Vermont Cheddar Fondue

• December 30, 2016 • Add Comment
Photo: Aimee Tucker

The combination of dipping apples into this Vermont cheddar fondue offers a unique New England spin on traditional fondue, and if you haven’t saved your original fondue pot from your bridal shower or wedding, you just might be tempted to pick up a new one!

Total Time: 20
Yield: about 6 cups

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 cups dry white wine
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 pound sharp Vermont cheddar cheese (such as Grafton or Cabot), grated
  • 5 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 2-1/2 tablespoons water
  • Kosher or sea salt
  • Freshly ground white pepper

Instructions

In a medium-size saucepan over high heat, bring wine, garlic, and bay leaves to a boil; then lower to a simmer.

Slowly whisk in cheese, a little bit at a time, letting each new handful fully incorporate before adding more. Simmer gently 3 minutes.

In a separate bowl, whisk together cornstarch and water; then whisk into cheese mixture.

Continue whisking until slightly thickened. Season to taste with salt and white pepper. Discard bay leaves.

Transfer to a fondue pot. Serve with chunks of crusty bread and fruit.
