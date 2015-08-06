Quantcast

Food

Old-Fashioned Durgin–Park Indian Pudding

• August 6, 2015 • Read Comments (12)
4.29 avg. rating (84% score) - 7 votes

Photo: Michael Piazza

Old-Fashioned Durgin–Park Indian Pudding

For many, this recipe for Durgin–Park’s Indian pudding, served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, is the gold standard.

Total Time: About 7 hours
Hands-On Time: 30 minutes
Yield: 8-10 servings

Ingredients

  • 1 cup granulated yellow cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup black molasses
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup lard or unsalted butter, softened, plus more for baking dish
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 large eggs
  • 6 cups (1 1/2 quarts) warmed whole milk, divided
  • Garnish: freshly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 450° and generously grease a 2-quart baking dish, preferably one made of porcelain or stone.

Whisk together the first seven ingredients and 3 cups of the warmed milk.

Bake until the mixture begins to bubble, about 10 minutes; then stir in the remaining 3 cups of milk. Reduce the heat to 275° and continue baking another 5 to 7 hours.

Serve warm with freshly whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Comments
  • Kathleen

    I made this and the pudding turned out fine, but I didn’t like the “skin” on the top. Canyon stir it now and then, or put foil over the pan to keep it soft?

    Reply
  • Elicia

    I’ve made this recipe twice to perfection ! It’s the real thing. Thank you.

    Reply
  • Irma

    Have done this recipe completely as it appears here many times, including long cooking time. Did it in a regular bean pot though. Still one of our favorite (winter) desserts.

    Reply
  • Kim

    Just curious if this would be okay to do the long baking time in a slow cooker on low. Has anyone tried this? Just may experiment!

    Reply
  • Tim

    I just made this and followed the recipe exactly. It’s not very sweet, and the kids don’t like it. It’s really not very good at all, and not worth 5+ hours of gas.

    Reply
  • Aimee

    Hi Monique. Unfortunately, we have not tested this recipe without sugar, and are not familiar enough with substitutes to advise you on what to use instead. Molasses is a natural sweetener, so you may want to try making a batch and just omitting the sugar or Googling sugar free Indian Pudding. Or perhaps another commenter will have a better idea… Good luck!

    Reply
  • Monique

    I can’t use sugar or the substitutes like stevia, xylitol, maltitol. What could I do instead?

    Reply
  • Cathy

    I was born in Ma. and worked inBoston for some time but now living in Michigan. I go to Durgan Park as often as I can and encourage friends heading out east to be sure to go to DURGAN PARK!! YEAH!!

    Reply

Leave a Comment

Enter Your Log In Credentials