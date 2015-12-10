Cape Cod Turkey
Have you ever heard the term Cape Cod Turkey? Believe it or not, there’s not any turkey in it at all. This old-time recipe is for salt cod served with potatoes, eggs, and cream sauce.
The origin of the name “Cape Cod turkey” is obscure. It has come to mean cooked fish; more specifically, baked stuffed codfish well larded with salt pork. One explanation of the term centers about Thanksgiving. The traditional food for that day was, and still is, turkey. Turkey meant thankfulness to God for his bounty. However, without the fishing industry the colonists would have had very little to be thankful for. Then, too, the Irish in and around Boston used the term “Cape Cod turkey” to refer to their Friday meal of fish. Fish, and particularly salt fish, seemed to taste better if it bore the aristocratic name “Cape Cod turkey.”
—from THE YANKEE COOKBOOK by Imogene Wolcott, 1939
Yield: 4-6
For the "Turkey" (aka The Fish)
Ingredients
- 1 box salt cod fish (1 pound)
- 1/4 pound salt pork (or bacon)
- 8 medium potatoes, boiled and peeled
- 1 cup medium cream sauce
- 1 hard-cooked egg
InstructionsCover the cod with cold water, bring to a boil, drain. Repeat this process 2 or 3 times, then simmer the fish until tender, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile boil the potatoes, cube and try out the salt pork, and prepare the cream sauce and the hardcooked egg. When serving pour the cream sauce over the potatoes and the fish, add the sliced egg and sprinkle with the pork scraps.
For the Cream Sauce
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup light cream
- salt and white pepper to taste
I was born and raised in SE CT and I am part Yankee. I was raised on Block Island Turkey, except my mother and grandmother did not use cream. They rendered the salt pork and poured the grease over the cod, boiled potatoes and sliced Bermuda Onion. It was delicious and a huge treat! I tried to prepare this dish as an adult, did not remove enough of the salt from the Cod, and was sucking down water for days afterwards! ???? I am happy you have this recipe published as I fear the old Yankee recipes are fading away. And yes!! Indian pudding rules!!
Indian pudding and Cape Cod turkey! I remember the salt cod came in a wooden box.
I also remember the wooden box the salt Cod was packed in. We called it Block Island Turkey and used rendered salt pork gravy instead of cream. Love Indian Pudding!! I am part Yankee from Connecticut.
My grandmother (from Brockton, MA) made this every Easter, w/o the fish or bacon, as a side dish with ham. She would refrigerate the colored and gathered eggs and use them in the cream sauce with the potatoes. Colorful dish and perfect for the day. She called them Oak Hill Potatoes. My family tradition to this day!
I grew up on this dish in downeast maine… love love it. I’ve never had with the beets, instead my family always used a layered dish of onions finely chopped that sat in the refrigerator atleast 1 hour before serving and then topped with vinager. its a far cry from a poor man’s meal today!!!
what wonderful food memories……on a somewhat related note, my mom used to save those salt cod boxes, (she worked as a cook), as they made perfect “departing vessels” when I had to have “services” for my pet mice and gerbils.
Cape Ann Turkey is the beets, potato and salt cod all mashed together. Cape Cod turkey is the cream sauce and eggs. At least that was what it was in my home growing up. I’m still not much of a fan of either, but prefer the Cape Ann version, beets and all.
My husband’s family who came from Revere, Massachusetts to Illinois in 1915 brought this “dish” and made it with beets and without cream sauce and eggs. We generally use bacon instead of salt pork, crumble it and pour grease and all over the cod, potato, and beets and stir together.
In most of the country the winter diet and summer diet used to differ greatly because of availability of fresh garden foods. This definitely was what was available in the winter.
The cap code turkey I grew up with was salt cod, potatoes, turnip, salt pork and mayo – all mashed up and mixed together
I never heard this dish referred to as Cape Cod Turkey but I grew up near New Bedford and remember my mother serving a version of this frequently during “the war” (WWII). I do not remember cream sauce or eggs – just the potatoes with the salt cod crumbled, mixed in and topped with tiny cubes of pork fat fried with the drippings as “gravy.” It was good! I haven’t seen those wooden boxes of salt cod since then. I wonder if they still exist. Another wonderful treat before we were all educated about cholesterol and trans fat was pie crust made with lard. There is no vegetable shortening that can come close to the delicate, flakey texture and wonderful flavor of pie crust made from lard!
Cape Cod Turkey came from the whaling ships of New Bedford. The ingredients of potatoes, salted pork, beets were food available on board.
This is how we always served it, fried pork with drippings, boiled potatoes and beets.
This is our families traditional Christmas Day dinner. This recipe is something that we have been making in our family for generations. We don’t use the hard boiled egg, we soak raw onion rings in vinegar and top the dinner with that…and the drippings from the fatback! So unhealthy…That’s why we only have it once a year, but it is SO GOOD! Everyone who has turned their noses up at the sound of it have become true lovers of this recipe once they’ve had it! Try it!!
I grew up in the 50’s eating something very similar to this recipe. I loved it!! Unfortunately the cost of the cod fish is now through the roof.
My grandmother used to mave a slightly different version of this with shallots and no egg, mashed into a potato. A very good version just the same. It takes me back a few years.