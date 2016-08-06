Ruth Wakefield’s Original Toll House Cookies
Today it’s the most popular cookie in America, but the original Toll House Cookies, the first chocolate chip cookies, were invented right here in New England by Ruth Wakefield at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts, during the 1930s. Here’s the official recipe!
Learn more about Ruth Wakefield and The History of Toll House Cookies.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 2 to 3 dozen
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsalted butter, plus more for baking sheets
- 3/4 cup firmly packed light-brown sugar
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon baking soda dissolved into 1 teaspoon hot water
- 2 1/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon table salt
- 1 cup chopped nuts (optional)
- 12 ounces (2 cups) semisweet chocolate chips
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
InstructionsPreheat your oven to 375°.
Cream the butter and sugars. Add the beaten eggs. Add the baking soda dissolved in hot water.
Sift together the flour and salt and add to the butter mixture. Then stir in the nuts, chocolate chips, and vanilla.
Chill the dough [Editors’ note: We usually skip this step].
Drop by the tablespoonful onto lightly greased cookie sheets and bake until browned at the edges, 10 to 12 minutes.
I have never heard of or read a recipie that required dissolving baking soda in hot water when using in a recipie. I wonder what is the difference between using it dry and dissolving it.