Mom’s Meatloaf
For some people, meatloaf is the food they ate when there was nothing left in the house, or when there was a babysitter, or when there had been a crisis and a neighbor had sent over food. At my house, though, it was a very special treat. My mom, also a terrific cook (and a great mom), had a “thing” about meatloaf: I think she considered it a bit déclassé, so we had to beg her to make it. Occasionally she’d succumb to our pleas, but she couldn’t understand why we liked it so much. Now she confesses to enjoying it. And no wonder: Wait till you try this recipe. It’s denser than most meatloaves, and it tastes great the next day in a sandwich with sauteed onions and ketchup.
Total Time: 30
Yield: about 9 pieces
Ingredients
- 3 slices white bread, crust removed
- 1 cup milk
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1/2 pound ground pork
- 1/2 pound raw chorizo sausage, casing removed
- 1 cup finely chopped onion
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt (approximately)
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon dried sage
- 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 2 teaspoons dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 3 bacon strips, uncooked
Instructions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place bread in a small bowl. Pour milk over it and let the bread soak up as much liquid as it will hold.
In a large bowl, knead together beef, pork, and chorizo. Add bread, any milk left in the bowl, onion, eggs, salt, herbs, nutmeg, and ketchup. With super-clean hands, knead until ingredients are uniformly distributed.
Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. On the lined sheet, mold the meat into a loaf shape, about 9 inches long. Lay bacon strips lengthwise on top. Bake 1 hour. Remove and let rest 20 minutes on a cooling rack. Transfer to a cutting board; slice and serve.
Haven’t made this recipie, but try using saltine crackers in your meatloaf instead of white bread and cut out your salt. Gives it a nice flavor.
Chorizo? Your mom used chorizo? And what did she do, just chuck in any and every spice in the spice rack? I admit I haven’t tried this particular recipe because the people i cook for like their meatloaf one. way. only. forever and ever amen.
It is the only meatloaf we make now! We make two and freeze the second one for a night when we want some comfort food and lack the time.
Heard about it on radio and couldn’t stop thinking about it. Skipped chorizo due to elderly relative. All the rest exactly, but with fresh herbs. The best ever! Can’t wait for lunch tomorrow!
A real “man-pleaser”! Worth the calories — I give this one a 10!
Too spicy!!
My whole family loved this recipe. The bacon was the clincher. There wasn’t any leftover to use for sandwiches.
Made this with ALL the ingredients including a mild chorizo sausage (although I halved the amount of onions) and it was a big hit. My husband said it was a “home run.” So it rates a 5 out of 5! Yum!
The meatloaf was good, but not as good as my usual recipe. I was unable to purchase the raw chorizo sausage in my area. I left it out of the recipe and used more beef and pork in its place. It was also too spicy and herby. If I was to make it again I would cut the spice and herb amounts by half. It did make a good sandwich served cold with lots of mayo the next day.