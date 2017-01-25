Imagine life without these Yankee innovations… From tools and games to creative new ways to write, keep warm and stay whisker-free, we think these are some of the best New England inventions. Don’t see your favorite New England-born invention? Add any we missed to the comments!



Tupperware

Earl Silas Tupper, born in 1907 to a poor, hardworking New Hampshire farm family, became a self-taught inventor and eventually found work as a plastics chemist. His invention of an airtight, watertight lid that famously emitted a “burp” helped launch a national retailing phenomenon. — Amy Traverso

The Friction Match

In 1834 Daniel Chapin sold his first matches door to door in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

The Monkey Wrench

With Loring Coes’s 1841 invention in Worcester, Massachusetts, a workman had only one tool to misplace.

The Stone Crusher

The father of America’s highways is Eli Whitney Blake of New Haven, Connecticut, who had his brainstorm in 1851.

The Board Game

Milton Bradley introduced The Checkered Game of Life in 1866 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Paper Bag

Patented by Luther C. Crowell from West Dennis, Massachusetts, in 1872.

The Auto Age

The auto industry was born not in Detroit, but in New England. The two-stroke internal-combustion engine was patented in 1872 by George Brayton of Boston, and the first commercially produced automobile came from the Duryea Motor Wagon Company in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1895.

The Earmuff

Chester Greenwood, the pride of Farmington, Maine, invented the earmuff in 1873, at the age of 15. Farmington’s annual Chester Greenwood Day parade is held on the first Saturday in December.

The Snow Shovel

Charles A. Way, from North Charlestown, New Hampshire, added the metal clasp that holds the handle to the snow shovel in 1877.

The Ballpoint Pen

Patented by John J. Loud of Weymouth, Massachusetts, in 1888.

The Disposable Razor

The idea came to King Gillette one morning in 1895 while shaving. It wasn’t until 1906 that the invention took the country by storm.

The Wooden Golf Tee

George F. Grant was Harvard’s first African American professor; prior to his 1899 invention, Boston golfers teed off from piles of sand pushed into a pyramid.

The Snowmobile

In West Ossipee, New Hampshire, V. D. White added caterpillar treads and ski runners to a Ford body in 1913.

The Microwave Oven

Percy L. Spencer, born in Howland, Maine, left school in the fifth grade but became known as one of the most innovative minds of his day; he’s credited with inventing the microwave oven while working for Raytheon. In 1947 Raytheon produced the first Radar Range.

