Classic New England Clam Chowder | Massachusetts
If salt pork, potatoes, and onions define traditional New England clam chowder, then this one is a classic, save for the use of bacon instead of salt pork. There’s always a pot simmering at this shingled shack on Chatham Pier, ready to ladle into pints and quarts. While purists might protest the roux (a mixture of butter and flour) used as a thickener, this not-too-thick, not-too-thin creamy-briny chowder—full of fresh chopped clams, potatoes, bacon, and a hint of thyme—will win them over. Chowder master Doug Ricciardi’s secret? Keep it “old school” by using white pepper. Nothing fancy but mighty fine, especially eaten at the nearby picnic tables on a sunny day with a view of the water and seals swimming by.
How to Make Classic Clam Chowder
Total Time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Hands-On Time: 45 minutes
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
Chatham Pier Fish Market classic New England Clam Chowder
Ingredients
- 3 strips thick-cut bacon
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 large onion, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
- 1 rib celery, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 medium-size white potatoes, peeled and cut into ¼-inch cubes
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 4 cups bottled clam juice, divided
- 1 pound chopped fresh clam meat, with juices (see Note)
- Kosher salt to taste
- 3 cups light cream
- 1 teaspoon white pepper
InstructionsSet a 4- to 6-quart pot over medium-low heat. Add the bacon and cook, turning occasionally, until crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove the bacon, leaving the fat in the pot, and crumble into small pieces; set aside.
Add the butter, onion, celery, thyme, and bay leaves to the pot. Cook, stirring often, until onions are tender and translucent, 6 to 8 minutes.
Return the bacon to the pot and stir. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, while you prepare the potatoes.
In a 2- to 3-quart pot on high heat, boil the diced potatoes in salted water until tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Turning back to the onion/bacon mixture, increase the heat to medium-low.
Add the flour gradually, stirring continuously, until a thick paste forms. Stir and cook 5 minutes.
Increase the heat to medium and slowly add the bottled clam juice, 1 cup at a time, incorporating it into the mixture before adding more.
Increase the heat to medium-high and add the potatoes and clam meat with its juices. Keep stirring 5 minutes, until the clams are tender.
Add the cream slowly; then stir in the white pepper.
Discard the bay leaves before serving. Serve hot.
I live in California but visited all of the New England states with a tour group last fall. Absolutely fell in love with the beauty, charm, and history of the area. So—-I truly enjoy this website which enables me to keep in touch with New England in my mind and heart!!! Thank you!!!!!!
Back in the 1800’s Maine was so incensed over NY tourists adding tomatoes to their Clam Chowdah that they passed legislation making it illegal to mix tomatoes and clams in the same dish. I believe this law is still on the books in Maine.