Fluffernutters | A Favorite New England Sandwich

Flip open a few lunchboxes in a New England elementary school cafeteria, and I suspect at least one of them will contain a Fluffernutter sandwich — that heavenly, sweet combination of white bread, peanut butter, and marshmallow creme so beloved by Yankee children that it’s been known to stick around on lunch menus well into adulthood.
I say “sticks” intentionally, since the Fluffernutter is the kind of sandwich that leaves most eaters (especially young ones) in need of a vigorous face-scrub after it’s finished. Why? The “Fluff” in Fluffernutter stands for Marshmallow Fluff, our preferred local brand of thick and gooey marshmallow creme. The marshmallow creme concept (described in The Encyclopedia of Sandwiches as “a spreadable concoction of melted marshmallows and corn syrup”) wasn’t a new one back in 1917 when entrepreneur Archibald Query began making and selling his version door to door in Somerville, MA, but after Query sold his formula to nearby candy makers H. Allen Durkee and Fred Mower, production and popularity steadily increased until Marshmallow Fluff was arguably the region’s top marshmallow creme supplier. And by the 1960s, the word “Fluffernutter,” in all of its gooey glory, was synonymous with the sandwich we love today.
You might be surprised to learn that Marshmallow Fluff (which is still made by Durkee-Mower in Lynn, MA) has just 4 ingredients (corn syrup, sugar, dried egg whites, and vanillin) and no artificial preservatives. It’s also gluten-free, kosher, and (at least in my house) a totally acceptable substitute for marshmallows in hot chocolate. Fluff is so popular that there’s even a National Fluffernutter Day (October 8) for hardcore Fluff fans, and the town of Somerville, MA still celebrates its Fluff pride with an annual Fluff Fest.
Building a Fluffernutter is simple. Take 2 slices of white bread (when you’re dealing with this much sugar and salt it doesn’t really make sense to reach for the sprouted wheat bread, now does it?), then slather one with creamy peanut butter and the other with Marshmallow Fluff. I find that the Fluff is easier to spread if you scoop out a large amount to start, so don’t be bashful. Now press the two pieces together, and dig in!
While some folks live and die by the classic Fluffernutter, there are other that like it made with toasted bread (just remember to spread the peanut butter and Fluff onto the toast while it’s still hot!), or “Elvis-style” with added sliced bananas. You can also swap out the classic Fluff for Strawberry or Raspberry Fluff (yes, both varieties exist), but it’s been my experience that you don’t see too many pink Fluffernutters. If you want a fruity sandwich, that’s what a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is for!
Are you a Fluffernutter fan?
Fluffenutters are sooooooooooooooooooooooo good.
Peanut Butter and Fluff was a staple in my house since the 70’s. I personally enjoy Jiff or Peter Pan Peanut Butter. Then, as I recall, I use to wash it down with another local favorite, Bosco. Remember Bosco? I’m am still a Rhode Island resident and I can still obtain a bottle from several grocers. I believe I’ll be enjoying these treats sometime tomorrow. Heh heh
YUMMY! I grew up in Maryland and we loved eating peanut butter & Fluff sandwiches. Never knew it came from New England. Mom was a Marylander and Dad from Pennsylvania. I turned my kids on to it and they love them too! Can’t keep a jar of Fluff in the cabinet! I live in the South and spread the word here! I used to love to use crunchy peanut butter. Oh, the memories!
I grew up with FluffahNuttahs,and still love them. When my kids and I moved to VA from MA 4 years ago, my bf didn’t know what fluff was, or a fluffernutter. Down here we can only find that Jet marshmallow creme, and in jars so tiny we’d need two in order to feed the family one meal of fluffernutters. But one day we were at a small health food store and came across a container of FLUFF! Which I promptly bought, lol.
I am from Ma, have many relatives in Lynn. Was in Fl.in 2016 and they have it at Publix. I love it on saltines.
In Maine there is only one original sandwich that can’t be beat and it’s the fluffernutter sandwich
No marshamallow Creme allowed
Only marshamallow Fluff❤️
Love it !!
If you are near a World Market, they sell regular and strawberry in Utah. Call first to make sure they have the flavor you want if it’s a long drive.
I grew up in MA, in fact the city where Fluff was invented, Somerville! Moved to California after I married and couldn’t find it here so had to use the “Kraft” marshmellow creme. Not as good, of course, but what can you do?? I packed Fluffernutters for my kids’ school lunches and they were all the hit amongst their classmates as out here in CA people are only acquainted with pairing jelly with peanut butter. I’ve continued to pass along the Fluffernutter to my grandkids who love them! It’s nearly impossible to find Fluff here, but I discovered recently that the World Market is now carrying it, may only be temporary as they never had it before. There was one grocery store that had it years ago, but they are no longer in business. Whenever I return to the east coast for a visit, I always make sure to bring back a couple jars with me.
