a hot dog.
1. Those types of buns were not invented in New England though they were very popular in the north eastern us for decades. 2. Also Red Snapper long hot dogs are the type of hot dogs you’d find in long buns in the north east.
i LOVE the New England style hotdog rolls!! I was born and brought up in Massachusetts and didn’t realize it was just a New England thing until I went to Florida. I am retired and spend six months a year in Florida and I whine the entire time I am there about their lousy hot doll rolls!! You can’t get a decent hotdog there either but that’s another story!!
I love the new england hot rolls and red hotdogs from when i luved in Maine. Out in Phoenix nothing like it
Where do i buy New England Style hot dog rolls in San Diego?