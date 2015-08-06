Old-Fashioned Durgin–Park Indian Pudding
For many, this recipe for Durgin–Park’s Indian pudding, served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, is the gold standard.
Total Time: About 7 hours
Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 8-10 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup granulated yellow cornmeal
- 1/2 cup black molasses
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup lard or unsalted butter, softened, plus more for baking dish
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 large eggs
- 6 cups (1 1/2 quarts) warmed whole milk, divided
- Garnish: freshly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream
InstructionsPreheat your oven to 450° and generously grease a 2-quart baking dish, preferably one made of porcelain or stone.
Whisk together the first seven ingredients and 3 cups of the warmed milk.
Bake until the mixture begins to bubble, about 10 minutes; then stir in the remaining 3 cups of milk. Reduce the heat to 275° and continue baking another 5 to 7 hours.
Serve warm with freshly whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Can non-fat milk be used?
I made this and the pudding turned out fine, but I didn’t like the “skin” on the top. Canyon stir it now and then, or put foil over the pan to keep it soft?
I’ve made this recipe twice to perfection ! It’s the real thing. Thank you.
Using my Old family Recipe for Indian pudding today. Love Durgin Park!
Have done this recipe completely as it appears here many times, including long cooking time. Did it in a regular bean pot though. Still one of our favorite (winter) desserts.
Just curious if this would be okay to do the long baking time in a slow cooker on low. Has anyone tried this? Just may experiment!
Hi Tim. We’re sorry to hear you were disappointed. Better luck next time!
I just made this and followed the recipe exactly. It’s not very sweet, and the kids don’t like it. It’s really not very good at all, and not worth 5+ hours of gas.
7 hours? Ain’t nobody got time fo’ dat.
Hi Monique. Unfortunately, we have not tested this recipe without sugar, and are not familiar enough with substitutes to advise you on what to use instead. Molasses is a natural sweetener, so you may want to try making a batch and just omitting the sugar or Googling sugar free Indian Pudding. Or perhaps another commenter will have a better idea… Good luck!
I can’t use sugar or the substitutes like stevia, xylitol, maltitol. What could I do instead?
I was born in Ma. and worked inBoston for some time but now living in Michigan. I go to Durgan Park as often as I can and encourage friends heading out east to be sure to go to DURGAN PARK!! YEAH!!