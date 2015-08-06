Old-Fashioned Durgin–Park Indian Pudding

For many, this recipe for Durgin–Park’s Indian pudding, served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, is the gold standard.

Total Time: About 7 hours

Hands-On Time: 30 minutes

Yield: 8-10 servings



Ingredients

1 cup granulated yellow cornmeal

1/2 cup black molasses

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup lard or unsalted butter, softened, plus more for baking dish

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

2 large eggs

6 cups (1 1/2 quarts) warmed whole milk, divided

Garnish: freshly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream