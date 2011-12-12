Quantcast

Maine

Western Maine Mountains in Winter | Photographs

A collection of images celebrating the beauty and outdoor delights of the western Maine mountains in winter from photographer Carl Tremblay.

• December 12, 2011 • 1 Comment
The mountains of Western Maine offer a beauty unparalleled in winter, and an outdoor enthusiast’s dream vacation. Photographer Carl Tremblay spent several days during the height of the snowy season capturing what makes the area so unique for the 2012 Yankee Magazine feature Winter’s Soul.

Here, Carl shares a few of his favorite additional images celebrating the western Maine mountains in winter.

Bald Mountain Camps in Oquuossoc hosts its annual Winter Fly-In seaplane weekend every winter.

Carl Tremblay

An icy retreat for a couple of girls enjoying the cookout at Bald Mountain Camps.

Carl Tremblay

The colorful scene at Bald Mountain Camps where aviation enthusiasts gather at the annual Winter Fly-In.

Carl Tremblay

A view of the town of Kingfield, Maine, along the Carrabassett River.

Carl Tremblay

Cathedral Pines in Eustis, Maine, is approximately 300 acres and may be the state's largest stand of old-growth conifers.

Carl Tremblay

A white-tail deer almost disappears in the winter landscape. Wildlife is abundant in this region.

Carl Tremblay

Ice skating on Haley Pond in Rangeley.

Carl Tremblay

Flagstaff Lake Hut, one of the lodges operated by Maine Huts and Trails.

Carl Tremblay

Cross country skiing along one of the trails maintained by the Maine Huts and Trails.

Carl Tremblay

Panoramic view of Saddleback Mountain.

Carl Tremblay

Sugarloaf skiers take the t-bar up the mountain surrounded by views of the Carrabasset Valley below.

Carl Tremblay

A skier makes his way down one of the trails at Sugarloaf.

Carl Tremblay

See more of Carl Tremblay’s work on his photography website: http://www.carltremblay.com

Comments
  • Adelaide

    I have taken the Yankee magazine for many years but I do enjoy reading your articles because living in Lincoln, Nebr. and do to old age I am no longer able to travel I feel as if i’m traveling.

    Reply

Leave a Comment

