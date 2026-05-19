Top Things to Do in New England in June 2026

Do you remember the elation of the last day of school? New England in June lobs up plenty of opportunities to feel the same child-like sense of exuberance, whether you’re enjoying simple pleasures like picking your own strawberries (we’ve got a vintage-look tee in our store that’s perfect for berry-farm outings) or heading to a Minor League Baseball game.

As I look at my calendar for June, I’m astounded by the choices I’ll need to make. How are there so many enticing events happening simultaneously? I’m going to drop a few that are tugging at me below to help you sort your own June weekends, and perhaps we’ll bump into each other as I’m traveling throughout New England this month. Yankee’s annual Travel Guide to New England is bursting with even more of our editors’ picks for the best ways to spend your well-deserved summer leisure time, including June’s precious weekends.

Chef and food historian Marc Sheehan appears in a Season 10 episode of Weekends with Yankee, and he also joins series co-host Amy Traverso for a special America 250 dinner in Boston this month.

Credit: Weekends with Yankee

Yankee Out & About in June

A Revolutionary Feast | Boston, MA

Just 30 seats are available for this bounteous banquet celebrating the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, so get your tickets now for A Revolutionary Feast on Wednesday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Rebel’s Guild inside Boston’s Revere Hotel. Rebel’s Guild Chef Jeremy Frazen is teaming with Northern Spy Chef/Co-owner Marc Sheehan and Yankee Senior Food Editor Amy Traverso to host this unforgettable meal. You’ll enjoy four courses, inspired by New England’s culinary history but reimagined through a modern lens. Sheehan’s expertise as a food historian means you’re in for some colorful storytelling as you break bread with new friends. Sponsored by Yankee, the dinner extends upon the “Harvest Time” episode in the current season of Weekends with Yankee, in which co-host Traverso explores Indigenous and early American food traditions alongside Chef Sheehan and Wampanoag culinary expert Malissa Costa of Plimoth Patuxet Museums.

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Best of New Hampshire | Lee, NH

Join us at the annual Best of New Hampshire celebration, hosted by our sister publication, New Hampshire Magazine, on Thursday, June 25, at Flag Hill Distillery and Winery in Lee, New Hampshire. Tickets to this sampling extravaganza are on sale now.

“Here in New England” with Mel Allen | regionwide

What does retirement look like for Yankee Editor at Large and storyteller extraordinaire Mel Allen? In June, it looks like a whopping 12 book talks and signing events at locations in five of the six New England states (sorry, Vermont)! If you can’t attend, you can still order a copy of his popular new book, Here in New England, from our online store.

See larger-than-life glass sculptures of pollinators and other beneficial insects by artist Alex Heveri at the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill this summer and fall.

Credit: Copyright 2026 Troy B. Thompson Photography

New in New England in June 2026

Glass in Flight | Boylston, MA

The New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill has welcomed new winged visitors to more than 30 locations within its enchanting grounds. On view through November 1, 2026, Glass in Flight is the work of Tucson-based artist Alex Heveri, who created these oversized pollinators from Dalle de Verre stained glass and steel. If you can, visit during Extended Summer Evening hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting June 17 and continuing through August, to capture photos of these singular specimens in the golden, late-day light. There’ll be food and drink specials and live music on Thursdays.

Help preserve history when you stay in the newly rehabilitated Naulakha Stable on the estate grounds where Rudyard Kipling found inspiration.

Credit: The Landmark Trust USA

Naulakha Stable | Dummerston, VT

Vermont’s newest historic rental property offers couples who love literature or history (or both!) an ideal retreat in what was once the hayloft of the stable at Naulakha, Nobel-winning author Rudyard Kipling’s Vermont estate (where he wrote The Jungle Books and other notable works). Like the property’s other whole-house vacation rentals, Naulakha and Kipling’s Carriage House, the recently restored Naulakha Stable is made available to overnight guests by The Landmark Trust USA under a unique preservation stewardship model pioneered by The Landmark Trust in Great Britain. Your getaway helps sustain the estate, which will host a rare public event the weekend of June 6 and 7, when visitors can stroll through the football-field-length Rhododendron Tunnel. Reserve timed-entry tickets online: They sell out fast!

Weekend of June 6-7, 2026

Pride of Woodstock | Woodstock, VT

June is Pride Month, and the quintessential New England town of Woodstock, Vermont, is welcoming everyone to its third annual “Small Town, Big Love” Pride of Woodstock celebration, June 4-6, featuring a “Made with Pride” Arts and Crafts Fair on the Woodstock Village Green, a High Heel Race, Drag Brunch at the Woodstock Inn & Resort, a tea dance, a Funny with Pride comedy showcase, and many other festivities.

National Trails Day | regionwide

If you love hiking, the American Hiking Society’s annual National Trails Day on Saturday, June 6, features opportunities to spend time with fellow outdoor enthusiasts throughout the New England states.

Weekend of June 13-14, 2026

Wiscasset Wormfest | Wiscasset, ME

Some day, you will tell your grandchildren and great-grandchildren you were there for the third annual Wiscasset Wormfest—maybe you’ll even participate in this year’s first Inch-by-Inch 5K (register here)! The picturesque Midcoast Maine town is leaning into its distinction as the world’s worm-harvesting capital. Is this festival quirky? Ayuh! Should you enter the Mud Pie Eating Contest? Of course. Expanded to three days in 2024, the fun kicks off on Friday, June 12, with the Wormcrawl bar crawl, and the main, entertainment-filled all-day event is Saturday, June 13.

