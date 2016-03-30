Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti Day | Celebrating Prince Pasta

The now-iconic 1969 Prince spaghetti commercial went like like this… A woman leans out the window of her Boston North End apartment and calls for her son (“Anthony! Anthony!”) to come home for dinner. As Anthony races through the streets of the famous Italian neighborhood, his family prepares their weekly Prince spaghetti dinner.
“Most days, Anthony takes his time going home,” the narrator says, “But not today. Today is Wednesday, and as every family in the North End of Boston will tell you, Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti Day.”
Grinning and out of breath, Anthony finally arrives home, just in time for a bowl of spaghetti.
The ad, which ran for 13 years, is iconic in New England not only for its nostalgic depiction of 1960s family life in the North End (the neighborhood is now mostly populated with young, single professionals), but also for its “Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti Day” catchphrase.
In 1969, Prince pasta was still made locally in Lowell, Massachusetts. In 1912, the company was founded in Boston (at 92 Prince Street) by three Italian immigrants, but moved to Lowell in 1939. In 1941, the business passed over to Guiseppe Pellegrino, another Sicilian immigrant, who later penned the “Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti Day” slogan. Pelllegrino sold the business in 1987, and the Lowell plant closed in 1997.
Today, Prince is part of New World Pasta, a Pennsylvania company that manufactures the product in St. Louis, but New Englanders don’t seem to mind. In 2013, the Boston Globe reported that, in 2012, “half of Prince’s $22 million in sales were recorded in Boston, the second biggest market for pasta in the United States.” Old pasta habits die hard.
I reached out to Prince to see if they might have any vintage advertising materials to share with me (so I could share them with you) and they sent over images from this colorful, kitschy Prince Italian Cookbook. More than just pasta and spaghetti recipes, it also contained “tips on Italian cooking” and the history of macaroni.
The recipes were great, too. Just check out some of these macaroni beauties! Who could resist Egg Bonnet Casserole (my best guess is that “egg bonnet” pasta were little ravioli, but correct me if I’m wrong), Baked Lasagna, or Elbow Macaroni Salad studded with hard-boiled eggs, olives, and radish roses?
In later years, continuing the “Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti Day” theme, new slogans like “The spaghetti worth running home for” were used.
Do you remember “Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti Day”?
Fun Fact! The twelve year-old “Anthony” in the commercial, played by real-life North End resident Anthony Martignetti, was hand-picked off the street by producers. Mary Fiumara, the woman playing his mother, was also a local. Both became minor celebrities as a result of the commercial’s success.
My husband and I live in SC. He texted me one day and asked if I knew what Prince Spaghetti Day was. I texted, “Yes, it’s Wednesday”. He was talking to a friend who grew up in Massachusetts. I lived in RI from 1984-1988 and am a Midwesterner for most of my life now living in the South but that ad is deep in the memory bank! But it makes me believe there may have been other ads as well (?) I lived in MI before moving to RI and no one knew about Prince Spaghetti there either. Thanks for the memory!
I cannot find Prince Products any where in my area, I have tried other brand but they don’t taste the same especially Lasagna. Please come back to Michigan
Getting ready for Sunday Spaghetti & Meatballs, when I had the flashback to Prince Spaghetti Day!!! Tried to explain it to the wife (Floridian). Googled the old commercial & then found this lovely article… talk about a walk down memory lane. Raised on the South Shore circa 1960’s.
Living my entire life in Pennsylvania,I’d listen to Bruins’ hockey games on WBZ. It came in loud and clear most nights and Bob Wilson; the long-time voice of the Bruins would proclaim “Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti day”. Ahh,the golden voice of Bob Wilson, he made me fall in love with the Bruins (and probably New England).
I so remember that commercial! I had spaghetti and meatballs almost every Wednesday, and yes, it was Prince. My friends from the North End, did the same. I remember going to my friend Markie’s mother house on Salem Street in the North End. You could smell the sauce from the street. Good times. Great memories.
That commercial also played heavily in the New York market. I saw it a lot growing up in NY and NJ. Too bad mom always overcooked any pasta she made.
I remember going to the Prince Grotto a couple of times with my girlfriend ( now wife ) and her parents for special occasions. We lived in Dracut for 5 years when we first got married and drove through “spaghettiville” often
my dad,george e. netto , worked in construction at PRINCE ,he did finish work at the GROTO resturant and built a big building near the GROTO REST., my mom worked in the factory and i worked in the corrogated plant ,cleghorn folding box co., that was in 1965 .it was a great expereance !
I grew up in NH. I had my college roommate (who grew up in the Midwest) convinced that “Wednesday was Prince Spaghetti Day”! I even had the commercials to prove it! What wonderful memories!!!
Today is Wednesday and today we had spaghetti, as we do every Wednesday, even if I now live in Fairfax, VA,and can’t find Prince spaghetti anywhere! I have always told my children that Wednesday is Prince spaghetti day. They think I’m crazy. I will forwarding this article to them. Thank you so much!
I’m not sure if I am imagining this but in the commercial didn’t Anthony eat at a restaurant called Polcaras except for Wednesday’s when he ate Prince spaghetti at home. I remember going to that restaurant many many years ago and when we got in the car to start back home to Attleboro we all hollered “ANTHONY”. Good times. Thanks for bringing back that memory.
My parents, as well as my childhood friend’s Dad, worked at the Prince Macaroni Company in Lowell during the mid-1950s thru the mid-60s. The Pellegrino family respected and treated their employees very well, and they consistently showered them with generously filled gift boxes for birthdays and holidays and hosted spectacular summer outings for workers and their families to enjoy. The Prince Grotto Restaurant featured an authentic Italian decor, wonderful water fountains highlighting the beautiful patio entrance, and roving musicians playing to the diners enjoying their real, Italian meals made with great Prince pasta products. I enjoyed this article very much as it brought back So many fond memories of my childhood.
