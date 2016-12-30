Vermont Cheddar Fondue
The combination of dipping apples into this Vermont cheddar fondue offers a unique New England spin on traditional fondue, and if you haven’t saved your original fondue pot from your bridal shower or wedding, you just might be tempted to pick up a new one!
Total Time: 20
Yield: about 6 cups
Ingredients
- 1-1/2 cups dry white wine
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 pound sharp Vermont cheddar cheese (such as Grafton or Cabot), grated
- 5 tablespoons cornstarch
- 2-1/2 tablespoons water
- Kosher or sea salt
- Freshly ground white pepper
InstructionsIn a medium-size saucepan over high heat, bring wine, garlic, and bay leaves to a boil; then lower to a simmer.
Slowly whisk in cheese, a little bit at a time, letting each new handful fully incorporate before adding more. Simmer gently 3 minutes.
In a separate bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water; then whisk into cheese mixture.
Continue whisking until slightly thickened. Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Discard bay leaves.
Transfer to a fondue pot. Serve with chunks of crusty bread and fruit.