Red snappers, New York Systems, Coney Islands, two-footers—these are just some of the interesting and unusual hot dog species that inhabit the New England culinary kingdom. Yankee contributor Mike Urban recently went on hot dog safari, and here are his top picks (in no particular order) from New England’s colorful world of wieners.
THE BEST HOT DOGS IN NEW ENGLAND
Doogie’s | Newington, CT
Home of the two-footer hot dog, Doogie’s is more than just a novelty shop. The grilled pork-and-beef wieners here, which come from nearby Rosol’s Meats, are genuinely tasty, regardless of their length. In addition to the two-footer with the works (chili, cheese, onions, and roasted peppers—big enough for two people), try the “College”—a 16-incher with chili, bacon, sauerkraut, jalapeños, cheddar, and American cheese on a garlic roll. (860) 666-3647; doogieshotdogs.com
Flo’s Hot Dogs | Cape Neddick, ME
This classic Maine roadside shack has no phone, no lobster roll, and no spare headroom, with its six-foot-high ceiling in the cramped order/dining area. But it has a couple of extraordinary steamed hot dogs that are well worth checking out. The customers’ favorite (and with good reason) is the House Special, which is adorned with Flo’s special relish, mayo (yes, mayo), and celery salt. The “Loaded” dog comes with mustard, green relish, Flo’s relish, chopped onions, and celery salt. Because it’s Maine, you have to order a Moxie, too. floshotdogs.com
Nick’s Hot Dogs | Fall River, MA
In hot-dog-crazy Fall River, Nick’s stands head and shoulders above the competition. Purveyors of locally famous Coney Island–style hot dogs, this 1920s-era shop has held fast to its traditions. The recipe for the meat sauce, which is slathered onto the dogs was created by founder Nick Pappas nearly a century ago, and remains a secret. Add a squiggle of mustard and a sprinkling of chopped raw onion, and the Nick’s dog is complete. At least two wieners are recommended for a full meal, along with a side of hand-cut fries and a tall mug of ice-cold coffee milk. Be sure to enjoy your meal while sitting at one of the school desks from the 1800s that line the back wall of the restaurant. (508) 677-3890;
nicksconey.com
Super Duper Weenie | Fairfield, CT
Super Duper is tops when it comes to hot dogs in New England. The meaty franks here are split and grilled and served in as many as eight different ways. The New Englander (sauerkraut, bacon, mustard, homemade sweet relish, and chopped raw onion) is the dog of choice, served on a soft, home-baked bun. Other wienies on the menu (New Yorker, Chicagoan, Californian, Dixie, Cincinnatian, and Georgia red hot) cover much of the rest of the American hot dog landscape. Be sure to throw in an order of fresh-cut french fries, made from Super Duper’s specially procured potatoes. (203) 334-3647; superduperweenie.com
Blackie’s | Cheshire, CT
This barn-like stand has been around in one form or another in the same spot since 1928. The hot dogs are boiled in oil until the casings split, giving the wieners (from Martin Rosol’s Meats in nearby New Britain) a taste and texture somewhere between grilled and steamed. All dogs are served plain on soft buns; customers then apply spicy brown mustard and peppery homemade relish to each pup. Birch beer on tap is the preferred beverage, and there are no fries, just chips. Nota bene: Blackie’s is closed on Fridays, in keeping with the once-cardinal Catholic rule of no meat on that day. (203) 699-1819; blackieshotdogs.com
Olneyville New York System | Providence & Cranston, RI
Olneyville is the premier spot for “New York System” hot wieners in Rhode Island. So named as part of a marketing gimmick in the early 1900s, these dogs are best when ordered “all the way”—mustard, a spicy meat sauce, finely chopped raw onion, and a dash of celery salt. Be sure to order more than one, and wash them down with the Rhode Island beverage of choice: coffee milk—a glass of plain milk with a generous shot of coffee syrup mixed in. Watch the cooks line wieners in buns up their arms while dressing them with condiments en masse. It’s quite a show! (401) 621-9500; olneyvillenewyorksystem.com
Wein-O-Rama | Cranston, RI
With the look and feel of a 1960s coffee shop, Wein-O-Rama has a variety of breakfast and lunch items on the menu. But WOR’s raison d’être is its New York System hot wieners, which they cook by the dozens in plain sight on the upfront griddle throughout the day. Order two or more with “the works”—mustard, spicy meat sauce, onions, and celery salt on steamed buns. “small” coffee milk here is big enough to bathe in. (401) 943-4990
Simones’ Hot Dog Stand | Lewiston, ME
This super friendly hot dog emporium in the old mill town of Lewiston has the warm look and feel of a diner on the inside, and the finest hot dogs in central Maine. Home of the “red snapper” hot dog, Simones’ wieners are bright red, plump, and steamed to perfection. Try the kraut dog, loaded with homemade sauerkraut and mustard, or the chili cheese dog, smothered in a meaty chili sauce and graced with a generous helping of melted cheese. Wednesdays are $1 hot-dog days, the owners’ way of saying thanks to their many loyal customers. (207) 782-8431; simoneshotdogstand.com
Wasses Hot Dogs | Rockland, ME
A tiny hot dog empire has sprouted in mid-coast Maine: Wasses Hot Dogs has four retail outlets and counting. The original Wasses, just off Main Street in Rockland, began business under the ownership of Keith Wass in 1972. The Wasses method of cooking is to fry the hot dogs on a griddle in a shimmering pool of hot peanut oil. The unbreaded “fried onions,” cooked in the same manner, are a must-have on each Wasses wiener. Try the hot dog with the works or the “Texan,” which is smothered with bacon, fried onions, ketchup, and baked beans.