Maine Whoopie Pie Festival | Dover-Foxcroft, ME

Bound for Maine this weekend? The sweetest day of the year in Maine is Saturday, June 13, when the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival consumes the town of Dover-Foxcroft.

Provincetown International Film Festival | Provincetown, MA

Among the highlights of this year’s Provincetown International Film Festival, which runs June 10-14, is the debut of Anne Packard: An Artist’s Resolve, a moving documentary on the life of Provincetown-based painter Anne Packard. The film will be screened on Saturday, June 13, at the Provincetown Town Hall and on Sunday, June 14, at Waters Edge Cinema.

Ultimate Provence Rosé Clambake | Chatham, MA

Want to do something a bit more elevated? National Rosé Day is Saturday, June 13, and Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod celebrates rosé season at a New England Clambake on Friday evening, June 12. It’s the perfect opportunity to toast the arrival of summer.

Connecticut Landmarks Juneteenth Festival | New London, CT

Juneteenth falls on Friday, June 19, in 2026, but one notable community celebration, a Juneteenth Festival hosted at Hempstead Houses by Connecticut Landmarks, the New London NAACP, and the City of New London, takes place Friday through Sunday, June 12-14. Friday evening’s Campfire Conversation offers a thoughtful lead-in to Saturday’s music, dance, living-history presentations, and activities for all ages. A non-denominational church service with live music is open to all on Sunday, June 14.

Held annually in June, the Quechee Hot Air Balloon, Craft and Music Festival is a photographer’s dream.

Credit: Heartlover1717 / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED

Weekend of June 20-21, 2026 (Father’s Day Weekend)

Quechee Balloon Festival | Quechee, VT

The 46th annual Quechee Hot Air Balloon, Craft, and Music Festival in Vermont will lift your spirits even if you don’t book a balloon ride. Starting on Friday, June 19, there’s non-stop entertainment, but you can enjoy quiet moments, too, by registering for sunrise yoga on Saturday or Sunday, just as the balloons begin to rise.

The Newport Flower Show | Newport, RI

With a theme of “Pearls of Newport” this year, the Newport Flower Show turns Rosecliff mansion into a fragrant paradise from June 19-21. With eye-popping floral displays both outside and inside the Gilded Age stunner, it’s guaranteed to be one of this summer’s most beautiful weekends.

Decorated Boat Parade at Windjammer Days | Boothbay Harbor, ME

The week-long Windjammer Days celebration in the Boothbay region, June 21-27, opens with a decorated boat parade on Sunday, June 21, at 7 p.m. Before you go, read up on all of my tips for finding the Boothbay area’s hidden highlights.

Free Father’s Day Fun | locations regionwide

Celebrating Dad? He’ll be proud of your frugality if you take him to one of these New England attractions where dads are admitted free on Father’s Day:

Charmingfare Farm, Candia, NH (Dad gets a free meal and ride wristband, too! Online registration required; must be accompanied by children 12 and under.)

TreeTrails Adventures, Mystic, CT (Dads climb free with their families. Reserve with promo code DadsRule, and dad also receives a free hat and pair of TreeTrails gloves.)

Heritage Museums & Gardens, Sandwich, MA

Franklin Park Zoo, Boston, MA

Stone Zoo, Stoneham, MA

Patten Lumbermen’s Museum, Patten, ME

Seashore Trolley Museum, Kennebunkport, ME (Pet dads included!)

Roger Williams Park Museum of Natural History, Providence, RI (with the purchase of another admission)

Need shopping inspiration? Check out these Perfect New England Gifts for Dad.

Weekend of June 27-28, 2026

Travelers Championship | Cromwell, CT

Hopefully, the sun will shine on the Travelers Championship, the only PGA Tour event to swing through New England this year. I can tell you for certain: It’s much more fun to watch golf in person than it is on TV. Top players committed to this year’s tournament, with events starting June 22 leading up to the finale on June 28, include Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Justin Rose, and Xander Schauffele.

St. Peter’s Fiesta | Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, New England’s enduring fishing village, celebrates the patron saint of fishermen during the annual St. Peter’s Fiesta, June 24-28, featuring traditions that range from the blessing of the fleet to a greasy pole contest on Sunday that’s a spectator’s delight.

June’s Best Travel Deals

A Complimentary Massage at The Nobnocket | Vineyard Haven, MA

Book a two-night or longer stay this month at the Nobnocket Boutique Inn on Martha’s Vineyard, and a 60-minute in-room massage is included at no charge. To book this deal, call 508-696-0859 and ask for the INNCrowd Summer Massage offer. Rates start at $570 per night, including the inn’s acclaimed gourmet breakfast.

CT Season Pass

The CT Season Pass from Rebellion Group is not an app, but it lives on your phone—and it will save you money at top attractions statewide this summer including the New England Air Museum and Brownstone Adventure Sports Park. Here’s the inside scoop: The pass will be free for a limited time, so act fast and enjoy double savings.

What are you looking forward to doing this June in New England? Let us know in the comments below!