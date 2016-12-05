FAVORITE CHOWDER RECIPES

Kristin Teig

The rich seafood chowder recipe—one of six “chowdahs” on the menu at Newick’s Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire —is such a hit that it has to be made off-site. Insiders know to ask for it with lobster.

Kristin Teig

Fresh, flavorful, and thick with clams and potatoes, this classic New England clam chowder recipe from Chatham Pier Fish Market is a keeper.

Kristin Teig

This rich broth of this clear broth clam chowder from Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, is loaded with potatoes, bacon, and either cherry-stones or quahogs.

Jonathan Levitt

This delicious recipe for lobster from “Best Cook” Dick Bridges chowder yields a rosy red broth that’s loaded with lobster chunks and potatoes.

Kristin Teig

This hearty corn and sweet potato chowder from Chef Christopher Prosperi of Metro Bis in Simsbury, Connecticut makes optimum use of fresh summer corn, sweet potatoes, a little garlic, and cream.

Kristin Teig

This recipe for Manhattan clam chowder with spicy sausage from The Reservoir Restaurant & Tap Room in Waterbury, Vermont, is the perfect antidote to a chilly spring day.

This post was first published in 2014 and has been updated.