Jack’s Hot Dog Stand | North Adams, MA
This cramped, dimly lit spot in northwestern Massachusetts has been slinging weenies since 1917. Current owner Jeff Levanos is the third generation of the Levanos family to hold dominion over Jack’s. Hot dogs here are best ordered two at a time, along with Jack’s famous, hand-cut fries. Try the dog with the works and the chili cheese dog, which features a slice of white American cheese in lieu of gloopy cheese sauce. (413) 664-9006; jackshotdogstand.com
Tex Barry’s Coney Island Diner | Attleboro, MA
Located in a small Worcester diner car on the edge of a narrow canal, Tex Barry’s is a southern Massachusetts institution when it comes to hot dogs and hospitality. The diner has been around since 1924, serving Coney Island hot dogs, cooked on a foil-covered griddle and packed into perfectly steamed side-split buns. The tangy hamburger sauce is a must, along with a smear of mustard and a topping of chopped raw onion. The diner’s compact interior engenders conversations between everyone in the place, and the convivial atmosphere adds greatly to the hot dog experience. (508) 222-9787
Gilley’s PM Lunch | Portsmouth, NH
New England diners are usually good bets for tasty hot dogs, and Gilley’s is no exception. Housed in a 1940s Worcester diner car tucked away on a side-street in downtown Portsmouth, Gilley’s prides itself on its small but alluring hot dog menu. You may choose between plain, chili, kraut, chili-cheese, or “loaded,” with ketchup, mustard, relish, and onions. Gilley’s hot dogs are made from beef, pork, and veal, and they come from Shields Provisions, a nearby family-run business. Good news for the late-night crowd: Gilley’s is open until 2 a.m. (608) 431-6343; gilleyspmlunch.com
Where are your favorite spots for the best hot dogs in New England? Let us know!
Teo’s in Pittsfield MA are my favorite. Now I’m drooling!
The Connecticut best dog is anywhere that serves a Hummel’s with casing. We never take our summer vacation without an abundant supply, so there’s enough to share with the uninitiated. Nothing like a Hummel’s.
You’ve gotta try the Blue Rooster Food Company on Dana Street in Portland, Maine!
I would add Snappy Dogs in Hopkinton MA to the list. Lisa Hachey and her partner, Teresa, serve up a nice choice of dogs, but it’s the wonderful relishes and toppings –all home made by Lisa — that really set Snappy Dogs apart. And with any luck, Lisa will have some of her amazing whoopie pies when you visit.
Doug’s Dogs food truck in Marlborough, NH. Not fancy…simply great!!
Glad to see Nick’s from my hometown of Fall River, MA made the list!!!
Get in line (and it may be long) to get the best dogs in New England at Coney Island in Worcester since 1919. Then enjoy them as you sit back and eat them in a scene from an Edward Hopper painting.
Was very surprised not to see Snappy Dogs in Hopkinton, MA listed in your Best hot dogs of New England…..
Top Dog in Rockport, MA – hands down is the best in New England.
obviously this guy hasn’t been to either coney island in worcester or hot dog annies in leicester – both in massachusetts …
The best hot dogs is Gary”s – Best in new Bedford. They one I like is the hot dog with linguica sauce on it…
Gilleys –wonderful memories, the dog cart was parked downtown in the evening. A treat to go there with grandparents when I was a girl in the 50’s. Never have forgotten that snap when you bit into them.
The Glenwood in Hamden has been Hot Dog heaven for over 50 years, still going strong, Also, try Capt. Seas in Wallingford a close 2nd.
I second the motion stating that Casey’s in Natick, MA is tops for dogs in New England! My father started taking me there over 50 years ago and when in New England on business, I stop by there for lunch in this original Worcester Lunch Car with eight stools and a sliding window on the side for carryout. Located at 36 South Ave., they have been in business for 120 years (4 generations of the family!) and, they are the best!!
Capital Lunch in New Britain, Ct should be on top of list. They are the best with their famous chilly sauce,
Nick’s Nest in Holyoke – Best by far – for years and years!
I agree that Hot Dog Annie’s in Leicester is great. The two that top my list are Top Dog in Rockport, MA and Red’s Eats in Wiscasset, ME. While Red’s is best known for its lobster rolls, their hot dogs are darn good too.
Nothing worse than having a homesick stomach…
What about Saugy’s in Rhode Island. You would walk a mile to get a Saugy!
For over 50 years, we have enjoyed stopping at Tom’s in Whately, MA. Always a treat to get those steamed foot longs with the works when we were kids.
