Classic Lobster Chowder
Dick Bridges’ lobster chowder recipe was his mother’s. Since he’s experienced in making lobster chowder for crowds, he cautions that even if you’re cooking for a big group, you should always make it in small batches, one gallon at a time, and let it cool properly. He says the flavor intensifies nicely if it sits overnight, so if you can, make it a day ahead of time; then reheat before serving the next day.
Total Time: 55 minutes
Hands-On Time: 25 minutes
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients
- 6 cups water (see "Note")
- 1 large onion, finely diced
- 3 large red potatoes, unpeeled and cubed, or 3 large white potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried basil (optional)
- 8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter (see "Note")
- 1 pound par-cooked lobster meat (claw and tail) from 4 or 5 1-1/2-pound lobsters, cut into chunks
- 3 tablespoons whole-kernel corn
- 1 can evaporated milk
I have a problem digesting chowders with a lot of butter and cream, so I frequently use canned evaporated milk and a little less butter than called for. It still hits the taste buds just fine.
Lovely recipe, but I don’t want any basil in my chowder! Nothing should overpower that sweet, luscious lobster flavor!
No veggies in stew. Just cream, butter, and lobster.
How does this “lobster chowder” differ from classic “lobster stew”? Is the difference purely in the name or is there some specific difference in ingredients or method? This looks a lot like the “lobster stew” which I grew up with in Maine: absolutely delicious and a recipe well worth keeping. Thanks!
I would replace the canned condensed milk with light cream.
Made this for a family get together. Served it with the milk on the side for those who wanted a clear broth. it was a sensational chowder. Thanks Dick and Yankee Magazine!