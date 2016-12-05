FAVORITE CHOWDER RECIPES
Seafood Chowder with Lobster
The rich seafood chowder recipe—one of six “chowdahs” on the menu at Newick’s Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire —is such a hit that it has to be made off-site. Insiders know to ask for it with lobster.
Classic New England Clam Chowder
Fresh, flavorful, and thick with clams and potatoes, this classic New England clam chowder recipe from Chatham Pier Fish Market is a keeper.
Clear-Broth Clam Chowder
This rich broth of this clear broth clam chowder from Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, is loaded with potatoes, bacon, and either cherry-stones or quahogs.
Dick Bridges’ Lobster Chowder
This delicious recipe for lobster from “Best Cook” Dick Bridges chowder yields a rosy red broth that’s loaded with lobster chunks and potatoes.
Corn and Sweet Potato Chowder
This hearty corn and sweet potato chowder from Chef Christopher Prosperi of Metro Bis in Simsbury, Connecticut makes optimum use of fresh summer corn, sweet potatoes, a little garlic, and cream.
Manhattan Clam Chowder with Spicy Sausage
This recipe for Manhattan clam chowder with spicy sausage from The Reservoir Restaurant & Tap Room in Waterbury, Vermont, is the perfect antidote to a chilly spring day.
This post was first published in 2014 and has been updated.
GOT A RECIPE FOR SCALLOP CHOWDER?
Comment was a question. I had some scallop chowder while staying in Maine. Delicious. I’m seeking the recipe for same.