10 Prettiest Coastal Towns In Maine

How can one stretch of coastline be home to so many beautiful towns? Here, we celebrate ten of the prettiest coastal towns in Maine. All are especially beautiful in summer, but well worth a visit any time of the year.
1O PRETTIEST COASTAL TOWNS IN MAINE
CASTINE
Leave Route 1’s hurly-burly behind to discover this historic little town at the mouth of the Penobscot River estuary. No wonder Castine has been drawing artists for 150 years—there’s even a 3-day plein air art festival in July. See more: From water level with Castine Kayak’s daily summer tours.
SEE MORE: Castine, Maine | A Historic Midcoast Maine Town
KENNEBUNKPORT
The Kennebunk River adds even more waterline charm to the small shops, elegant ship captains’ homes, and fishing ports of this vibrant Southern Maine town of 3,474. See more: From the river and harbor on Rugosa Lobster Tours.
BAR HARBOR
Perched on Mount Desert Island at the gateway to Acadia National Park, this historic resort town still resonates with the Victorian splendor of bygone days, not to mention the backdrop of Cadillac Mountain. See more: Lighthouse and National Park Tour via catamaran.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR
Surrounded by islands and lighthouses, Boothbay Harbor is a Mid Coast magnet for fishing, sailing and cruising. So much so, the town seems half-boats, half-buildings. See more: From the water aboard the Schooner Lazy Jack.
DAMARISCOTTA
An all-American small town with shipbuilding roots, Damariscotta sits colorfully on the tidal Damariscotta River and hums with shops, restaurants, a community theatre and the state’s first Reny’s Department Store. See more: From the river, aboard the bright-red River Tripper at Damariscotta River Cruises.
STONINGTON
One of Maine’s proudest and highest-producing lobstering harbors with more than 300 boats, this Down East town perched on spectacular, granite Deer Isle, shares its beauty with tourists but retains a solid, hometown feel. See more: Take the mail boat to tiny Isle au Haut for a true Down East experience.
CAMDEN
The self-dubbed “Jewel of the Coast” is a well-deserved moniker, and this Mid-Coast harbor town of 4,823 on Penobscot Bay is tucked where mountains reach down to the sea. See more: From the water, on the Schooner Surprise.
BLUE HILL
A warm and cozy Down East community that retains the splendid historical architecture of its 18th-century shipbuilding roots, Blue Hill’s harbor is a watery gateway to Acadia National Park. See more: From above, hiking Blue Hill Mountain.
ROCKPORT
The harbor of this tiny town is considered the most picturesque one in Maine… and that is high praise indeed. Further, it’s bounded by a lovely verdant park, complete with a resident seal (in marble). See more: From the harbor aboard the Schooner Yacht Heron.
CUTLER
Pure, Down East, and unspoiled. No gift shops, no tourist traps. Here, there’s a daily view of lobster boats in the small harbor, with Canada’s Grand Manan Island in the distance. A nearby colony of puffins and a working lighthouse (where you can spend the night) make this tiny, far-flung town a true beauty. Unique view: See more: Check out those puffins with Bold Coast Charter Company.
What are your picks for the prettiest coastal towns in Maine?
This post was first published in 2015 and has been updated.
You missed Houlton Maine, the pretty Shiretown of Aroostook County! Go inland, north to see all of Vacationland!
One of the best places to body surf is Scarborough’s Higgins Beach. A real refresher I would add.
I loved reading about everyone’s point of view on the towns they love in Maine. I live in CA and would love to find a small beach house to escape to and write. I am looking for a quaint waterfront town with nice boutiques, great coffee, and very walkable area. I have looked at Nantucket, Newport R.I, Rockport MA, but keep coming back to Maine! I am trying to narrow my search down to three places to visit that would fit my criteria, any suggestions? Thanks for your responses.
All the small towns South of Portland, ME and on the coast such as Kenneybunkport, Wells, Ogunquit etc.. All of Maine’s coastal towns are beautiful. We love towns on Cosco Bay. You can’t go wrong on the whole coast of Maine even if you are camping, but super fresh shellfish is a great attraction.
I still vote for New Harbor
I’ve visited 7 of them and can’t say which is the prettiest
By far … Eastport, Maine!!!
All of these are absolutely pretty towns. I’d add Wiscasset to the mix though.
Although all the cities you mentioned are pretty, my favorite is Ogunquit. It is epitome of a New England town – beautiful beach, quaint shops, fantastic restaurants at every turn, a two mile walk along the coast which shows off the amazing builders the water crashes onto and beautiful inns. It is the only place where I truly exhale.
What, no Ogunquit? Really?!
I am an artist/ innkeeper and moved to Maine 30 years ago. I fell in love with this state when I was in grad school 55 years ago. I live in Naples, the Western Lakes Region, which is one of the most beautiful areas in Maine. Bridgton, the next town, is a charming NE small town which sits on Highland Lake. Naples sits on Long Lake and boats can go from Long Lake to Sebago Lake, a real gem and Maine’s second largest lake. Not all the beauty of this state is on the coast. We are also 25 miles from NH and the Mountains. Beautiful in all seasons, except maybe mud season. Fall is spectacular!
