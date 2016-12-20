Kindra Clineff

We’re old, here in New England, and our houses are the proof. An astounding number of historic buildings in this region date from the 17th century—beauties like the 1637 Fairbanks House in Dedham, Massachusetts, the oldest wood-frame house in America. There’s likewise no shortage of historic districts, rich in architectural styles ranging from the colonials of Old Wethersfield, Connecticut, to the grand mansions of Newport, Rhode Island.

That’s the big picture. But when it gets personal—when we’re rehabbing our own historic homes—it becomes a delicate balancing act to get it right, to leave enough of the old character but still satisfy our modern-day sensibilities. To learn how, we visit a 1745 Connecticut farmhouse that straddles the gap with whitewashed beams, a converted attic, and a dreamy porch that “feels like camp.” We heed the wisdom of This Old House’s Bruce Irving, who cautions against throwing out the banister with the bathwater. We meet the “Window Woman” who brings old panes back to life, and a Vermont artist who puts a vibrant spin on the traditional floorcloth. Finally, our House for Sale column chronicles a rehab love affair that kept a 1700s antique from the wrecking ball.

They don’t build ’em like they used to—but aren’t we glad that they did?

5 WAYS TO LOVE OLD HOUSES

Blend the Past With the Present

A 1745 farmhouse bridges the eras with a designers flair.

Hang on to the “Good Stuff”

Don’t throw out the banister with the bathwater!

Bring Vintage Windows Back to Life

Meet a restorer who keeps the “eyes” of historic homes sparkling.

Reimagine the Traditional

With color and creativity, a Vermont artist takes colonial floorcloths to a new level.

Keep That Wrecking Ball at Bay

Our House for Sale column celebrates the rescue of a storied 18th-century gem in Massachusetts.