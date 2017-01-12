Quantcast

Non-Yeast Cinnamon Rolls

Photo: Heath Robbins

These non-yeast cinnamon rolls are perfect when you’re short on time and look especially attractive when baked in a cast-iron skillet.

Recipe courtesy of The Captain Lindsey House, Rockland, Maine.

Yield: 16 rolls

Ingredients

  • 4-1/2 cups flour
  • 2-1/2 tablespoons baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1-1/2 cups buttermilk
  • 1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter — thinly sliced (plus extra for topping)
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup (approx.) maple syrup

Instructions

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Cut in shortening. In a separate bowl, combine baking soda and buttermilk; stir into the flour mixture. Form into ball. Turn dough out onto floured surface and shape into a 24 by 12-inch rectangle. Dot rectangle with butter slices and sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Starting on long side, roll rectangle tightly into a log. Slice log into 16 rounds, each 1-1/2-inch thick. Place into well-seasoned cast iron skillet; pack rolls in tightly. Drizzle with maple syrup and butter slices. Bake about 40 minutes, until just brown. Let stand for 5 minutes; then separate rolls and serve.