I like Eastport, Machiasport and Lubec too. They were close to where I grew up.
Winter Harbor, Hancock County. A true coastal haven year round and so close to Schoodic Point, the best of Acadia in my opinion!
I love your beautiful coast of Maine!!! A trip you defiantly should take. One suggestion, in your articles, show a small picture of Maine and an arrow pointing to the town location you are talking about.
I live in Central NH, and love to take a ride over to Maine. Do not forget Pompham beach! New England IS a wonderful place to live (lived here for 64 years) but we know our winters are cold and sometimes hard…but still quite beautiful, and quiet.
I’m thinking of moving to Maine this year and have been looking at homes in Boothbay and Camden. Since your there now, what’s the winter/snow situation really like?
Thanks!
I live in Boothbay and the weather in the winter is nothing but Ice, ice and more ice. If you live near the ocean the wind cuts thru your body like a knife. The summer is miserable as it rains pretty much constantly. I’d check out Camden if I were you.
The title talks about prettiest coastal towns, but of the seven photos, only 2 had views of a town. The rest were boats. Show me the towns. I know what boats look like.
Yes, these are all fantastic seaside destinations. But, I agree with earlier comments that with the exception of one or two of the towns mentioned, this list reflects the choices of most every other list that publishes articles about Maine coastal towns. An unimaginative and limited selection of choices.
Also it notes the listed towns being from Down East to Midcoast…The Kennebunks are in Southern Maine, two hours from the Midcoast and over three hours from Bar Harbor.
Ellesworth is 30 min, Belfast is 45 mins, both towns have great access to bangor. Bucksport is a great little town their paper mill just shut down a few months ago property values are low but the road to bangor can be a bit rough in the winter. Be forewarned property taxes can get ridiculous in maine. Some of the lake areas like pushaw or any of the hundreds of small ponds with homes on them may be a much better value.
I fell in love with Maine on a painting Trip to Walpole about 12 years ago. Tides, fog, light, seals. It changed my life. We have an opportunity to move to Maine through my husbands work that would be based in Bangor. What seaside/waterside communities are in a reasonable commute distance to Bangor?
Move to Wiscasset! We moved here 3 years ago and love the little town. Great people, friendly, super little yacht club, good local restaurants, and a lively community spirit.
Hi Dawn – my husband and I are also looking into moving to Maine and have been encouraged to look at Yarmouth as it’s got the small town community as well as access to Portland.
one our favorite things to do in Maine is attend church , community and organization suppers. Ham and bean , spaghetti, pot luck. The people are always friendly and welcoming. It gives us a real insiders view of the community.
I’m from Castine & live in Atlanta. Every time I go home Iove hanging out in Cape Elizabeth’s w/my good friends from college (40yrs ago). It’s a stones throw from Portland, where there are available jobs. Cape is 1of my favorite places & if I move back to Maine i ll live there.
I agree!!! I love Maine and Cape Elizabeth is one of the most beautiful places. I fell in love with it about 20 years ago and I try to make a yearly visit there every year. If we leave early enough (we’re on the South shore e Boston) we can do a day trip. I love Two Lights State Park!!! If I could do it I would be in Maine tomorrow.
I believe the Village of Belgrade Maine is truly Beautiful…Its between two lakes with the most beautiful sunsets behind Day’s store…it is a hidden gem!
BELFAST – the town begs your attention!! Scenic, foodie, working the trades, arts & music that takes first place …. And home of The Maine Wienerfest
We live in Surry – right on the Union River Bay. We moved here 13 years ago from the New York Area. We love it here, We are in short distance of so many lovely drives. I will never move from here. Very beautiful and private and in minutes we are in Ellsworth or Blue Hill. Occasionally we drive to Belfast or Camden.
what about Belfast? beautiful up there
How could u forget Harpswell??
I am looking to move to Maine within the next year. Would love any info any can give on picking out a small friendly town to call home!! (That would be close to area jobs.)
Thank you
I heartily agree that Stonington is beautiful at any time of day, and it is the real deal. Treat yourself to a trip there to experience an authentic lobstering town and a production at the Opera House!
I would agree with what Leanne mentioned: Old Orchard Beach, Ogunquit etc.
Hi Martha,
Thanks so much for catching that!
It’s Reny’s. Not Remy’s.
Try Round Pond, Maine
My wife and I are planning a New England RV trip in September. We don’t particularly enjoy the normal tourist towns but we rather like to see the “off the beaten path”, quaint communities. We love antiques and history. I would very much appreciate your opinion of where we should visit.
Thanks
Why doesn’t anyone in Magazines nor on Chronicle etc. mention the Hidden Gems of the coast in Maine
Like PINE POINT SCARBOROUGH MAINE – Beautiful Coastal Quiet Community for Families !!!
Always the same ole: OOB, Kenneybunkport, Wells, Ogunquit etc.
Getting a lil Blah ???
Venture out all – Lots more to observe and experience ??
Thank You and Happy Veterans Day to you All.