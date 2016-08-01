Photo: Jonathan Levitt

Classic Lobster Chowder

Dick Bridges’ lobster chowder recipe was his mother’s. Since he’s experienced in making lobster chowder for crowds, he cautions that even if you’re cooking for a big group, you should always make it in small batches, one gallon at a time, and let it cool properly. He says the flavor intensifies nicely if it sits overnight, so if you can, make it a day ahead of time; then reheat before serving the next day.

Total Time: 55 minutes

Hands-On Time: 25 minutes

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

