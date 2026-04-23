2026 New Hampshire Travel Guide | Hotels, Dining & Attractions

Whether you’re a lifelong local or planning your first Granite State getaway, the picks in our 2026 New Hampshire travel fuide spotlight the very best places to eat, stay, shop, and explore for your New Hampshire travel. Hand-selected by the Yankee team—with help from regional experts—these standout spots capture the charm, creativity, and character that make New Hampshire unforgettable.

2026 New Hampshire Travel Guide

2026 New Hampshire Travel Guide | Attractions

Best Agritourism Stop:

Alyson’s Orchard, Walpole

On a pastoral hillside in the Connecticut River Valley, this idyllic 350-acre farmstead is especially enjoyable in autumn, when you can scramble through a pumpkin patch, ride in wagons overlooking the brilliant fall foliage, munch on cider doughnuts, and shop among the orchard’s 50-plus varieties of apples—from Galas to Zestars. Earlier in the year, gather strawberries, raspberries, peaches, and more. Kids love petting the docile goats and watching the ducks, sheep, and pigs. There’s also a farm store with fresh-baked pies, bocce courts, fishing and swimming ponds, and historic overnight accommodations.

Best Food Festival:

Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, Hampton Beach

Begun in 1988 in this family-friendly coastal town, there are many tasty reasons this festival has been rated as one of the Top 100 Events in North America. The beloved mid-September seafood showcase features dishes from more than 50 area restaurants—think chowders, fried clams, oysters on the half shell, bacon-wrapped scallops, crab cakes, and lobster in just about every imaginable form. Festivities also include dozens of arts and crafts vendors, end-of-summer sidewalk sales, chef demonstrations, two stages with live bands, a fireworks display, and a lobster roll eating competition, all taking place along several beachfront blocks of Ocean Boulevard.

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Best Free Summer Event:

Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series at AMC’s Highland Center, Bretton Woods

Watch folk, bluegrass, and Americana musicians perform against a spectacular backdrop of soaring granite peaks during these free concerts held in the heart of the White Mountains. Performances take place, rain or shine, on select Saturday evenings in July and August on the lawn at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s picturesque Highland Center. Bring a folding chair or blanket and set up a picnic—you can also purchase light bites as well as beer and wine, and full dinners are available by advance purchase. It’s a wonderful way to end a day of hiking in surrounding Crawford Notch State Park.

Best Fun Spot for Grown-Ups:

Tiki Hut Boats of NH, Laconia

Located at the festive Winnipesaukee Pier in Weirs Beach, this popular outfitter offers 90-minute scheduled public excursions around the lake in three fully captained, thatched-roof boats with bamboo bars. These cruises tend to draw a mostly adult crowd (kids aren’t permitted at all on the Tuesday-night reggae excursions), and you can also book your own custom adventure. Especially fun are the special outings offered when Weirs Beach presents fireworks shows (usually every other Saturday evening, July–August). You bring your own food and drink, including adult beverages, and the crew supplies coolers with ice.

Best History Museum:

American Independence Center, Exeter

The 1775 Folsom Tavern, one of two historic museum buildings here, is just the sort of place where Samuel Adams would toast the 250th anniversary of his treasonous signature. So it’s apropos that you can raise a pint of Sam Adams at the American Independence Festival here on July 11, thanks to the Boston Beer Company’s involvement. Suds and celebrations aside, it’s self-evident you should visit this year to see artifacts like a (rarely on display) original Declaration of Independence broadside. Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, admission is free for all in 2026.

Best Indie Music Store:

NH Vintage Vinyl, Laconia

Treasures abound in this well-stocked emporium in a red-brick downtown storefront, including both gently used and unopened albums from artists in virtually every genre, from The Beatles to Bjork. For the latest vinyl, including hard-to-find deep cuts, visit on Saturdays, when new inventory is released. The knowledgeable staff takes meticulous care with LPs, which are graded by condition, sterilized with an ultrasonic record cleaner, and resleeved in archival-quality rice paper. You’ll also find cassettes and CDs, concert tees, posters, and every other imaginable form of memorabilia, plus musical instruments and vintage turntables and other hi-fi gear.

Best Museum Shop: The Village Store at Canterbury Shaker Village, Canterbury, NH

Photo Credit: Nick Larochelle

Best Museum Shop:

The Village Store at Canterbury Shaker Village, Canterbury

This rambling shop inside an 1825 carriage house with stout timber beams and wide-plank wooden floors carries timelessly elegant yet functional furniture, housewares, and gifts handcrafted in the centuries-old Shaker tradition. Popular finds include flat brooms, woven baskets, and oval boxes and trays, some of which have been crafted during workshops offered in this 694-acre living-history village. Also peruse the hand-dipped candles and soaps, and illustrated greeting cards printed on plantable paper embedded with wildflower seeds. Be sure to check out the extensive collection of books on the community’s fascinating history and revered design principles.

