After supper on Christmas Eve, it is customary to set out a plate of provisions for the man of the hour — the red-suited gift bearer known to children throughout the United States as Santa Claus. For some reason, cookies are thought to be Santa’s preferred treat, along with a cold glass of milk to wash them down. It’s a widely accepted fact that Santa likes (maybe even loves) cookies, but let’s say for a moment that Santa isn’t always in the mood for chocolate chip. Instead, wouldn’t it be great to leave St. Nick something that not only fills his belly, but celebrates our local flavors? Santa does a lot of traveling and we imagine it might be easy to get Massachusetts confused with Mississippi if you’ve been criss-crossing the globe. Here are some non-cookie alternative suggestions for what to leave for Santa in New England, state by state!

MAINE

In Maine, we bet Santa would love a big old chocolate whoopie pie, brimming with cream filling. While we’re sure he’d also love a glass of Moxie, milk seems a wiser choice for washing down all of those chocolate crumbs.

VERMONT

In Vermont, Santa might switch to savory and hope for a plate of sharp cheddar cheese with crackers and (if he’s feeling bold) a glass of local hard cider.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

In New Hampshire, Santa might start sniffing the air for the smell of maple syrup. Leave him a few maple sugar candies he can tuck into his pocket for later in the trip when someone leaves him a treat he’s not especially fond of.

MASSACHUSETTS

In Massachusetts (since we’re skipping the Toll House Cookies in this non-cookie experiment) it’s peanut butter and marshmallow Fluff Santa needs to try. Fluff was invented in Somerville, MA and we know Santa loves anything sweet. Make him a Fluffernutter sandwich before sending him on his way.

RHODE ISLAND

In Rhode Island, what else could Santa hope for than a plate of johnnycakes (thick or thin – we’re sure he likes them both) made from local whitecap cornmeal and and followed by an ice-cold glass of coffee milk?

CONNECTICUT

And finally, on his way out of New England, we’re sure that Santa would love if his friends in Connecticut left him a glass of eggnog, that beloved Christmas classic, topped with whipped cream and a generous shake of fresh grated nutmeg. Connecticut is, after all, nicknamed “The Nutmeg State.”

No matter what you choose to leave Santa, no doubt he appreciates the treat and (fingers crossed!) leaves something for you in return!

What does your family leave for Santa?

Happy holidays and Merry Christmas!

