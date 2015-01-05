B&M Brown Bread in a Can

In New England, one of the most popular varieties of brown bread is made by B&M in Portland, Maine, and it’s sold in a can. It might sound strange to the non-native Yankee to imagine buying bread in a can at the supermarket alongside the baked beans (which B&M also makes with pride), but if you’ve ever steamed a loaf yourself at home, you know it can take awhile, making the a can a handy alternative.
It’s not clear when B&M (the letters stand for co-founders George Burnham and Charles Morrill) started selling their version of the classic New England bread (a sweet variety made from cornmeal, wheat and rye flours, and molasses), but like its Necco Wafer and Moxie kin, the bread has been around so long it’s hard to imagine a time when it wasn’t for sale. The company got its start back in 1867 canning meats, seafood, and corn, but by 1927 B&M’s brick oven baked beans hit the market, and business (if you’ll pardon the pun) boomed on a national scale. The company was sold several times starting in 1965, but despite each new ownership, both the B&M name and the Portland plant have remained.
When eating canned bread (B&M sells the bread in both original and “with raisins” for those that like things sweet), a handy can opener is necessary to first remove both the top and bottom lids, and then, with a gentle shake, the bread emerges and is ready for slicing.
Dense, moist, and made from natural ingredients, B&M’s brown bread is a solid ready-to-eat representative of the classic New England dish. Some folks enjoy eating the bread sliced up as-is at room temperature, but you can also warm it in the microwave or toaster oven. It’s good topped with butter, cream cheese, or jam.
You can also make it a meal by serving the bread topped with a generous ladle of baked beans. Hot dogs on the plate are also not uncommon. In many households, hot dogs and baked beans with brown bread (canned or homemade) was a Saturday night tradition. For many, it still is.
Want to try your hand at a homemade version of steamed brown bread and baked beans? Try Granny’s Brown Bread with classic Baked Beans.
I miss B&M brown bread in the can. I used to be able to find it out here in Oregon, but I haven’t found it for more than 4 years now. I’m originally from Maine and my mom and also my dad would cook the baked beans once a week and we would have the brown bread or my mom would make a batch of fresh yeast rolls or make corn bread. Lots of sweet memories…many, many, many years ago.
Where can I purchase B&M brown bread in Rochester Ny
I grew up eating this B&M Brown Bread (and still love it, I just bought a can the other day) even though I’m a native Oregonian and my mom was originally from Wyoming. Although she never visited the northeast, she must have had some sort of New England connection, because she also often cooked what she called a “New England Boiled Dinner” which is beef or corned beef cooked in a pot on top of the stove with vegetables.
I also am an Oregonian and love the brown bread in a can. Have looked in several stores and have yet to find it for sale. Where did you buy yours?
I found B&M Brown Bread at a local supermarket here in Phoenix, AZ (Basha’s).
I like to keep it for emergency food supply anyone know the shelf life. .?
I picked up a can earlier this year; had a “August 2018” expiration date on it.
I grew up with brown bread, beans and cole slaw all made at home. There was never a hot dog served nor would one have been allowed. My mother’s freshly baked and steamed bread, shredded cabbage and carrots from the garden and beans that took all day to cook were the only items allowed on the table unless the season’s bread n butter pickles hadn’t been polished off yet. I remember my mother baking the first loaves of bread at dawn so my grandfather (her father-in law) could stop in first thing and pick up a loaf fresh from the oven. For years I wondered why that loaf of bread was a secret. He was long gone before I discovered he wanted one he didn’t have to share! Funny old thing!!!
While Shopping in Stater’s Bros. Here in Poway, California, My wife pointed to a can of B&M Brown Bread. She asked if I had eaten it, told her yes, many years ago. I recall we had it with a sweet frosting, sorta like a thick paste consistency. She let me know I was on my own as she does not like it. She used to have it with Beans and hot dogs. I will try it again.
Thank you!!! I thought they might carry it!!
Connecticut native, lived here all my life. Saturday night special was Hummel hot dogs, sauerkraut, onions, baked beans, and b and m Brown bread, warm with butter. Mom opened both ends and pushed thru with lid. My husband and I just had this exact meal. Yum, and oh the memories.
I’m a Mainer and love baked beans, hotdogs and brown bread. My boyfriend, an Irishman from Massachusetts doesn’t like baked beans but has taken to stealing my stash of brown bread. I keep the leftovers from the can presliced and frozen. Very yummy topped with beans or toasted with butter and a sprinkle of sugar for breakfast or dessert.
Love this bread had it growing up can’t find it in my northeastern town woodbourne ny 12788 help!!!!!!!
I am from Massachusetts living in Florida for the last 14 years. I still have hotdogs, B&M baked beans and B&M brown bread with raisins EVERY Saturday night . I am in my 60’s. Some traditions never die
Please send me any info at all where I might purchase B&M Brown Bread, in Southern California.
Being the first generation born off island (Nantucket) I can swear by B&M Bread and their wonderful Baked Beans in that funny shaped jar. Having found my way to Dallas by 1980 I was discouraged to find my supermarket decided to discontinue carrying Brown Bread (with raisins OMG) and none coulkd be found anywhere else. Luckily Amazon carries this! Hallelujah! I now always have a can in the pantry. This was followed most recently by discontinuing carrying Bays English Muffins. I’m now looking for another grocer having discontinued them. The other sad departure is that the last Howard Johnson’s is closing. Boo Hoo. As a child the whole family packed into the car and Dad would taake us to HoJo for fried clams. The world is much less without HoJo’s fried clams. Sniffle. My gramps would say “ship that oar” telling me to put my hot chocolate spoon out of the cup and on the saucer when we had breakfast together. Sweet, so sweet. Mom, from the MidWest, would say “your gramma thinks salt and pepper are spices”. Cooks in the kitchen. But she was as eager as anyone to get gramma’s tin of christmas rumballs from Connecticut. Dad, who controlled the tin, would always remark on opening – Good old Mom “Lips the touch liquor, shall never touch mine! Her lips? No her liquor! The kids would get about half a ball and I remember how my sinus instantly cleared. Thanks for bringing back up these great memories.
I found it at Stater Brothers in Temecula also you can get it online Walmart only last time I got an order they only shipped me half of the order and charged me for the entire order never did get a reply from them
You mentioned Dallas. I grew up in Dallas, Texas in the 80’s (and assuming you meant Texas and not Alabama) and my mom would sometimes get the brown bread from the store. I just bought some today at a Kroger in a Dallas, suburb. Interestingly, they also had B M brand beans, which I’ve never had before.
Forgot about hard sauce. Maybe I’ll look the recipe. Thanks for one more memory
Gramma’s house on Sat night. Brown Bread (homemade) baked beans and hot dogs. I come from Leyden MA and my Grandparents had one of the first tv’ in town. After dinner crowdindg around that little tv for Arthur Godfrey. Made homemade brown bread this weekend. I loved it my family not so much. Thanks Yankee Magazine for giving this city girl the memories of a small hill town.
My dad retired from B&M, he use to buy the beans and the brown bread buy the case when I was little. I remember getting a tour of the plant and seeing all the kettles were the beans were made in the 1970’s. I remember when they went with pillsberry back in the day not sure if they still do. I miss driing threw Portland, Maine on 295 and seeing B&M were I live in AZ. I never see B&M baked beans or brown bread any were I do see there deviled ham and chicken but not the beans or brown bread. I did not like the one with raisens because I dont like rasins but I love the plane brown bread.
We get this at our Senior Center once in a while. Never enough. Handy for power outages, something good to open and eat.
From Westborough, MA now living in Princeton, NJ. In my family of 6 boys it was Saturday night with beans, hot dogs, and brown bread. The brown bread was always toasted in a frying pan or griddle plate with butter so it formed a nice toasty crust. More butter when it was served on your plate. so good.
As a 5th generation Mainer, B&M Beans and Brown Bread were often served at out home on Saturday nights.
I like my Brown Bread with butter but don’t mind getting pieces mixed in with my beans. I miss my Rice’s Franks. They were red and snapped when you bit them. They were wicked good with beans.
This summer, my mother searched out B&M Brown Bread to take back to Florida.
Born in NJ and moved to Florida at 5. Both of my parents were raised in the North and loved the B&M Brown Bread. We ate it with cream cheese and I remember my Dad liked corned beef hash with it also. Mom made Boston baked beans and codfish cakes sometimes too!! Great food if you have never had it try it. Yes…canned bread is a real treat!!
I really miss B & M Yellow Eye beans. I haven’t been able to find them in several years. So I assume that they no longer sell them. Too bad. They were awesome.
What is the shelf of the B&M Brown Bread?
