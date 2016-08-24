10 Prettiest Coastal Towns In Maine

How can one stretch of coastline be home to so many beautiful towns? Here, we celebrate ten of the prettiest coastal towns in Maine. All are especially beautiful in summer, but well worth a visit any time of the year.

Courtesy of Cynthia Boyer

1O PRETTIEST COASTAL TOWNS IN MAINE

CASTINE

Leave Route 1’s hurly-burly behind to discover this historic little town at the mouth of the Penobscot River estuary. No wonder Castine has been drawing artists for 150 years—there’s even a 3-day plein air art festival in July. See more: From water level with Castine Kayak’s daily summer tours.

Robert A. Dennis

KENNEBUNKPORT

The Kennebunk River adds even more waterline charm to the small shops, elegant ship captains’ homes, and fishing ports of this vibrant Southern Maine town of 3,474. See more: From the river and harbor on Rugosa Lobster Tours.

Flickr / Alan Sandercock

BAR HARBOR

Perched on Mount Desert Island at the gateway to Acadia National Park, this historic resort town still resonates with the Victorian splendor of bygone days, not to mention the backdrop of Cadillac Mountain. See more: Lighthouse and National Park Tour via catamaran.

Courtesy of Tom Burns

BOOTHBAY HARBOR

Surrounded by islands and lighthouses, Boothbay Harbor is a Mid Coast magnet for fishing, sailing and cruising. So much so, the town seems half-boats, half-buildings. See more: From the water aboard the Schooner Lazy Jack.

DAMARISCOTTA

An all-American small town with shipbuilding roots, Damariscotta sits colorfully on the tidal Damariscotta River and hums with shops, restaurants, a community theatre and the state’s first Reny’s Department Store. See more: From the river, aboard the bright-red River Tripper at Damariscotta River Cruises.

Courtesy of Henry Teverow

STONINGTON

One of Maine’s proudest and highest-producing lobstering harbors with more than 300 boats, this Down East town perched on spectacular, granite Deer Isle, shares its beauty with tourists but retains a solid, hometown feel. See more: Take the mail boat to tiny Isle au Haut for a true Down East experience.

Maine Office of Tourism CAMDEN The self-dubbed “Jewel of the Coast” is a well-deserved moniker, and this Mid-Coast harbor town of 4,823 on Penobscot Bay is tucked where mountains reach down to the sea. See more: From the water, on the Schooner Surprise. Aimee Tucker BLUE HILL A warm and cozy Down East community that retains the splendid historical architecture of its 18th-century shipbuilding roots, Blue Hill’s harbor is a watery gateway to Acadia National Park. See more: From above, hiking Blue Hill Mountain. Brenda Darroch ROCKPORT The harbor of this tiny town is considered the most picturesque one in Maine… and that is high praise indeed. Further, it’s bounded by a lovely verdant park, complete with a resident seal (in marble). See more: From the harbor aboard the Schooner Yacht Heron. CUTLER Pure, Down East, and unspoiled. No gift shops, no tourist traps. Here, there’s a daily view of lobster boats in the small harbor, with Canada’s Grand Manan Island in the distance. A nearby colony of puffins and a working lighthouse (where you can spend the night) make this tiny, far-flung town a true beauty. Unique view: See more: Check out those puffins with Bold Coast Charter Company.

