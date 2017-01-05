Long-time contributing photographer Sara Gray spent the winter of 2013 photographing the classic New England barns of southeast Maine for our print pages, but striking images weren’t the only thing her lens captured. From the caretakers who work tirelessly to preserve these iconic structures to the animals who find shelter within them, the four barns in New Gloucester, Maine that she focused on all have tales to tell. These striking Maine barn photographs each convey a story that continues to evolve.
MAINE BARNS IN WINTER
The front barn at Sabbaday Lake Shaker Village, the only active Shaker community left in existence.
The two connected post and beam barns at Sabbaday Lake Shaker Village were built in 1830.
Weathered barn board and a stone foundation in fresh snow at the Shaker village.
Resident sheep make their home in the bottom floor of the Shaker barn.
Brother Arnold Hadd is the main caretaker of the farm’s livestock. He knows all of the animals by name.
Beams anchor the interior structure at the Shaker barns.
The barn and farmland at Intervale Farm have been in the family for 3 generations.
Farm owner Jan Wilcox is dwarfed by the large barn doors. Intervale Farm is quiet in winter, but has a large pumpkin and gourd operation in the autumn.
The ever growing collection of Jan’s gourds line the beams in the interior of the barn.
The family dog Midge rests in front of the ell that connects the house to the barn at Intervale Farm.
Morgan Hill Farm continues to evolve under current owners Judi and Laird McClure. In addition to growing fresh vegetables and offering homemade baked goods, it is a working farm with a variety of livestock.
A detail of weathered doors in the former horse barn at Morgan Hill Farm.
One of the Scottish Highland cow the McClures are raising at Morgan Hill Farm.
Interior of one of the older barns at Morgan Hill Farm.
The Morin barn is a labor of love and a work in progress for current owner Carmel Morin and his extended family.
A pair of barn cats at the Morin Farm.
