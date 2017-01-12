Photo: Heath Robbins
Non-Yeast Cinnamon Rolls
These non-yeast cinnamon rolls are perfect when you’re short on time and look especially attractive when baked in a cast-iron skillet.
Recipe courtesy of The Captain Lindsey House, Rockland, Maine.
Yield: 16 rolls
Ingredients
- 4-1/2 cups flour
- 2-1/2 tablespoons baking powder
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 cup vegetable shortening
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1-1/2 cups buttermilk
- 1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter — thinly sliced (plus extra for topping)
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/2 cup (approx.) maple syrup
Instructions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a medium bowl, combine flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Cut in shortening. In a separate bowl, combine baking soda and buttermilk; stir into the flour mixture. Form into ball. Turn dough out onto floured surface and shape into a 24 by 12-inch rectangle. Dot rectangle with butter slices and sprinkle with sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Starting on long side, roll rectangle tightly into a log. Slice log into 16 rounds, each 1-1/2-inch thick. Place into well-seasoned cast iron skillet; pack rolls in tightly. Drizzle with maple syrup and butter slices. Bake about 40 minutes, until just brown. Let stand for 5 minutes; then separate rolls and serve.