Teri, I have always been able to find it in the smaller grocery stores that are just a little bit upscale. There’s no problem finding it in California. I’ve lived here for 50 years now. I do have Connecticut roots however!
I have loved this since I was a kid when Mom made special holiday sandwiches for company, sliced thin with cream cheese. Needless to say, when I came upon them in the fridge, there were “not as many as there were before” when she took them out to serve the neighbors. I was hooked, especially when I could find the B&M Brown bread with raisins. I am fortunate to find this now at a very expensive local grocer, and no raisins either, but I’ll take what I can get. So, with some cream cheese, this was breakfast today, with a full pot of coffee! YUM!
Grew up in the deep South but can’t remember how many years ago I first discovered this, probably my dad brought a can home to try when I was a kid. Now in my 70s I still like it, especially the raisin kind with B&M beans and franks. My local grocery store in Seattle usually has 2-3 cans on a top shelf over the beans.
I have one question for you all… canned bread?
If you’ve never tried this, you must. It brings back so many memories of visiting my grandmother. She always served this to us kids and we thought it was such a treat!
For those in the western US, check Winco stores. Found the bread and beans there. In the same aisle. Bread on top shelf, beans of all kinds below.
We grew up on brown bread with hamburgers or hot dogs also! I now live SC and they never even heard of the liquid cheese for Pizza Huts Breadsticks ! I guess Brown Bread is out of the question !!!
I love this stuff!! I eat it warmed up with a warm vanilla sauce put over it. OMG it is awesome as a dessert!
Not the Nob Hill in Alameda. : ( They said they never heard of it.
Not the only one at all. That’s how I remember having it, especially at Christmas time, but I never knew it was a Northern food tradition. We were in Maryland.
Big thick slices with cream cheese….oh yum
I’m a New Englander born and raised yet I’ve never heard of brown bread until this post lololol. Never even knew bread came in a can!
Yes but the cost is ridiculous there is not shipping cost with prime, but they mark the sales price up pretty good. That’s why when I travel to CT every year, I bring it back in my luggage.
brown bread w/ b&m beans and fenway franks on saturday nights. anyone else put ketchup in w/ their beans?
I remember this, too and am in Hawaii as well! Where have you found it here?
If you have access rho the commissary on a military base, you are likely to find it there. Since they cater to military families from all over the states and the globe, they have all manner of odd and sundry items. I get my brown bread at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
I Love B&M Brown bread. I live in the south and buy mine at Publix
I peel the label off, make a hole in both ends and warm it IN the can LOL
It is usually on a shelf above the B&M beans. When we lived in Virginia, our Kroger store manager ordered some for me. When it came in, he asked me what we do with it. He had never heard of “bread in a can”. He took some home, and reported later that his whole family had really enjoyed it.
I can’t find it here in Tennessee.
We now live in Tennessee and go through the same thing when in Maine on our annual vacation! I purchased a hot dog bun pan from Chef’s Catalog so I can now make my own New England hot dog buns! Those round rolls are just not the same for hot dogs and toasted tuna rolls!
I’m in WA and our local QFC (Kroger) carries the brown bread on the top shelf above the many more shelves of beans.
My mom used to cook hot dogs (boiled), B&M baked beans (she’d add dried minced onion and maple syrup, and cook until they started to break down) and she’d put the slices of B&M plain brown bread in a skillet with butter to warm the bread and toast the outsides. So yummy. She would often tell me how her mother used to make the same thing except that she’d make her own brown bread and baked beans from scratch.
The only way I ever had it growing up, and now occasionally, is with cream cheese. My Mother also sliced it by sliding it through the can, as someone above mentioned. We’d make a ‘sandwich’ with cream cheese between two pieces and then cut into quarters. Yum, yum! Raised in NJ, I never had it with hot dogs & beans but will try that soon. Here in Florida, I can usually find it at Publix. This brought back many memories …
We live in OK and have not been able to find any store that carries B@M brown bread. Any suggestions?
Count me in on the Saturday night supper of B&M beans and red Jordans hot dogs in my childhood on the Maine and New Hampshire coast. Always coleslaw on the side. B&M brown bread was a rare treat, usually the bready accompaniment was biscuits with crabapple jelly (cheaper), but I do love the brown bread. I remember my grandmother was furious because I liked B&M beans better than her homemade ones (which were always hard and the liquid was watery)! And always-always-always, no matter how cold it was, we had to roll down the windows when driving on 295 through Portland to get a snort of that heavenly smell from the baked bean factory!
