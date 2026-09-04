8 Great Things to Do in New England This Fall Weekend

The leaves may be starting to turn, but autumn in New England is much more than where the foliage is peaking now. It’s freshly picked apples and cider donuts, harvest festivals, pumpkin-flavored treats, and the long-awaited return of sweater weather. To find the best of the best, forget using AI and instead rely on our team of editors, who collectively bring over a century of experience researching and writing about as well as photographing New England at its finest. Here, our editors share their top seasonal outings from across the region.

So, if you are looking for things to do in New England this fall, look no further. There’s classic fall fun to unexpected new finds. Tip: bookmark this page, quickly returning each week to discover new picks for Labor Day weekend through October 24–25. Happy fall!

September 4–7, 2026 | Labor Day Holiday Weekend

Designated a National Scenic Byway, the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire offers some of New England’s finest foliage viewing.

Credit: Chris Bennett

Foliage Drive: Kancamagus Scenic Byway (Route 112) | Lincoln to Conway, NH

Of all the New England fall foliage drives, none is more well known (or mispronounced) than the Kancamagus Highway in New Hampshire. Famous for its majestic scenic views, “The Kanc” offers 34 miles of breathtaking mountain and valley vistas, winding and curving along with no retail interruptions.

Get Our FREE Yankee Best New England Vacations Guide! Email (Required)

Nature Experience: Cut-Your-Own Flowers at The Farmer’s Daughter | South Kingstown, RI

On a beautiful South County property that looks like a shingled cottage colony devoted to gardening, wander the flower fields to pick your own bouquets of the most beautiful late summer and early fall blooms, like zinnias, cornflowers, snapdragons, scented geraniums, and, my favorite, dahlias. —Amy Traverso

Festival: Blue Hill Fair | Blue Hill, ME

This “down to earth” fair was the model for the one in E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, and to this day, a special tent holds all the animals from the book (which was written in nearby Brooklin). The rides, farm exhibits, and fair foods that Charlotte and Wilbur’s human friends enjoyed are here, along with sheepdog trials that draw competitors from all over. The fair is one of “75 Things Every New Englander Should Do.”

There are plenty of traditional farm stands, local food vendors, and booths with Vermont-made crafts and gifts waiting to be discovered at the Waitsfield Farmers’ Market.

Credit: Oliver Parini

Kick off a tour around the Mad River Valley with this farmers’ market: held on the Mad River Green every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from mid-May to mid-October, rain or shine. It’s one of the liveliest in all of New England, with local produce, cheese, maple products, brews, and live entertainment.

Outdoor Adventure: Mountain Coaster, Cranmore Mountain Adventure Park | North Conway, NH

Feel the flow as the coaster sweeps down the side of a ski area, through open meadow, and banks gently around young pine and birch trees from which leaves fall like confetti. The thrilling, gravity-powered ride is over quickly, but the smiles plastered on my family’s faces are long-lasting. —Katrina Farmer

Perfect for sharing: an entire platter of cider donut French toast from Clark Farms at Bushy Hill Orchard in Granby, Connecticut.

Credit: Kim Knox Beckius

Food/Drink: Cider Donut French Toast, Clark Farms at Bushy Hill Orchard | Granby, CT

What’s even better than a cider donut to power you through a day of autumn activities? Cider Donut French Toast! The café at Clark Farms serves this decadent breakfast specialty (that I’ve never seen elsewhere), made with their own sliced and griddled fresh donuts and topped with maple whipped cream. —Kim Knox Beckius

New England’s largest and longest-running Renaissance festival kicks off its 45th season this weekend, and you’ll have a realm of opportunities to visit on weekends and Monday holidays through October 25. Do go in costume … and do devour a giant turkey leg. —Kim Knox Beckius

At the Museum of Everyday Life in Glover, Vermont, an old barn welcomes people in to discover quotidian treasures.

Credit: Amy Traverso

Hidden Gem: The Museum of Everyday Life | Glover, VT

Housed in a ramshackle shed in the Northeast Kingdom, this self-service, “revolutionary museum experiment” has a mission to offer an “heroic, slow-motion cataloging of the quotidian,” to celebrate the small things that make up the majority of our days. Read a philosophical contemplation of the toothbrush, take in an exhibit on the safety pin. After a turn through its rooms, I see my daily life with fresh eyes. —Amy Traverso