Ah-So Sauce | What’s Sticky, Sweet, and Red All Over? In New England, it’s Ah-So.

Sticky, sweet, and instantly recognizable thanks to its neon-red hue, Ah-So Sauce has long been a staple for New England fans of American-style Asian cuisine. Sold in both traditional jars and modern handy squeeze bottles, the garlicky sauce-meets-marinade with the green and white label has been adding Asian-inspired zip to Yankee dinner tables and barbecues for decades with its signature appearance and flavor.
Are you as surprised to learn about the Ah-So/New England connection as I was? To help grow these classic food-related posts, we often ask our Facebook fans which New England-made food brands they can’t live without, and the answers are always an entertaining mix of predictable and surprising. We know, for example, that our fans (whether born here, living here, or Yankee in spirit) love their lobstah, chowdah, baked beans, and top-split hot dog rolls, but we also hear from transplanted New Englanders about brands they miss. Having lived here my whole life, I’m often blissfully unaware of what doesn’t exist on store shelves outside of southern New Hampshire. Maybe you are, too.
One of those brands is Ah-So Sauce. It claims to be “New England’s Best-Selling BBQ Sauce,” but Ah-So isn’t made in New England (it’s manufactured by Allied Old English, Inc. which is based in New Jersey). Still, the sauce’s primarily northeastern distribution puts it on the list of foods associated with the region, and enough folks mentioned it by name as something they can’t get in Georgia or Colorado (but wish they could) that we thought it deserved a spot on the list.
Never had Ah-So? The contents of each jar are shockingly red, achingly sweet (the top two ingredients are high fructose corn syrup, followed by corn syrup), and flavored with a touch of garlic, but that’s all part of Ah-So’s retro charm. It’s not classy and it’s not trying to be. Just slather it onto your meat of choice (ribs, pork, chicken, meatloaf, etc.), bake or grill low and slow so the sauce won’t burn, then get the stack of napkins ready.
As you can see here, I went with chicken wings.
After an hour in the oven, with several pauses to flip the wings and baste them with a little more sauce, things were looking good. The sauce cooks down to a thick glaze, which might not be fun for the dish-washer (which is a person in my house), but lends an addictive texture and flavor to the meat.
Are you a fan of Ah-So Sauce? If you’ve moved away, do you miss it? And what’s the best way to use it? Let us know, and happy finger-licking and dish-washing!
Market Basket now carries it at two for five dollars
I love the stuff but have not found it in the Phoenix/Tempe area yet
My friends send me jars. Just got 2 jars and 2 cans of BnM brown bread. I miss home
Huh. I think I live in the southwestern New England. LOL. I’m in AZ, about 30 miles or so east of Phoenix, and am able to purchase Ah So, and fluff. I know a store used to carry devil dogs, but I am not sure if they still do.
Since I have move to Cincinnati OH, motto far from me in Fairfield there is this awesome grocery store named Jungle Jims. They have been featured on tv as a wild and crazy grocery store. Well a long story short, Ah-So is stocked and I grab it whenever I need a taste of home……
Ooh. I am doing that tonight! I never mixed honey with it.
i live in Ocala Florida,the public here doesn’t have it,can anyone tell me where I can find the ah-so sauce PLEASE
I first found this when I lived in West Palm Beach, FL! I’m now in Eastern PA and NO stores had it here. I called ShopRite and they ordered it for me and are now carrying it on the shelves. Yay! But you can always buy it online. Amazon has it, and AhSo probably has a website. Love this stuff!!
Back in the mid 1980s I left Boston and headed out West to Utah and Idaho for college and other things. I grew up with Ah-So sauce and was shocked to discover nobody had even heard of it out there. When I came back home for break, the first thing I did was grab a jar and check the label, at which point I swear I read that it was made (or, at least, distributed by a company) in Waban, Massachusetts.
I eventually made it back to the Boston area and now happily keep my cabinet stocked with the heavenly glow-in-the-dark elixir of all that is tasty. In fact, I just grilled some ribs slathered with the stuff and my taste buds are in full orgy mode right now.
Life without Ah-So sauce truly isn’t worth living.
Ah-So has been sold here in Florida at Publix for at least 7 or 8 years @ $4.99 per jar … at first … but they have since lowered the price because Wal Mart started carrying it in greater Orlando for about $3.49.
I live in Ca. now. Originally from Boston. Of all places wal mart just started stocking Ah So at some of their stores!
I moved to Tennessee and my relatives back in New England send us care packages now and then consisting of: Fluff, Devil Dogs, White Polar Birch Beer, Moxie, and Pure Maple Syrup. Now the Devil dogs are made in Tennessee, but I have to get them from New Hampshire… go figure…
Ah-So sauce is definitely of New England origin, devised by a dear friend and Yale College classmate, Harvey Edlin. He was a New Haven CT native and distributor of supermarket barbecue equipment in the early days of that development. He sold the sauce business to a NJ company.
I moved away over 39 yrs ago and couldn’t find Ah-So anywhere. It was even hard to find on trips home for a while. And then I searched the Internet and was delighted to find it on Amazon. I get a regular shipment now of both Ah-So and marshmallow Fluff!!
Love our Ah-So sauce! I take 1 cup Ah-So sauce and 1/4 cup honey. Marinate steak tips overnight and grill. There are never any leftovers.
If you’re near a Spec’s liquor store,
they often have Moxie. It’s been my saviour a few times!
I live in Texas now no AH-SO here, or Moxie, have been able to find “snap dogs”, but not as good as Schonlands.
I also moved to Fl, they sell it in Publix in the deli.
I moved to San Francisco 25 years ago and the 2 things I miss most from the Boston area are Ah-So sauce and Fluff. Both bring such happy memories. I know I can find these items on line but I love when my family sends me these in a care package. And I do miss lobstah and steamahs too but I found a place that serves this close to my home!
When I moved to Florida, I almost gave up finding many of the brands of food that I was used to. However, thanks to online shopping I was able to find Ah So Sauce and many other New England treats. One such site is famousfoods.com, it has been my saving grace.