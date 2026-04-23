If salt pork, potatoes, and onions define traditional New England clam chowder, then this one from Chatham Pier Fish Market is a classic, save for the use of bacon instead of salt pork. There’s always a pot simmering at this shingled shack on Chatham Pier, ready to ladle into pints and quarts.

While purists might protest the roux (a mixture of butter and flour) used as a thickener, this not-too-thick, not-too-thin creamy-briny chowder — full of fresh chopped clams, potatoes, bacon, and a hint of thyme — will win them over. Nothing fancy but mighty fine, especially eaten at the nearby picnic tables on a sunny day with a view of the water and seals swimming on by.

As for the key New England clam chowder ingredient, many supermarkets carry frozen, chopped clam meat in 1-pound containers, which is fresher than canned and just as convenient. Simply defrost before using.

This recipe was first published in “The Chowder Trail” in March/April 2015, and again in “Shack Mix” in the May/June 2025 issue of Yankee.

See More:

How to Make Classic New England Clam Chowder

Rhode Island Clear Broth Clam Chowder

75 Classic New England Foods

Yield 8 to 10 servings

Total Time 1 hour 15 minutes minutes

Hands-on Time 45 minutes minutes

Ingredients 3 strips thick-cut bacon

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 large onion, cut into ¼-inch cubes

1 rib celery, cut into ¼-inch cubes (optional)

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves (optional)

2 bay leaves (optional)

2 medium-size white potatoes, peeled and cut into ¼-inch cubes

½ cup all-purpose flour

4 cups bottled clam juice, divided

1 pound chopped fresh clam meat, with juices (see Note)

Kosher salt to taste

3 cups light cream

1 teaspoon white pepper