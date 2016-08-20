Gloucester “Old Salt” Fish Chowder

This recipe is adapted from the 1976 book The Taste of Gloucester: A Fisherman’s Wife Cooks, which may be ordered at the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Web site: gfwa.org.

Total Time: 45

Yield: 6 to 8 servings



Ingredients

5 thick bacon slices, chopped

1 large onion, diced

2 teaspoons kosher or sea salt, plus extra to taste

3/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups water

3 medium-size 'Yukon Gold' potatoes, unpeeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1/3 cup cream

1-3/4 cups milk

1-3/4-2 pounds white fish, such as hake or pollock, cut into 1-inch chunks

Garnishes: minced fresh chives, chopped bacon