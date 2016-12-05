Quantcast

Chowders

Favorite Chowder Recipes

From clam to corn, here's a tasty roundup of our favorite can't-miss New England chowder recipes. 

• December 5, 2016 • Read Comments (2)
4.50 avg. rating (88% score) - 6 votes

FAVORITE CHOWDER RECIPES

Seafood Chowder with Lobster from Newick's Lobster House.

Seafood Chowder with Lobster from Newick’s Lobster House.

Kristin Teig

Seafood Chowder with Lobster

The rich seafood chowder recipe—one of six “chowdahs” on the menu at Newick’s Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire —is such a hit that it has to be made off-site. Insiders know to ask for it with lobster.

Classic New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder from Chatham Pier Fish Restaurant.

Kristin Teig

Classic New England Clam Chowder

Fresh, flavorful, and thick with clams and potatoes, this classic New England clam chowder recipe from Chatham Pier Fish Market is a keeper.

Clear Broth Clam Chowder

Clear Broth Clam Chowder

Kristin Teig

Clear-Broth Clam Chowder

This rich broth of this clear broth clam chowder from Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, is loaded with potatoes, bacon, and either cherry-stones or quahogs.

lobster chowder

Dick Bridges’ Lobster Chowder

Jonathan Levitt

Dick Bridges’ Lobster Chowder

This delicious recipe for lobster from “Best Cook” Dick Bridges chowder yields a rosy red broth that’s loaded with lobster chunks and potatoes.

Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder

Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder

Kristin Teig

Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder

This hearty corn and sweet potato chowder from Chef Christopher Prosperi of Metro Bis in Simsbury, Connecticut makes optimum use of fresh summer corn, sweet potatoes, a little garlic, and cream.

Manhattan Clam Chowder with Spicy Sausage from The Reservoir Restaurant & Tap Room.

Manhattan Clam Chowder with Spicy Sausage

Kristin Teig

Manhattan Clam Chowder with Spicy Sausage

This recipe for Manhattan clam chowder with spicy sausage from The Reservoir Restaurant & Tap Room in Waterbury, Vermont, is the perfect antidote to a chilly spring day.

This post was first published in 2014 and has been updated. 

Comments

Leave a Comment

Enter Your Log In Credentials