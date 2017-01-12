These non-yeast cinnamon rolls are perfect when you’re short on time and look especially attractive when baked in a cast-iron skillet.

Recipe courtesy of The Captain Lindsey House, Rockland, Maine.

Yield: 16 rolls



Ingredients

4-1/2 cups flour

2-1/2 tablespoons baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 cup vegetable shortening

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1-1/2 cups buttermilk

1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter — thinly sliced (plus extra for topping)

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 cup (approx.) maple syrup