First you spread, spread, spread
Your bread with peanut butter
Add Marshmallow Fluff
And have a fluffernutter!
I also put nuttella on my peanut butter and fluff sandwich. On days when my husband is not home for supper it’s what I always have but the peanut butter has to be crunchy.
Yep, toasted was a favorite for us as kids, too. If we didn’t have time to toast it, we’d spread some butter on the peanut butter side before combining it with the Fluff side. Grew up In MA, but now live in WY. My husband somehow finds me a jar every year for Christmas!
As a Mainer, I too grew up eating those wonderful fluffernutters. My mother had a twist on the traditional; she mixed equal parts peanut butter to about a teaspoonful of milk or more and stirred it up. It is a whole different taste and is much easier to spread, and it goes a bit further. I grew up eating them both ways but would have to ask for the traditional for lunch!! Of course it goes without saying that a huge glass of cold milk had to go with it. Ah yum, and I am out of both peanut butter and Fluff!!!
Chocolate milk for dunking!
I’m the biggest “north of border” fan of Fluff !
Have loved FlufferNutters for 50+ years! I try to make mine a bit healthier with whole grain bread & natural PB with no salt–still delicious! My husband prefers his with PB, Fluff & jelly and calls it a “Sloppy Doubleday”? I had never heard that term before meeting him. Has anyone else heard of this moniker?
I like my fluffernutter on Saltines!! Yummy!
One tip: Fluff can be hard to spread and will tear up fresh bread.
But, if you keep your bread in the FREEZER, it’s a lot easier to spread the Fluff on a frozen slice.
Here I am in my 70’s and didn’t realize until last year that peanut butter and fluff was a New England thing. It was just something we grew up with. My grandson went off to college last year and found that kids from outside the New England area had no idea what he was talking about. They learned quick enough how delicious the sandwich is. Just ONE of the joys of being from New England. Thank you……
I used to broil an open-faced fluffernutter – like toasted marshmallows. Spread a small amount of butter on a piece of bread. Add peanut butter and cover with marshmallow fluff. Broil until browned on top. Let it cool before eating. The butter melts into the bread and the fluff gets crispy on the outside. Yummy!
I say I used to do this – until I found out that the vanillin (an artificial vanilla) in the fluff made my child hyperactive. We all went on the Feingold diet and stopped eating marshmallow fluff in anything. It’s about the only thing I miss on the diet, which eliminates all artificial colors and flavors. Most foods come in an all natural version, but I have yet to find all-natural fluff.
yummy !!! that is how I like it also !!!!
This is an “acquired” taste. It’s also a diabetic attack waiting to happen. Not among my favorite New England signature foods or dishes.
at Publix—-next to the malted milk and chocolate syrup! YUM
I’m sorry, I guess you weren’t raised in New England…
My girlfriend and I wrote and recorded a song called Fluffernutter. It’s a heartwarming parody of Nicki Minaj’s “Truffler Butter.” Check out our music video, Fluffernutter Fans: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiBKsX6bV5g&feature=youtu.be
I eat mine with chunky pb on one side, fluff on the other and strawberry jam in the middle! Yum. Now I want some fluff!!
One year for Christmas my mom (a type 1 diabetic for 40 + years) wanted a Fluffernutter sandwich, but didn’t want to purchase all that sugary goodness and have the temptation hanging around the house, so I put peanut butter in one small container, Fluffernutter in another and 2 pieces of WHITE bread (she only eats wheat) in a ziplock bag and that was her gift that year. And it was one of the most appreciated gifts. She had that for her Christmas desset…no pie, no fancy mousse…just a simple Fluffernutter sandwich. Thanks for the memory jogger
I’ve noticed a different consistency with Fluff these days. It’s not as “dense” as it used to be…I was wondering if there were changes made to it? It still looks like Fluff, but there is a noticeable difference in the taste and texture at least to me.
I have always loved Fluffernutters, as did my kids and grandkids. As a kid, I liked bread and milk for “Sunday night supper”, and I still dunk my Fluffernutter in my glass of milk. My granddaughter nukes her Fluffernutter for a few seconds in order to melt the Fluff. I have never tried a grilled one, but you can bet that I will very soon. And Jif is the best peanut butter on the planet.
my sisters mail it to me in Hawaii, can’t get it here. Love fluffanutters
OMG I do that too in the middle of the night and only make the half!!!!! Must be a Boston thing.