I’d have to give my vote as Hot Dog Annie’s in Leicester. Grilled with Bar-b-que and onions. The only thing that has changed in 45 years is the price. Used to get 12 for a buck…
You missed Milsie’s in CT!! By far THE best dogs in CT.
Oh Mike Urban, we love Yankee Magazine but you missed the very best. First, it’s got to be a Hummel’s dog. Then, it’s go to be char-broiled. We’re talkin’ Glenwood Drive-In, Route 10, Whitney Ave., 3 blocks north of Hamden Town Hall. Hey, Doogie’s is great. Blackie’s isn’t fine. And the guy that’s talkin Fenway Frank’s doesn’t even rate comment. If the Sox fed him Alpi, he’d be in. Now cmon down and try Glenwood. Some pretty smart folks have been downing Glenwood dogs for decades and we know.
Can’t believe that Capitol Lunch in New Britain, Ct, wasn’t included. With out them this list is bogus at best.
I noticed u have north Adams on her how bout a venture south about 15 minutes to Pittsfield. For the best baby dogs we have two long standing hot dog joints one is Teo’s the other properly named the hot dog ranch both grill Whorle’s hot dogs from the well know Whorle’s wholesale meats. Order them with everything onion mustard and sauce. Tater tots and nice tall glass of favorite beverage both have full bars. As they are babies u need about three or four
I have eaten at blackies,Frankie’s,Maine red hot dogs, Fenway Frank’s at ball park, but best I have ever had , route 7 Main Street south in Kent Ct, road side stand,best ever. Great variety of hotdogs. And his special onions like spaghetti sauce cooked ” secret” .great addition.
What about grumpy grampies in Cornish me on rt 160
They have the best
Please consider JJ’s in your next adventure…you wont be sorry!!!
Frankie’s in Waterbury, CT – Hands Down the best hot dogs…..
Hot Dog Annie’s in Leicester,MA! Love the homemade BBQ sauce they have.
It still is! The first time I went here was about 1976. It hasn’t changed a bit since then! Hot dogs still fabulous…..
I have to disagree with his article. I have eaten at hot dogs resturants/stands/trucks/carts/ you name it across the country, ht only dog I have have craved, and have craved sense I was 12 years old (now 30), is Top Dog hot dog stand In Portland CT.
The Cajun dog, with pepper jack and cajun relish is mouth watering. The snap of the hot dog is in overbite I have not found a hot dog that compares. I like, no, I love hot dogs, but most of the time they are nothing more then a snack to hold me over until dinner. Not that case with Top Dog. Catch her at the right time and she has a local mustard called “curley’s” with cajun relish or simply add onion, i say this once, you won’t find a mustard on a dog that stands to this stuff.
JR
Merritt Canteen in Bridgeport, Ct is the best chili dog hands down
Although they are not culinary works of art, the best hot dogs are Fenway Franks at Fenway Park while watching the Sox play.
Nothing brings me back in time like a dog at the park.
Casey’s in Natick,MA, are my pick for best dogs in New England!
would have to agree w Michael Cappabianca re Coney Island and also add nicks nest in Holyoke a family tradition since the 50’s
I guess Worcester got skipped over again. We have Coney Island Hot Dogs in Worcester and Hot Dog Annies nearby the Leicester/Paxton line. Both are incredible.
Silver Ranch, Jaffrey NH
Wasses Hot dogs in Rockland. Maine
Capital Lunch in new Britain Connecticut,. Best in state. Great meat sauce.
anyplace that serves kayem natural casing dogs…they are the very best….
Coney Island in Worcester, MA
Amazing original Deco decor. Awesome service. I’m always treated like a friend of the family and I don’t even know anyone who works there. Order your number of dogs “up” and it’s their signature chili meat sauce. It’s a tradition to get a chocolate milk. It’s like stepping back in time with decades of sweethearts names carved all over the booths.
The Dog House in Dennis port Cape Cod! Best charbroiled split dogs and fantastic homemade fries. And an endless menu including seafood – fish tacos, quo hogs.etc. But the hot dogs are signature!! Open Memorial day to Columbus day.
Top Dog on Bearskin Neck in Rocmport, MA.
They may not be the best, but Coney Island Hot Dogs in Worcester, Mass has the best neon sign. Last I checked they were still $1.50 and the place hasn’t changed in forty years. (Hope it’s still there).
Every time I go home to Worcester to visit rhe family I have to stop and enjoy some dogs at Coney Island. No place in Delaware where I live even com3s close!
The very best hot dogs in New England are Rosie’s on the breakwater in Eastport, Maine! I have been enjoying them since I worked summers at Holmes Packing Corp’ when I attended Univ. of Maine in the 1960’s. I would cross Water Street and buy a birch beer at Lucy Gardner’s quonset hut convenience store to make my perfect meal. Rosie’s is still there, and I will be having a dog over the annual Fourth of July!
The best hot dogs in New England are in Waterbury,Conn at Frankie’s Hot Dogs. They far outweigh Blackies in Cheshire.I live in California and have never had a hot dog close to Frankie’s.They are foot long,toasted roll and toppings galore.