Best Refreshed Favorite: Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover, NH

Photo Credit: Jeff Goldberg

Best Refreshed Favorite:

Hopkins Center for the Arts, Hanover

A dramatic expansion unveiled last October has completely remade the experience of Dartmouth College’s renowned performing arts center, affectionately dubbed the Hop. The new 15,000-square-foot Daryl and Steven Roth Wing features a stunning glass-walled recital hall, a black-box theater, and a dance studio, while the popular hangout known as the Top of the Hop has been beautifully redesigned, and the venerable Spaulding Auditorium has received major acoustic and aesthetic upgrades.

Best One-of-a-Kind Pampering:

Villa Hygge, North Conway

At this sleek Nordic-style boutique resort, you can slip away from the bustle of North Conway to soothe your soul and rejuvenate your body. Spend the night in one of the 11 sumptuous suites with light natural-wood walls, large windows, outdoor terraces, soft robes, and sheepskin throws on the beds and armchairs. Rates include a healthy Scandinavian-style breakfast. Then indulge your senses in the serene spa, relaxing in the Finnish sauna and Himalayan salt lounge, or blissing out with a Swedish massage, facial glow, or yoga class. Day visitors can book half-day and full-day packages.

2026 New Hampshire Travel Guide | Dining

Best Breakfast Spot:

Roundabout Diner, Portsmouth

Bring your appetite to breakfast at this bustling Portsmouth diner with flashy retro ’50s decor and creative dishes, many of them featuring locally sourced ingredients. On the savory side, consider the eggs Benedict topped with 15-hour house-smoked barbecue pulled pork. Or satisfy your yen for something sweet by ordering the rich challah bread French toast, dredged in a Grand Marnier–cinnamon batter, browned on the sizzling griddle, and served with whipped cream and real maple syrup.

Best Burger:

Over the Moon Farmstead, Pittsfield

Part of the appeal of this festive hilltop tavern are the panoramic views of the countryside, and sampling artisan beverages from adjacent Moonlight Meadery and Hidden Moon Brewing. But a star attraction from the farm-to-table menu is the Van Der Burger, an eight-ounce patty of locally raised Wagyu beef topped with house-cured pickles, a tangy sauce, and your choice of American, cheddar, or blue cheese (the optional addition of crispy pork belly is a must). You can eat in the main dining room, but it’s more fun in the rustic BarN, with its exceptional wood-fired pizzas and live music on Fridays and Saturdays.

Best Coffee Shop: Brewbakers Café, Keene, NH

Photo Credit: Ryan Bent Photography for KCS Architects

Best Coffee Shop:

Brewbakers Café, Keene

This airy spot in a vintage red-brick industrial building draws students, artists, and digital nomads with its expansive seating, delicious breakfast and lunch fare, and colorful crafts gallery stocked with whimsical apparel, cards, and gifts. The eclectic drinks selection includes expertly crafted espresso drinks from the organic in-house roastery, Terra Nova Coffee, plus smoothies, kombucha, and craft beer and prosecco on tap. In the morning, fuel up with one of the hearty brunch bowls or breakfast sandwiches. Later in the day, try the artichoke po’ boy, and a chai doughnut makes a sweet ending.

Best Craft Cidery:

Contoocook Cider Co. at Gould Hill Farm, Contoocook

The stupendous vistas from this hilltop tasting room create a dramatic backdrop for sipping crisp ciders crafted from fresh fruit grown on the surrounding 60-acre Gould Hill Farm. The flavor profiles run the gamut from crisp and dry heirloom apple blends to lightly sweet and effervescent blueberry and maple-infused varieties—the best strategy is to order a sampler flight. Open weekends only, the cidery presents acoustic, indie pop, and alt-country bands in the afternoon from 1 to 4. Pizzas and light bites, including hot pretzels with local Blackwater Mustard, are served, and you’re encouraged to wander the scenic grounds and shop for produce in the farm store.

Best Gluten-Free Bakery:

Dishon, Manchester

Golden, just-baked artisan breads; plump bagels; handcrafted pastries; cheesy, chewy-crust pizza pies with basil confetti. It all seems like a mirage at first to anyone who has struggled to find gluten-free alternatives with the taste and texture that make baked goods so addictive. But Dishon is a true 100-percent-gluten-free bakery, driven to perfect its recipes by founder Evan Lang’s own celiac disease diagnosis. Some customers report driving five hours round-trip to stock up. But you can also have bagels shipped.

Best Italian Restaurant:

Cornicello, Exeter

A mission of this handsome trattoria offering grand views of the Exeter River is introducing diners to the tremendous regional diversity of Italian cooking. On the frequently changing menu, you might find starters like Calabrian sausage with honey and ricotta or pan-seared cod cakes over grilled corn. The handmade pastas are truly stellar—a pappardelle with a robust Genovese-style ragu of slow-braised onions, pork shoulder, and white wine has earned raves. Save room for the olive-oil-infused pistachio cake, and note that Cornicello features an entirely Italian list of wines, with many selections you won’t find elsewhere in New Hampshire.

Best New Restaurant:

Evolution Bistro, Manchester

Exposed brick walls, leather banquette seats, and dim lighting impart a sophisticated supper club vibe at this polished steaks-and-chops-focused restaurant on downtown’s lively Elm Street. Standouts from the kitchen include the signature 24-ounce chateaubriand, along with slow-braised short ribs and cider-brined pork chops, while among the notable starters are Maine mussels with chorizo. Don’t overlook the sides, especially the luscious six-hour mashed potatoes and maple-sriracha carrots. The long, elegant bar is a memorable setting for sampling selections from Evolution’s sizable whiskey library.

Best Restaurant with a View:

The Notch Grille, Gorham

On clear days you can gaze up at the 6,288-foot summit of Mount Washington while dining on the reliably tasty gastropub fare in this contemporary restaurant inside The Glen House, the fifth iteration of a hotel on this site at the base of the Mount Washington Auto Road since 1852. Towering windows allow jaw-dropping vistas, and even greater visual drama awaits on the large wooden deck, where cushioned seats surround a firepit. Dishes like beef brisket chili and maple-herb roasted chicken offer satisfying sustenance after a day of hiking, rafting, or cross-country skiing.

2026 New Hampshire Travel Guide | Hotels

Best Luxury Overnight:

Wentworth by the Sea, New Castle

This grand Victorian overlooking the Piscataqua River and the ocean looks as regal as it must have in 1905, when it hosted negotiators during the Russo-Japanese War peace talks. Rooms in the main building, with its three prominent turrets (each containing a spectacular bi-level suite), retain the hotel’s historic flavor, while modern townhouse-style Marina Suites offer more space. Dine on creative American fare in the refined Salt restaurant, or sip champagne while feasting on the opulent iced-shellfish tower on the waterfront balcony at Latitudes restaurant. Other amenities include tennis courts, two pools, and a stunning full-service spa.

Best New Hotel: The Lake Estate on Winnisquam, Tilton, NH

Photo Credit: The Lake Estate on Winnisquam

Best New Hotel:

The Lake Estate on Winnisquam, Tilton

Though this posh 114-room property was built in 2025, its polished woods and dormered roofline reflect the timeless appeal of an Adirondack-style 19th-century resort. Lakes Region attractions are close at hand, but you won’t lack for on-site diversions. Book an apple-and-wildflower-scented body scrub, kayak on the rippling lake, or take a dip in the infinity pool. Celebrated chef Chris Viaud ensures that even small plates, like short rib arancini, are artfully composed using local ingredients.

Best Reading Retreat:

Hanover Inn, Hanover

With its cushy rooms outfitted with plaid armchairs, this storied inn is perfect for immersing yourself in a great book, perhaps one penned by illustrious Dartmouth alumni Louise Erdrich (The Night Watchman) or Norman Maclean (A River Runs Through It). Countless literary beacons have visited here, among them F. Scott Fitzgerald, Carl Sandburg, and Theodor Geisel (aka Dr. Seuss). On warm days, you can read from a wooden rocking chair on the terrace overlooking Dartmouth Green, across from which you can tour the enchanting Tower Room of Dartmouth’s 1928 Baker-Berry Library, with its soaring Palladian windows and gilt chandelier.

Best Romantic Inn:

Chesterfield Inn, West Chesterfield

The approach to this stately farmhouse is along a winding driveway. A fireplace warms the two-story lobby, which overlooks wildflower meadows and a tranquil pond. The 15 antiques-filled rooms abound with inviting details, such as exposed timber beams, barnwood walls, and balconies or terraces; some suites feature a fireplace and jetted soaking tub. Lavish country breakfasts can be delivered to your room on request. Enhance your stay with a romance package featuring a welcome bottle of prosecco followed by a three-course dinner for two in the softly lighted restaurant.

Best Solo-Travel Escape:

Follansbee Inn, North Sutton

The Follansbee’s thoughtful innkeeper, Denis Swords, grew up in New Orleans and infuses this rambling lakeside getaway—built in 1840 as a stagecoach stop—with genuine Southern hospitality, making it easy for single travelers to mingle with fellow guests over the scrumptious Louisiana-inspired breakfasts or while attending one of the inn’s enchanting live music evenings. But you’ll also find ample opportunities for “me time,” perhaps journaling by the living room fireplace, lazing in a lakeside hammock, or paddling a kayak out to Loon Island. Among the 17 individually decorated rooms, three cozier, economically priced second-floor units offer full-size or twin beds and are popular with solo guests.

Honorees were selected by Yankee editors with contributions from Andrew Collins, a travel writer based part-time in New Hampshire and author of numerous guidebooks, including Ultimate Road Trips USA & Canada.