It’s so depressing that B&M puts high fructose corn syrup in their pork-less (I don’t eat factory farmed meats anymore so no more red hot dogs either; Applegate’s organic beef hot dogs are a pretty decent replacement even if they’re totally the wrong color) beans now – nobody else’s beans are anywhere near as good and frankly baked beans are a tedious pain in the rump to make from scratch for one person. I hate freezing them because when I want some they’re a solid brick that takes a day to thaw and I just can’t pre-plan my baked bean cravings! Maybe I’ll try canning them.
I just checked the B&M website and there’s no HFCS listed in the brown bread: “Water, Whole Wheat Flour, Molasses, Dextrose, Rye Flour, Whey, Degerminated Yellow Corn Meal, Baking Soda, Buttermilk, Salt, Corn Oil. ” That’s some good news anyway. I did always wish they’d make little cans of the brown bread to go with the little cans of beans though!
I believe Nob Hill in Redwood Shores has it as well.
My folks had hot dogs and B&M beans and Brown Bread Saturday nights. No matter how far we got from Chelsea Mass we still ate New England Diet. I still crave it after fish supper on friday.
This brown bread has me intrigued and I would like to try it. I live in PA. Where in the grocery store would I find it?
Draegers in San Mateo has B&M baked beans and brown bread with raisins on the shelves. Picked up a couple cans of bread today.
keep up the good baking of the beans Hi, I was born in Maine and live in Pa. now for the past 46 yrs. I love the Yellow Eye Bake Beans . But we can’t get them here. But we can get the B & M Brown Bread. So When I come to Maine for Vacation I try and buy the Yellow Eye Dry Beans. But if I can’t find them I get the Pea Beans. I am so hungry for my Grams Bean Hole Baked Beans we use to have when we had the family reunions.
Keep up the good baking of the beans, as I am going to try and get some this year.
I will get the New England Hot Dog Buns to go along with the beans for the great taste together.
Hi Helen. Both Amazon and the Vermont Country Store website have B&M Brown Bread for sale. Enjoy!
Beans, brown bread, but not just hot dogs. They had to be red hot dogs. Yup, all that red dye is still coursing through my system. Red hot dogs have a taste all their own. Either boiled, fried or BBQ’d. Still sold here in Portland, Maine. Always sold at church fairs, hot dog carts, etc. Sat. nite special: B&M beans, red hot dogs and brown bread. Yum yum.
I live in Midland, Texas. Would like to know what stores carry the Brown Bread? Thanks for your help.
This brought back memories of Saturday nights of beans and hot dogs or church baked bean suppers. I can find B&M beans in Washington State, but haven’t found brown bread. I think I’ll give the recipe a try.
You should request that they stock it next to the beans. Tell them the story of brown bread and Saturday night beans. My mom would make red kidney beans with molasses and salt pork all day Saturday. She had Dad buy her an electric stove with a steaming well in the back burner. Every Saturday was bean night and the well was also used at Thanksgiving and Christmas to make plum pudding! My mom was from Cape Porpoise, Maine, but I grew up in Rochester, NH. Traditions run deep in New England Families. I haven’t had brown bread and beans in over 25 years. I need to have my store stock it. I’ll tell them to put the bread next to the beans. We used to get the plain bread, but when I got married, my husband liked the raisins in the bread, so we had that instead. We had it with the B & M Beans, too. He liked hot dogs with his beans, so I started serving them, too. When I was growing up, we used to “fight” over the salt pork. My parents got the larger portions, and we girls had the smaller portions. Fond Memories!
B&M beans and brown bread and Jordan’s red hot dogs were a Saturday night staple in our home. Miss both the brown bread and the hot dogs out here in Califiornia and the beans are even sometimes hard to find. Bush’s is the popular brand out here. My mouth is watering just thinking about it.
Donna, considering the cost plus shipping, it’s rather steep. But, here is an authentic recipe which certainly will cost less and taste even better than memories.
Ingredients
1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
1/2 cup rye flour
1/2 cup stone-ground cornmeal
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
6 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup molasses
1 cup buttermilk
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/2 cup black raisins
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 375 F. Grease a clean 1-pound coffee can.
In a large bowl, combine the whole-wheat flour, rye flour, cornmeal, baking soda and salt. Stir in the oil and molasses, just to combine. Add the buttermilk and egg, and mix just to combine. Stir in raisins.
