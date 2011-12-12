Western Maine Mountains in Winter | Photographs

The mountains of Western Maine offer a beauty unparalleled in winter, and an outdoor enthusiast’s dream vacation. Photographer Carl Tremblay spent several days during the height of the snowy season capturing what makes the area so unique for the 2012 Yankee Magazine feature Winter’s Soul.
Here, Carl shares a few of his favorite additional images celebrating the western Maine mountains in winter.
Bald Mountain Camps in Oquuossoc hosts its annual Winter Fly-In seaplane weekend every winter.
An icy retreat for a couple of girls enjoying the cookout at Bald Mountain Camps.
The colorful scene at Bald Mountain Camps where aviation enthusiasts gather at the annual Winter Fly-In.
A view of the town of Kingfield, Maine, along the Carrabassett River.
Cathedral Pines in Eustis, Maine, is approximately 300 acres and may be the state’s largest stand of old-growth conifers.
A white-tail deer almost disappears in the winter landscape. Wildlife is abundant in this region.
Ice skating on Haley Pond in Rangeley.
Flagstaff Lake Hut, one of the lodges operated by Maine Huts and Trails.
Cross country skiing along one of the trails maintained by the Maine Huts and Trails.
Panoramic view of Saddleback Mountain.
Sugarloaf skiers take the t-bar up the mountain surrounded by views of the Carrabasset Valley below.
A skier makes his way down one of the trails at Sugarloaf.
I have taken the Yankee magazine for many years but I do enjoy reading your articles because living in Lincoln, Nebr. and do to old age I am no longer able to travel I feel as if i’m traveling.