What a wonderful memory, Denise!
Fluff was my family nickname, before my oldest brother was killed in Vietnam, he found me hiding in the bottom cabinet with a jar of Fluff and a spoon. I must have been covered in it, because I mostly remember him laughing as he cleaned me up. Having 7 siblings it was a staple in my house growing up, and they nick name stuck! Whenever I open a jar it brings me way back to simpler time and place.
Oh my God Alice me too I moved to MO and loved the raspberry best!
The best way is open faced and put under the broiler for a short time. Toasted Fluff over PB. Just be careful they will burn fast.
I grew up Massachusetts and now I live in Japan and I have my sister mail it to me. Gotta have it!!
We added to the classic fluffanutter at my childhood home.
The days where we had to split/pack wood, we’d make toast layered in exactly this order: Butter, peanut butter, fluff, strawberry jelly.
2 of those with a cup of postum, and you were good through suppertime!
I had to check while grocery shopping today. The bread aisle contains fluff and peanutbutter and jelly all lined up like it was ready for a sandwhich. And yes, I bought some. Today’s lunch will be a fluffernutter here in CT.
I have the recipe, my mom gave it to me cuz it’s the only fudge I like. 1lb light brown sugar. 2cups white sugar. 3/4cup milk. 18oz creamy peanut butter (we use Skippy). 7.5oz fluff. Mix brown sugar, sugar & milk in a big pot, using a metal spoon (must be metal or it comes out gritty) and bring to a boil. Once it’s at a full boil, set timer for 2mins. As soon as 2mins are up, remove from heat and add the PB & fluff (you must work fast or it will harden in the pot) mix well and pour into 9×13 pan. When cooled cut into squares.
fluff and jelly is good too
Always loved jelly -pbj and fluff – jelly helps it not stick to the roof of your mouth and brings it closer to heaven!
From a Connecticut fan, The classic commercial. http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=O6gljDcLrvQ#
I LOVE fluffernutters. I grew up with them and still have one now and then. I also use marshmallow fluff with rice krispies to make a pie crust for ice cream pie. My Mom created it and it is very yummy and popular as well as easy to make.
I also grew up on fluffernutter sandwiches in Searsport, Maine. I now live in Pennsylvania and have no problem finding Fluff here. My oldest daughter now lives in London England and they are coming to visit in May. I can’t wait to give my grandson his first Fluffernutter!!
I also have done without since moving to CA in ’65. Glad to hear it may become available nearby sometime soon.
Now I see what is causing that diabetes epidemic.
My preference is peanut butter and banana sandwiches– no empty calories for me, thanks!
Great article. As a sandwich fanatic. I must have received this post 10 times. I enjoyed reading it. Especially since I love sandwiches so much that I created a clothing brand inspired by it- Deli Fresh Threads
I even have 2 fluffernutter inspired tees. One is called The Liberty Sandwich and the other Fluffah Nuttah.
Great stuff. I will be sharing this for others to enjoy.
I live in Florida in The Lee County Surrouding Areas And We Have Fluff Marshmallow Creme At Any And ALL Grocery Stores Here. I Know This Because I’m A 30 Year Old Woman And A Single Mother Of A Smart Artistic Awesomeness Child And I Have ALWAYS Bought Fluff And Creamy Kind Of The Best Peanut Butter To Make With The Marshmallow Fluff And My Child And I Absolutely LOVE The Fluffernutter Sandwich!
#TheBestSandwich#
OMG….I am buying some fluff tomorrow! This sounds so good! Thank you for sharing!
A fluffernutter is great with grape jelly also!! Give it a try. I introduced it to my kids 30 years ago, and now as parents their children enjoy a peanut butter fluff and jelly sandwich
Ah Fluff! I never understood why people would choose to put marshmallows in cocoa when they could have that delicious gooey lump of Fluff. My brother’s favorite sandwich when he was a kid was a peanut butter – Fluff – jelly sandwich on three pieces of bread. The kid’s club sandwich!
All New England grandmothers have Fluff in their kitchen,just to spoil the grandkids; , and my son even had some shipped to him in Afghanistan. yummie!!!
The recipe is wrong they posted. You need chunky PB not creamy.
How do you make your fudge?:)
Lois, one word. Publix.
Sometimes near the ice cream aisle with the toppings, & sometimes near the coffee & hot chocolate.
I am a Mississippi Girl at heart. My Director introduced me to this wonderful sandwich about a year ago.
(she is a native of Vermont). She brought a jar back from her visit. Thanks to her I am a fan of fluffernutter.
Priscilla go to the Fluff “Online Yummy Book” for the recipe. And you are correct. It IS easy!
Hello. C.J. here originally from Dorchester in Boston Massachusetts. Born 1962. Love these comments. Loved the article thank you Aimee. And hello to the Durkee granddaughters, Janet and Joan. Fluffanutters are still WICKED GOOD and even better with a cold glass of milk! Cheers to all who will have one today!
had never heard that jingle Art. Thank you. I’m going to see if I can find it on you tube.
OH NO…..change that today Connie. Use this information. Enjoy your life my friend!
Babysitting after school, my favorite snack was fluffernutter on oatmeal bread with chocolate milk. Yum!
I am looking for a recipe for peanut butter fluff fudge that has been lost. I loved it as a kid and want to make it for my grandchildren. As I recall it was easy to do but apparently hard to remember! Lol
I’m from Vermont and this was all I ever wanted in my lunchbox (Wonder Woman one in case anyone was wondering). I moved out west and it doesn’t seem to exist outside of New England. But someone in this chain of comments just made my day. He said it’s available on Amazon and it is!! I never thought to look there – I feel like my life will now be complete. If only I still had my Wonder Woman lunchbox. LOL:-)
You don’t say where you are but I’ll bet that if you ask for it, wherever you shop for groceries, they probably have it. They just don’t put it next to the peanut butter like we do in Maine.
Publix carries Fluff in Fl. They don’t stock it next to the peanut butter, like we do in Maine, but I’ve bought it there many times. I think it’s in the isle with jello but I’m not sure. It’s still one of our favorite sandwiches.
I grew up eating fluff. Lived a couple of blocks from the factory. When I walked every day to exercise, I could smell the sweet marshmallow smell in the air every morning comming from the plant in lynn.
Has Fluff Always been made with corn syrup? I liked it as a kid but I am allergic to Corn and can’t eat it. In fact, It’s hard to find Candy made with real sugar anymore. Everything is HFCorn syrup! Anyway, if you know of some Fluff made with cane sugar, let me know!!
Was the Fluffernutter introduced by Rex Trailer? Sang : ” Oh you need Fluff, Fluff, Fluff to make a Fluffernutter, Marshmallow Fluff, and lots of peanut butter!” on his TV show, “Boomtown”.
I remember when I went to CA in the 70’s I could not find Fluff there so my mom sent it to me!! I think that has changed now.
For an extra treat we would drizzle Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup on there before joining the two slices together. We also required a huge glass of milk to help get this down.
When I was a teen our band class went on an exchange program to Boston and the family I stayed with was newly divorced. The energy in the house was sad, but lunch was a fluffernutter every single day! I had never had or seen one of these delightful inventions before. Loved that trip for it. I didn’t realize it was a New England ‘thing’! Yum.
Hi Steve. If you get into the thick of Marshmallow Fluff history, it looks like Durkee and Mower had a hard candy business in Swampscott, MA when they bought the Fluff recipe from Query in 1920, but moved the business in 1929 to East Lynn, where it remains today!
I thought Durkee was in Swampscott when Fluff was first made.
I grew up in NH and CT. I’ve been eating them all my life. I eat them here in Oklahoma and I introduced them to my grandkids here. The first time I gave them one they kind of turned up their noses. I told them to just try it and if the didn’t like it they would have to eat anymore. Now when they come to our house they ask for them. They love them.
I live in Fl. Middleburg actually, we have it buy it at Walmart.
I grew up in New England so Fluffernutters were a staple for me! I live in California now and the only store I ever found it in was Albertson’s, but they no longer carry it. There is a store that has opened recently in CA called “Bit of Boston” (I think that’s the name but don’t quote me!) that carries it, but, unfortunately, it’s in San Diego, a long way from where I live. However, I understand they will be opening another store in Orange County – that’s doable!
I agree!!
your article was not confusing. I think the reader was.
Thanks… I am going to try this!!
Our entire family loves Fluffernutters and have always taken them on hikes, etc as they require no refrigeration. The other best tip—warm the fluff in a saucepan with creme de menthe to make a lovely dessert sauce. Drizzle it over vanilla ice cream on top of a warm brownie….just the best!
Thanks Sara as I hadnt thought of using it for that. Now I will and I bet I will like them better.
Love the article. I have been in Texas since 1980 and except for a few trips back in the 1990’s havent had any Fluff. And since I dont like the local stuff hadnt had a Fluffernutter in years. Well my cousin got me a small jar and then my step sister sent me two big jars. To say I acted like a little kid with my reaction to getting some would be an understatement. Now I just have to see about the raspberry one since they didnt have that when I was a kid.
I too love fluff and have a hard time finding it since moving out of NH. There is a Fluff cookbook that I have full of recipes that star the white gooey deliciousness that is Fluff. I highly recommend it. BTW, anyone else make Rice Krispie treats with nothing other than fluff – no marshmallows allowed in our house!?
Hey there Lazybum, I’m sure Barbara and I would agree that chunky skippy would rule in any other application BUT the Fluffiernutter. But I love the idea of people sitting around a table wth one loaf of bread, one jar of fluff, and 6 or7 jars of peanut butter, all having a grand time.
In my 50’s and I still love a Fluffernutter! However, I do use wheat bread. It is my favorite go-to sandwich when skiing.
I grew up in Connecticut and was really able to perfect my fluffernutter technique (I always used two different knives to make my sandwich because it was always the WORST to turn your fluff brown with the peanut butter residue.) Lol. When I asked my very El Paso-an boyfriend about it upon reading this article, he said he had never tried it and never even heard of it! I am extraordinarily shocked! I suppose it is just a childhood memory I took for granted as being shared by all folks. We just went to HEB looking for it. I found some other marshmallow creme brands in the baking aisle but it just isn’t the same. Gotta have my mom send me an old-fashioned glass jar.
I’ve never had Marshmallow Fluff, and all this talk about how delicious it is has made me want to try it. The grilled version sounds yummy! Loved reading the history of it – thanks for the article!
I grew up on them, but my all-time favorite is adding strawberry jelly to the middle. PB, strawberry jelly, then fluff. It is soooo yummy! I haven’t had one in a long time, so maybe tomorrow is the day!
I grew up loving toasted fluffier utter sandwiches!!
I like my fluffernutters open faced on toasted bread then top brown the fluff in a toaster oven. it is so delicious like a campfire marshmallow. Yum!
OK, here come the Peanut Butter Wars of 2015….Skippy Chunky rules the roost!
The ‘ol triple-decker move. Yup, that’s how I rolled.
I loved this when I was growing up in Connecticut. I found it funny that when I moved to Missouri they placed it in the baking aisle and not next to the peanut butter. Haven’t had one in years.
Flip open a few lunchboxes in a New England elementary school cafeteria and NONE of them will contain a Fluffernutter sandwich.
Why? Peanut butter has been banned from almost all schools because of peanut allergies.
Fluff and sunflower butter just isn’t the same.
In a famIly of six kids we grew up on FluffNutters… the best treat was to grill them like a grilled cheese sandwich and we called them Ooey Gooies… My kids love them to this day. My son takes fluffnutters for lunch… hmmmm might need to go spark up the frying pan and make one…
We make FLUFF fudge every year!! Wouldn’t be Christmas without it!!!
Wait! What about the … (wait for it!) … GRILLED Fluffernutter? Also, you’ve got to acknowledge Rex Trailer’s role in spreading its popularity.
Vermont Country Store has a lot of retro candy and food. That is my walk down memory lane.
We moved to Pueblo CO his year. My daughter’s husband and friends had never heard of a fluffernutter! We went online to amazon and purchased a case of 6! Fluffernutter are now becoming a southwest thing too! I grew up in Dorchester, so they were a staple at our house too!
Do the Jingle, do the Jingle… Ok here it is as I remember it.
Oh it takes Fluff, Fluff, Fluff
to make a Fluffernutter
Marshmallow Fluff and lots of peanut butter.
When you enjoy, joy, joy
your Fluff and peanut butter.
You’re glad you have enough for another Fluffernutter.
My mom always sent fluffernutter Ritz in our lunchboxes when we were in elementary school, the taste still bring me back to another time and place
Love them! I even have the marshmallow fluff cookbook!
I grew up in Maine, and grew up eating fluff. My favorite way to eat it is to make it and grill it like a grilled cheese sandwich. So good! It is also a main component in my mother’s peanut butter fudge recipe. I live in the Pacific Northwest now and I have to have my mother send me fluff! I just introduced it to my children and they are hooked as well!
My sister’s grandson gets a big kick out of giving her a 5 gallon container of it every Christmas. It doesn’t last long tho and we are back to the smaller containers. If we had all of the used up tubs we could build a wicked fluff house !!!!
Hi David! Thanks so much for your comment! You’re right that the makers of today’s Marshmallow Fluff didn’t invent the peanut butter and marshmallow creme sandwich, but I suppose that since the phrase “Fluffernutter” has been used by Marshmallow Fluff for more than half a century to describe their version (and with Snowflake Creme, sadly, no longer in existence), it’s hard to separate the Fluffernutter concept from the Fluff itself! Melroseans are right to be proud of the Snowflake contribution — I’ll make my next Fluffernutter on wheat bread in tribute to Emma. Have a great weekend!
Great article, great sandwich! However, the peanut butter and fluff sandwich was already in circulation before Archibald Query began making and selling his version in Somerville, Mass, in 1917. The sandwich originated in Melrose, Mass., in 1913 with Emma Curtis, who published a recipe for it during World War I and called it the Liberty Sandwich. She did so to promote Snowflake Marshmallow Creme, a local product, and called for the sandwich to be made with brown bread. We Melroseans take pride in it! The Fluffernutter wikipedia page has a nice summary. Sticky business!
I had no idea fluffernutters were a New England thing. I always assumed they were everywhere- like hot dogs and hamburgers. I am 43 and have lived in Mass my whole life. :/ I need to get out & travel more.
I once saw a recipe on the back of the the glass container that called this a boston cream sandwich!
I also had Fluffernutters growing up and made them for my daughters as well. It has been ages since I last had one. I am now craving one and will have to do something about it tomorrow by lunch time. As I was reading this I suddenly had a wonderful memory. For a treat, we would take a tablespoon that we would dip in the peanutbutter, then Fluff followed by hot fudge topping. Heaven on a spoon!
So THAT’S why no one here in Texas ever heard of them! They are a New England treat! Oh the rest of the world knows not what they are missing!
I have done that as well – -add a dollop of jelly to center like a jelly donut. I like the grilled sandwich idea suggested earlier..will have to try. I am glad that now you can get Fluff outside of New England. They have it here in Alaska too. When I was in the Army in Germany in late 80s my parents would mail it to me.
Publix puts it in the section for ice cream toppings or baking here in central Florida. I guess they just don’t understand that it belongs with peanut butter.
There is something wrong with you! LOL
No, it is common…but grape jelly must be the most popular choice. I have had that also…..
Been waiting for someone to say Jiff….it is my favorite peanut butter….
I am eating one now! Never without Fluff and peanut butter in the house.
Publix carries it….I do think Walmart carries it now. If not….just ask Publix to get some for you….They will do it.
Try Amazon.com for those things….they have a lot of things on Amazon.
Yes, I love them that way too….LOL
As a native Vermonter now living in Texas, I still love to “go home” with a good old fluffernutter. Nobody here understands why I buy those tubs of Fluff, but it makes me smile just to see it on HEB’s shelves.
I grew up in Central NY and LOVED these sandwiches and still do 50+ years later!
I love peanut and fluff on ritz crackers. Peanut butter on one cracker and fluff on another.When you put them together and squeeze them you have to lick around the edges before you can bite into the crackers.
Born and raised in NH but living in TN past 20 years,and have had to have Fluff shipped here from NHL up until 2 years ago when I found it at Publix. And now I have found it in FoodLion ..the only problem is they merchandise it in the baking section and not with the peanut butter. Am loving being able to get it this time of year to put into my hot cocoa.
I too grew up on Peanut butter and Fluff sandwiches in my youth. That was in the 40’s and 50’s (I am in my 70’s) I was broken hearted when they changed ‘fluff’ to ‘creme’ when I was serving it to my kids. Had a hard time for a while finding the original Marshmallo Fluff. My siblings and I always had these sandwiches and other concoctions of ours (fluff with Hershey’s Choc. Syrup sandwiches, talk about a sugar high!) when growing up. Also adding to hot choc. and fudge etc.
Fun memories. Thanks.
You can get mint juleps online – probably watermelon slices too. Just google “retro candy” for another trip down memory lane.
Born and raised in Boston. Grew up loving the treat of a “Fluffanutta” sandwich. Just as described two pieces of white and PB on one side Fluff on the other. In the cold winters my brother and I loved a big spoonful of Fluff in our hot chocolate. We would sit and make bets on who’s big blob would pop up to the surface first. Great memory, still great taste. I give it to my own kids now and they love it too.
oooooooooh, where do you get coffee sryrup?
emma m.s.perez you can buy it directly from the factory.
Janet, I also grew up on fluffernutter (fluffahnuttah) sandwiches in Bangor , Me I have lived in the midwest for 49 years now and Fluff was not available here until a few years ago. I’m so happy to have Durkees’ here now. I remember telling my new family here about them and they thought I was crazy.
I have never heard of fluffnutters. I have a can of fluff to make Christmas candy that wasnt used. Love peanut butter and it has to be Jiff. So think I know what am havibg for lunch today. Maybe one toasted and one plain. Thanks for something new. Tired of all my old food.
Oh yes, we do love our Fluffernutters here in Central MA! It’s been decades since we were kids but we still feel like young’uns whenever we make one to curb a craving.
Didn’t like them as a kid and still dont like them!
