Chowders

Classic Lobster Chowder

This delicious recipe for lobster chowder yields a rosy red broth that's loaded with lobster chunks and potatoes.

• August 1, 2016 • Read Comments (6)
lobster chowder

Photo: Jonathan Levitt

Dick Bridges’ lobster chowder recipe was his mother’s. Since he’s experienced in making lobster chowder for crowds, he cautions that even if you’re cooking for a big group, you should always make it in small batches, one gallon at a time, and let it cool properly. He says the flavor intensifies nicely if it sits overnight, so if you can, make it a day ahead of time; then reheat before serving the next day.

Read more about Dick Bridges, the man who perfected our favorite lobster chowder recipe.

Total Time: 55 minutes
Hands-On Time: 25 minutes
Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients

  • 6 cups water (see "Note")
  • 1 large onion, finely diced
  • 3 large red potatoes, unpeeled and cubed, or 3 large white potatoes, peeled and cubed
  • 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil (optional)
  • 8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter (see "Note")
  • 1 pound par-cooked lobster meat (claw and tail) from 4 or 5 1-1/2-pound lobsters, cut into chunks
  • 3 tablespoons whole-kernel corn
  • 1 can evaporated milk

Instructions

Put the water, onion, potatoes, salt, pepper, and basil (if using) into a 4- to 5-quart pot over high heat. Bring to a full boil; then reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the potatoes are almost tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a skillet over medium-high heat; then add all the lobster meat. Cook, stirring with a wooden spoon, just until the meat is fully cooked and the butter is bright orange. Remove from heat. Add the corn to the pot; then add the lobster. Let the soup sit on low heat 10 to 15 minutes; then add the milk. Bring to a gentle simmer and serve.

Additional Notes:

For a thicker lobster chowder, use 5 cups of water instead of 6. Dick Bridges' chowder gets a lot of flavor from the generous portion of butter he uses. You can cut the amount to 6 tablespoons if you prefer, but we like to think that the full 8 tablespoons isn't so bad when divided among multiple servings.
Comments
  • Reader

    I have a problem digesting chowders with a lot of butter and cream, so I frequently use canned evaporated milk and a little less butter than called for. It still hits the taste buds just fine.

  • Debi

    Lovely recipe, but I don’t want any basil in my chowder! Nothing should overpower that sweet, luscious lobster flavor!

  • Will

    How does this “lobster chowder” differ from classic “lobster stew”? Is the difference purely in the name or is there some specific difference in ingredients or method? This looks a lot like the “lobster stew” which I grew up with in Maine: absolutely delicious and a recipe well worth keeping. Thanks!

  • Lynn

    Made this for a family get together. Served it with the milk on the side for those who wanted a clear broth. it was a sensational chowder. Thanks Dick and Yankee Magazine!

