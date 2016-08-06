Photo: Adam Detour

Ruth Wakefield’s Original Toll House Cookies

Today it’s the most popular cookie in America, but the original Toll House Cookies, the first chocolate chip cookies, were invented right here in New England by Ruth Wakefield at the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts, during the 1930s. Here’s the official recipe!

Total Time: 45 minutes

Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 2 to 3 dozen