My brother, Jim, posted your article on facebook from New England. It is 1:30 am in California and I am craving a Fluffernutter ! thank you for reminding us of the simple joys !
you’re the first person I’ve seen in a long time that puts jelly on them too!
How come whenever I see an article about fluffernutters no one mentions putting jelly on them. We always put grape jelly on ours – sometimes other flavors but mostly grape. I told someone at work about it. She grew up in Mass and had never put jelly on it. she went home, tried it and fell in love LOL. Is this a Lowell only phenomenon?
Fluff does not have real vanilla in it, but has artificial vanilla (vanillin) in it. This is the reason I can’t eat this stuff. It’s made from (among other things) a wood polymer. Yay for having allergies. :-/ It may claim to have no artificial preservatives, but it’s not pure by any means!
For reference, any Hershey product has the same artificial vanilla in it, but Nestlé candy has all natural real vanilla. Just a tip for anyone out there who has wood based allergies, or kids with this.
Still love this sandwhich in my fifties! It’s also good on ice cream. Had an argument with friends from the Midwest who come to Maine and enjoy this sandwich in the summer. They were concerned that the fluffiernutter was less healthy for the kids than a PB&J. We looked at the ingredient list of both Fluff and strawberry jam and they conceded that a Fluffernutter was not any less healthy!
Grew up South Shore Boston & the Cape & haven’t outgrown my love of fluffernutter sandwiches. Family
would mail jars wherever I was living…this summer bought a dozen jars to take back with me to the Pacific
NW! Enjoying sandwiches & made fudge at Christmas…happiness in a jar!
I love this sandwich. I grew up eating them. I moved to Texas in 1983 and no Fluff. Then in about 1990 I saw it in the kosher section of my grocery store. Yippee!
I make my fudge with fluff( never fail fudge) , Filling for my whoopee pies, glob in hot chocolate and the best is fluffernutter sandwiches. I have a great Fluffernutter cake recipe. When I was making sandwiches for my children I’d put fluff & peanut butter on a spoon & eat away. I ate them since a kid in the 30’s and still eat them ( brought back some from my visit in June). all my 7 children and all their friends ate them for lunch, snacks, on crackers. I’m living in Utah now and there is not a store near by that sells fluff. When I’d visit my grands I’d bring them a jar, they’d call their friends and have hot chocolate with fluff and a fluffernutter sandwich. THE BEST – FLUFFERNUTTER
I am happy to hear that this stuff still exist. the best sandwich I ever had as a kid. I don think we can get it down here in Fl. I may see if Walmart sells it. I think that I could get re addicted to it fast. very interesting article.
I was stationed in Kodiak Alaska for the first time in 1974. It my first real time living outside New England. The first thing I missed was Marshmallow Fluff. Imagine my shock when Marshmallow cream would not make a passable fluffernutter. Then came the realization that there was no Eclipse coffee syrup. in fact there weren’t any coffee syrup brands. That was one of my favorite snacks. Fluffernutter and coffee milk. Throughout my career in the Coast Guard we managed to always bring several cases of fluff and coffee syrup.
Grew up with this scrumptious, gooey morsel! Haven’t had it in a long time. Seeing the pictures here; I am drooling!
I remember as a kid watching Major Mud on tv and he would plug Fluffernutter sandwiches.
Oh yes, I’ve been eating Fluffernutter for close to 50 years now. I still have it one toast when the diet isn’t on and still make never fail fudge at least at the holidays… Love it!
Not sure where your daughter is, but I’ve lived in Orange County, CA for 40 years, and the grocery store has always had Marshmallow Fluff. You kind of needed friends from New England to know it was supposed to be paired with Peanut Butter, but still, it’s never been hard to find for me.
I grew up in Vermont and Connecticut . Fluffernutters were popular while growing up. Since going into the military, everywhere i went, i would teach people i knew about Fluffernutters. I have made them for all my children and grandchildren also. I now live in Texas. I still get care packages of fluff from relatives when i can’t find it here.
You can order Amazon
I feel left out now because I have never had a Fluffernutter Sandwich. It sounds AND looks freakin’ delightful!
Thanks, Mike! Marshmallow Fluff is also my favorite ingredient for whoopie pie filling.
My mom would always make these for me when we summered on the Cape. They were perfect for the beach but I always preferred making them on Italian bread instead. Th only problem was mom would say less fluff and more PB. Now I still make them when I get to the Cape every summer BUT there is more fluff and less PB.
