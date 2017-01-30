Classic Cherry Pie
Bold and juicy with a tender and flaky crust, this tart cherry pie is a classic! Top with vanilla ice cream for a complete sweet treat.
Yield: 6-8 slices
Ingredients
- Once 9-inch double piecrust, rolled out
- 3 cans (14.5 ounces) tart cherries, drained
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup thickener, such as flour or cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon cloves
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
InstructionsPreheat the oven to 425 degrees, and place half of the rolled out pie dough into a 9-inch pie pan.
In a medium bowl, combine the cherries, sugar, thickener, lemon juice, salt, cinnamon, and cloves. Let the mixture sit for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Pour the filling into the prepared crust, dot with butter, then top with second half of the rolled pie dough. Crimp the crusts shut and cut a few slits into the top of the pie to allow steam to release.
Place the pie on a foil-lined baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 350 degrees and bake for another 45 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.
Set the pie on a wire rack to cool, allowing the filling to firm up.
Slice and serve!