Spoon into the prepared can. There should be about 1 1/2 inches of clearance above the batter for the bread to rise. Cover the top of the can tightly with greased foil
Place can in a large pot whose rim is higher than the top of the can. Pour in enough hot water to come halfway up the can. Bring the water to a bare simmer, then cover pot and steam 1 1/2 to 1 3/4 hours, until toothpick inserted in the top (with foil removed) comes out clean.
Replenish the water if needed while steaming. Cool on a baking rack for at least 10 minutes, then unmold. If the bread will not come out the top of the can, use a can opener to remove the bottom and push it out the other side.
Slice the bread into thick rounds and serve warm, preferably, or at room temperature.
Store leftover bread in the refrigerator for up to several days.
I grew up in Pa. and we always had B&M Brown Bread and B&M beans. We also had fried codfish cakes. It came in a can and you sliced it and fried it and had it with beans and brown bread. The canned codfish is not made anymore.
I live in DE and still buy B&M beans and brown bread. They are the best.
Hi Annie. I’d call the manufacturer directly for more information about the expiration date, but it might just be best to buy a new can!
I found an old ?? Can of B & M brown bread Raisin at my mother’s – how can I find out how old it is ? And if it’s still ok to eat. She is 93 and has no idea when she got it. No date on it – but has some numbers stamped into the top lid. Looks like a much older label than advertised on Amazon etc.
any ideas ? Thanks !
This year we have not been able to find the B&M brown bread anywhere! (And we don’t want to buy a whole carton online.) Wonder what is going on in Rochester, NY, that it has disappeared this year? Wegman’s market is listed on the B&M website, but Wegman’s says they have discontinued it. Tops market also said they discontinued it. Walmart is advertised on the B&M website, but they also are not selling it this year. B&M customer service has not responded to email inquiries. Help – we are desperate; it is almost Christmas!
Am I the only person who’s Mom used the B&M brown bread with raisins as a dessert by mixing up hard sauce to go on it? One of my strongest dessert memories of childhood and I’ll be introducing my coworkers to it in a couple of weeks.
Hi Susan. Both Amazon and the Vermont Country Store website have B&M Brown Bread for sale. Enjoy!
Where in Klamath Falls Oregon can i get the B&M brown bread in a can…I love it but cant find it here..
I have always loved this canned bread, even as a child in San Francisco I was a latent Mainer! It was always in the store then but that is a long time ago.
Hi Karen. I suggest you contact B&M directly with any questions about ingredients or dietary concerns regarding their products. If you’re looking for a gluten free brown bread recipe, here’s one to try: http://www.seriouseats.com/recipes/2012/10/gluten-free-boston-brown-bread-recipe.html
You can just google a recipe for brown bread and bake it in an empty can that you already have.
Born in ME, so had homemade baked beans every Sat. night, and a treat was when we had brown bread. Later, i could find it in Houston, and I’d slice and toast it in the toaster oven, then put butter on it, and toast again. It tasted like dessert to me and I like it immensely!
gluten free?
I always thought that the initials B&M stood for Boston and Maine like the railroad
My mom would buy it whenever we went camping. At home we would eat it with cream cheese. I haven’t thought about it in a long time. I now live in Florida, I doubt I will find it, but guess what I’m doing tomorrow. If I don’t find it, my New England Santa will have to ship me a few cans.
My dad was a big fan of the health benefits of molasses so naturally we ate a lot of brown bread in my house. We always preferred to eat it fried in butter even with our usual Saturday night beans and dogs which he usually prepared. I am disappointed to learn that the ab& M brand is now made with corn syrup.as I do not use that in my diet.
I’ve been eating delicious New England B&M brown bread for the last 60years…love it. Now living in IL I’m told it is a seasonal item. That’s CRAZY !! Until recently I’ve found it on the shelf whenever the craving hit me.
It’s a special memory from my childhood. Try it with cream cheese, too.
We also had brown bread with B & M baked beans & hot dogs every Saturday night growing up. I find B&M Brown Bread at Reasor’s in Tulsa Oklahoma with the baking goods.
Must truly be a “Yankee” tradition. We had the same things every Saturday. B&M beans, hot dogs and brown bread. My parents were both from Providence and my father was a big hot dog lover. I have lived most of my adult life in the south, from Virginia to Texas and finally Florida. You can’t always find the “good old days” in the grocery stores down here, so when I do see them I stock up. When ever I visit up north, I try to pick up other things too. Eclipse Coffee syrup and Kenyon Mills Clam Cake Batter Mix. I should just move back to Rhode Island.