Hi Joan! What a sweet family to be a part of! Thanks so much for your comment. My research included “The Encyclopedia of Sandwiches” by Susan Russo (Quirk Books, 2010), which described early versions of marshmallow creme as “a spreadable concoction of melted marshmallows and corn syrup.” I later said that the Durkee-Mower Marshmallow Fluff we know and love today has just 4 ingredients (corn syrup, sugar, dried egg white, and vanillin), but didn’t list them. My apologies for any confusion — I’ll edit to post to be more specific. Thanks again!
I have always been a toasted girl, and yeah, white bread, and it’s gotta be Jiff, or what was that other brand that came in huge tubs that you really had to stir……..Teddy ?……… And Michelle San Diego, thank you for too mourning over the glass jars, I have only two left.
I have a fluffernutter sandwich at least 3 times a week. Sometimes I wake up in the middle of the night craving one however I only make half of one at a time I am in my 60 and still love these sandwiches.
How could a country that makes chocolate sandwiches NOT have Marshmallow Fluff? In fact the chocolate would be great with fluff!
Grew up on these – still remember the taste. Live in GA now (from upstate NY) Sooooo good!! Have to buy some here if I can find the Marshmallow fluff!
Sweet article, about a product I know well. My grandfather was H Allen Durkee, former president of the company. He was followed by my father and now by my cousin. One correction: it’s not made of “melted marshmallows and sugar”!
It’s too bad they switched to plastic jars. I still have a dozen glass ones. Use them as drinking glasses! My mom lives in plymouth mass and bought the last of the glass jars at stop&shop to send me here in San Diego.
I STILL eat my PB&F well into my adult life, love them!
I use only Marshmallow Fluff in my whoopie pies! None of those other fillings have the same consistency and flavor.
Metzuyan!
Can’t or couldn’t get Fluff out of New England!!!
That was my lunch yesterday. I savored every bite. Reminds me of when I was a kid at home. There were seven of us kids and that was a special treat. It still is.
It is my favorite since i was a kid, and still is Yum!!!!
They sell it in Israel.. Thank goodness.
I remember making triple-decker’s in the 70s and early 80s. Peanut butter, Marshmallow Fluff, and jelly. Now THAT was a sugar high.
Of course, we were active kids and teenagers back then; I was in a semi-rural town, and bicycling 10 minutes to a friend’s house was the norm. Four miles to downtown, five miles to school if you missed the bus…
Good times.
Yes… yes… yes… yes
My favorite way is Fluff, PB, and homemade raspberry jam….it can’t be beat! Definitely my favorite sandwich for fishing and hiking trips!
Oh I have eaten so many of these! Changed it up once in a while by adding grape jelly to it!
Had one today…every day while teaching. Gets me thru Crohn’s Disease and colon cancer after effects. I buy it by the case directly from Lynn!
YES!!!!! While growing up in Northern Aroostook County with self-sufficient family and friends and 90% of what we ate coming from our garden, hunting season or a friends’ farms……yup, Fluffernutters and homemade Whoopie pies were our “junk food”!!!!!!! <3 <3 <3
I am in my 40s and STILL love Fluffernutters!! I live down south now (but born in NH) and I have introduced a ton of friends and family to fluffernutters! might have to make one tonight
Whenever my New England siblings visit our sister in Oklahoma City, the only requirement upon entrance to her house is several jars of Marshmallow Fluff!!
Raspberry fluffier nutters are the best – especially with gingerale!
Great article! Definitely takes me back home to my childhood. You forgot my brother’s favorite… grilled fluffernutter! Just make that fluffernutter sandwich, butter up the outside and grill it in a frying pan on both sides until golden brown. The inside gets warm and melty and oozes out when you eat it, mmmm
I grew up with these wondrous sandwiches in Massachusetts!
I,absolutely,love fluffernutters! My kids,always,enjoyed’em,also. My daughter,now grown and with a daughter of her own,live on the west coast(CA) where, apparently,she can’t get it out there! So,for,X-mas of 2013, I shipped out a “care” pkg. for them. Among,these were 2, big tubs of fluff. They was delighted!!!
My grandfather was H Allen Durkee. We lived on the stuff. Thanks for the plug. The company is still family owned and operated
I still love fluffernutter sandwiches.I grew up on them.I love the raspberry fluff too.living in the midwest now, they don’t usually have this but I did find some white marshmallow fluff at one store but not the raspberry.Just like the red hot dogs you get in Maine they don’t have them around here either,other favorites of mine is mint julip candies and watermelon slice candies.too bad cause I sure would buy them for sure.
Yum! Definitely a childhood classic – I think I need to make one!
Love your article! My Mid-centry childhood favorites flashed in front of me! I also remember
My Mother using Marshmallow Fluff in her famous fudge!
The taste memories….