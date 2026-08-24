Inside the Rise of Portland’s Hearts of Pine Soccer Club

In early spring, Gabe Hoffman-Johnson opened an email from a stranger that made him catch his breath. It wasn’t very long or polished—just a few simple lines—but the sentiment it expressed struck a chord with the native Mainer, who a year before had brought professional soccer to Portland. “I just moved here and your club makes me feel like I belong here,” the note read. “It makes me feel like I’m home.”

In the world of professional sports, fans don’t ordinarily heap such praise on a team owner. But then, the Portland Hearts of Pine are no ordinary team. Now in their second season, the Hearts play in USL League One, two divisions below Major League Soccer, and they’ve already earned the kind of devotion usually reserved for more storied franchises. The wait list for season tickets is nearly 7,000 fans deep (about 1,000 more than the official capacity of Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium); the tailgating scene rivals what you might find in Foxborough; and the roar of the sold-out crowd at each of the team’s 20 homes games doesn’t relent until the final whistle.

Hearts of Pine founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson, who credits his love of soccer and community to his parents—one a collegiate soccer coach and athletic director, the other an international peace builder.

Credit: Mat Trogner

“There’s an affinity for this club because it really embodies the spirit of Maine,” says Hoffman-Johnson. “We’re getting mail all the time from fans saying how much joy the club has brought them. I just got a text last week from a friend who said he was in London and saw a guy wearing one of our jerseys. You sort of have to pinch yourself.”

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The team’s success is anchored in no small part by Hoffman-Johnson’s own love for the sport and for his home turf. A two-time Maine state player of the year at Falmouth High School and later captain at Dartmouth College, he had recently started an unhappy career in private equity in New York City when the USL launched League One in 2019. Hoffman-Johnson immediately advocated for a Maine club, and four years later, Portland was granted its team.

Young fans let off some steam at the Kids Zone during a game at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Credit: Mat Trogner

Today the Hearts are arguably the hottest ticket in the city. There’s the on-the-field action, of course, but also all the other ways the club connects with the community, from running an after-school development program to redistributing secondhand soccer gear throughout Greater Portland. In June, the Hearts hosted a World Cup watch party in which more than a thousand fans squeezed into Monument Square to watch the U.S. team beat Australia. The success of the franchise has been so complete that in June the Hearts announced they had secured the rights to a women’s team for Portland that will begin play next year.

“There’s a fierce love of place here in Portland that you don’t always find in other parts of the country,” says Hoffman-Johnson. “That’s why we always saw this as more of a community project than anything else. That’s why after the game you’ll see the players walking around the stadium, thanking people for coming, giving high fives—that connection is important.”

Mainers’ devotion to their first professional soccer team runs so deep that a club-sponsored permanent-tattooing event last year sold out in a matter of hours.

Credit: Mat Trogner

To the cheers of more than 6,000 supporters, the Hearts reset after scoring a goal against Greenville Triumph SC on May 23, 2026.

Credit: Mat Trogner

Hearts of Pine fans walk the talk in tennis shoes bearing the club’s crest, left, and its official motto, “Lead with Your Heart.”

Credit: Mat Trogner

Portuguese midfielder Diogo Barbosa, one of several Hearts players bringing their international soccer experience to Portland, faces off against Triumph defender Patrick Seagrist.

Credit: Mat Trogner

A middle school teacher turned Hearts superfan, Dana Ricker serves as the designated leader, or “capo,” of the club’s supporters as she uses a megaphone to lead chants and songs during each match.

Credit: Mat Trogner

Maine-centric concessions—like the Portland-based mobile raw bar Lady Shuckers, which serves up fresh oysters from a network of women-owned farms—fit right in with the Hearts’ mission of fostering local pride.

Credit: Mat Trogner

Hearts defender Joshua Drack signs postgame autographs.

Credit: Mat Trogner

This feature was originally published as “State of Play” in the September/October 2026 issue of Yankee.