This was a Sat. Night special Meal. Brown Bread from the can, steamed hot dogs and baked beans.
It fed a large family from Whitefield, N.H. For many Sat. Nights. I still enjoy it. Jeanne
This is a terrific article! When I was growing up, my mother – a Connecticut Yankee through and through – served B&M brown bread and B&M beans with corned beef hash. I still do.
Jackie Bennett
Loved the brown bread with raisins, but alas, since I’ve moved to Dixie I just
cannot find it. With only S.S. for income, I can’t afford Vermont Country Store’s
price. Sometimes getting up in age means living on memories. Yum!
My mother made the bread with beans and hot dogs too. She buttered the slices and placed them in a frying pan to warm….. so good. I sometimes make it for my children, but they don’t love it like I did. (Gluten sensitivity so I can’t eat it anymore)
Not only were the three a Saturday night supper, the beans and brown bread were served with bacon and eggs Sunday morning. I do agree toasted with butter is quick and easy.
Tis the season to start the tradition again!
I’m living in Michigan now but my local supermarkets do carry B&M Beans and Brown bread. However they don’t realize the bread goes with beans and have it in a completely different aisle.
I can barely remember a saturday night in my youth that we did not have beans and brown bread for supper.
We ate a lot of B&M Brownbread when I was a kid and I loved it. but they now use high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener and i stopped buying it when that happened. It’s too bad that this New England tradition has been sacrificed to a cheap processed sugar product that’s bad for you.
My youngest son moved to Florida and when he got sick he came back to NE.. He had cancer but his requests when he was still able to eat, was brown bread, beans and hot dogs….It made him go back in time growing up on this treat Saturday nights. He was so happy to have it again..It’s a big memory of him before he passed..Brown Bread..yeah..
We had beans and hot dogs and brown bread as kids, too! Sometimes we’d have Indian pudding for dessert! I liked mine warm with a scoop of ice dream. While everybody else chose vanilla, mine would be chocolate. Once, as a kid, I actually made the pudding myself because we couldn’t find it in cans! It was wonderful! I’ll have to do it again this winter?
i still live in massachusetts , we use to have dogs and beans on every friday and brown bread steamed in the can , sliced and real butter . we still do this every now and then as a treat . now that i am older i have to watch what i eat .
My husband loves it with his beans and hot dogs. We have loved this bread since we were kids and always consider it a treat when we got it. Please don’t change it.
I love brown bread even more when I slice it and put in my toaster then smother it in butter. Real butter.
I remember eating beans (homemade) and Schonland’s franks and B&M Brown bread every Saturday for supper when I was a kid. I now live in Hawaii and have to drive over 1/2 hour away to find it…IF they have it in stock. I always call first!!
as a transplanted Yankee (now in Fl) I haven’t had brown bread in a while. But, the memories from childhood…..beans, franks & brown bread are still near ‘n dear to my heart. As a young mother I introduced brown bread to my children, but they weren’t to crazy ’bout it.
I used to be able to buy it in Fl, but it’s hard to find anymore….nice to know The Vt Country Store sells it…..just might have’ta order some and take a trip down memory lane 😉
Oh yes! That famous brown bread in a can! I remember my mother , who is from New England, heating up and consuming this bread when I was a child! She was the only one in our family who ate it and I tried to like it but the molasses always threw me off. It boggled my mind the idea of bread coming from a can.
We had the B&M Brown bread with raisins with our beans & hotdogs every Saturday when I was growing up. My mother opened both ends of the can with a can opener and pushed the bread out one end useinr the lid to push it through. She sliced it into eight slices (there were eight of us) and wrapped it in aluminium foil. She put it in the oven at 350 degrees for about 20 – 30 minutes. When it came out of the oven it was moist and ready to eat with butter melted on it. I did the same thing with my family as an adult, and my daughter is now doing it with her family. Hotdogs & beans are not the same without B&M Brown Bread!
I love this B&M brown bread. We had it in my family alot. Would love to find where they sell it. I’m from WV. Now and Grew up in Massachusetts.
Hi Teri. Both Amazon and the Vermont Country Store website have B&M Brown Bread for sale. Enjoy!
Live in California. Where can I buy the can bread?