Of course Wednesday is Prince spaghetti day! Growing up in northern Connecticut, there was pasta on the school menu every single Wednesday as far as I can recall. Very fond memories.
My husband hated spaghetti. That is until he had my mother’s homemade sauce. Dad grew a large crop every year of tomatoes (several types). And my mother grew her own oregano, basil and parsley. My dad invited my beau to supper, and told him first to call his parents so that they would not worry. When he hung up the phone he smelled the air. My dad said “that is my wife’s great spagetti sauce”. Unfortunately my beau made a face that dad saw right away. He told him he wouldn’t force him to eat a lot, but insisted he at least try a bite. With that he put a very small amount of Price pasta on his plate and toped it withthe home made sauce. The young man’s face showed his alarm and pleasant surprise. He ate the three plates full and went on to be a real happy guy. He went on to love mom’s lasagne, and home made ravioli which she filled with spinach and ricotta cheese.
Oh! My goodness, I still say, ” Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti Day” All My Italian relatives live in Boston and the surrounding towns and still wait for Wednesdays to role around ! I think all new englanders from Maine to Connecticut were raised on Prince Spaghetti and know this slogan very well ! Great memories too…
My husband and I were married in Dorchester and lived on the North Shore for 6 years while he completed his schooling to be a minister. I worked in Salem and we always said Weds is Prince Spaghetti Day. I just told a friend that the other day.
Thanks so much for another trip down memory lane for me. I lived in Lowell, Mass from l937 until l959. My grandfather lived directly across the street from the Prince Macaroni factory and my husband worked there for a few summers while in college. I still say “Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti day.” Loved that commercial. Another memory for me was the Moxie, another item from Lowell, Mass. I lived in the Highlands section of Lowell and the bottling company for the Moxie was just a mile or so from my home. I was one of those that “did not like” Moxie. When I talk about it here in NJ, no one seems to know about Moxie. It sure tasted like bad medicine to me! Thanks so much for bring these two things from my past on line. I am thrilled to be able to show these stories to my granddaughters! Those were the days!!
Just finished a dish of fettuccine with oil,garlic and mashed capers . I’m a Irishman but can cook like a Sicilan. Oh by the way it was delicious!!!
A few years ago…not sure where but, the young boy Anthony was introduced to us all now, not as a young boy but as a young man.
Does any have the Lasagna recipe from the Price Spaghetti Lasagna Box. I can remember my mom making it for company. Yummy.
I have used the lasagna recipe from the Prince box many times in the past, but regretfully never saved it. Now I don’t see it on the boxes. (Guess I thought it would always be there.) This recipe was always a huge success whenever I made it. Does anyone have a copy of it?
When I was a little boy with my Mom and I living with my grandparents in the 1940s until my Dad returned from Navy service in the Pacific Prince macaroni had a promotion I well remember. I don’t know the promotion details but I very clearly remember cutting the image of “the Prince” off the boxes and putting them in a glass pitcher with the others for eventual redemption. Although the contents of the boxes was “pasta” to be sure we more usually almost always generally referred to it as “macaroni”.
I lived near the factory in Lowell mass, and also went to the restaurant it was great we were so sorry when it all closed,just another fond memory
Does anyone remember the Prince Grotto Restaurant in Lowell? We were there in the 1970s/80s? So much fun.
sorry but this is one thing that has always driven me crazy-Wednesday is not pasta day to an Italian-You have pasta on sunday-not Monday-then on Tuesday-not Wednesday-then Thursday and not again till sunday-and its gravy not sauce-thanks for listening ‘0)
Hi Felix – I think the point was to try and sell more pasta. Everybody eats pasta on Sundays, that’s why you pick another day of the week that people might not be eating as much pasta. A Wednesday maybe?
I still have spaghetti on Wednesdays BECAUSE of this. And even better, I have American Chop Suey in the fridge now.
The little bonnet pasta you mentioned may be orrichette which looks like a little bonnet.
You can always tell a true New Englander when you say “Wednesday is Prince spaghetti day” and they start to laugh. Your article says that the ad was from 1969, but I remember it from a lot earlier. By ’69 I was gone from home. Anyway, thanks for the memories.
Hi Aimee I live in The Prince Building 63 Atlantic Ave now, our building will be 100 years old in 2017. We living in our building are putting together a 100 Birthday Celebration. I saw your article on line that you featured, by the way I loved. I wanted to know how I could get that copy of the magazine to share with everyone. Also who could I contact at Prince for old pictures,cookbook or any other nostalgia that we can share during our open celebration. Thanks Pauline Kelly Cuoco
Hi Pauline. I love the idea of a birthday party for the Prince Building! So glad you enjoyed my article. Thank you! It was written specifically for our website, so it did not appear in print. I reached out to Prince using their customer service number I found on their Facebook page. You may want to try that. Good luck – enjoy your party!
This article is amazing! My husband and I were raised on Long Island,NY and we still observe Wednesday is Prince Spaghetti night! We have not lived in theNortheast for over 36 years. My students know that Wednesday night is Prince Spaghetti night!!!!!!! Happy to know it is still a tradition in the Northeast!
Love this story, Aimee! When my husband first called out the Prince slogan to me years ago, he looked at me like I had two heads because I’d never heard of it. But since I grew up on Long Island (he’s from CT), “Prince spaghetti day” was not a “thing.” I just read this article to him (which we both loved) and he still can’t believe I grew up without his beloved Prince. Thanks for sharing this!