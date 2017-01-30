Bold and juicy with a tender and flaky crust, this tart cherry pie is a classic! Top with vanilla ice cream for a complete sweet treat.

Yield: 6-8 slices



Ingredients

Once 9-inch double piecrust, rolled out

3 cans (14.5 ounces) tart cherries, drained

3/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup thickener, such as flour or cornstarch

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon cloves

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter