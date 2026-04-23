The docks behind Larsen’s Fish Market on Martha’s Vineyard are fragrant with a shifting mélange of bait, boat fuel, salt air, steaming lobsters, and simmering chowder. Set in the tiny fishing village of Menemsha, Larsen’s is a magnet for seafood lovers who are willing to brave the scrum of the parking lot for food that feels authentic and close to the source (not to mention that the sunsets here are extraordinary). The boats out back make up Menemsha’s 16-boat commercial groundfishing fleet; inside, you’ll find local tuna, sole, oysters, and scallops on the menu.

Family owned and operated since 1969, Larsen’s is by all measures a great seafood shack, especially since it received a modern, airy makeover in 2022 that made operations more efficient and the line more tolerable. But it’s not the only great seafood shack in New England, whose coast is dotted from north to south with worthy establishments—the very best of which we’ve rounded up below.

Lobster lovers find prime pickings at Larsen’s Fish Market on Martha’s Vineyard.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Cecil/Bon Appétit, ©Condé Nast

But first, a note on the taxonomy of these kinds of New England eateries. Lobster shacks tend to be in Maine and tend to put more emphasis on crustaceans. Clam shacks typically inhabit the more southerly coasts. Seafood shacks are the grab-bag category, which we’ll use here. In compiling our list, we focused on more casual spots—the kinds of shacks where lobster rolls come in paper boats—and, naturally, they had to be on the water.

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15 Must-Visit New England Seafood Shacks

Connecticut Seafood Shacks

You can dock and dine at this waterfront gem, named one of the country’s 50 best restaurants by The New York Times last year and led by James Beard Award finalist Reneé Touponce as chef-partner. The concept is “New England seafood shack reimagined,” so the food is casual with some inspired cheffy touches. Grab a seat on the deck and order up some bluefish pâté, fried clams, or a lobster grilled cheese. Fancier items, like crudos and the lobster “biscuits and gravy” (lobster bisque, meat, and an Old Bay biscuit), are well worth the splurge.

Unfussy, delicious food and open-air seating make shacks like Rowayton Seafood in Norwalk, Connecticut, an ideal fit for families.

Photo Credit: Morgan Ione Yeager

Rowayton Seafood | Norwalk

Perched on Long Island Sound, Rowayton Seafood is really a small compound, with a sit-down restaurant, market, bait/gift shop, and dine-aboard oyster boat. For the most shack-like experience, order from the market, which has grab-and-go lobster rolls and salads, as well as a menu of classics like fish and chips, clam chowder, and blueberry pie that you order online and pick up. Take your food outside, sit by the water, and sigh with happiness.

Maine Seafood Shacks

Beal’s Lobster Pier | Southwest Harbor

Set above a working lobster wharf with lovely views of Southwest Harbor, Beal’s serves all the classics (fried seafood baskets, burgers, steamed lobsters served with slaw, cornbread, and mussels). But what sets this place apart is its playful approach to Maine’s favorite crustacean: fried lobster bites with ginger-soy dipping sauce, lobster mac and cheese, and a fun menu of lobster roll variations, including hot-and-buttered, garlic-buttered, and with spicy “firecracker” sauce.

With friendly locals like Anna Barabe standing ready to help diners get their fill, the hometown vibe is part of the appeal at Five Islands Lobster Co. in Georgetown, Maine.

Photo Credit: Katherine Keenan

There’s no prettier vista than the one from this cluster of shacks on Sheepscot Bay. Lobster comes directly to the docks, gets cooked and picked, and is served up fresh (never stored in tanks). All the seating is alfresco, so dress accordingly. Head to the main “Lobster” building for steamed lobster dinners, corn on the cob, and the like. The “Love Nest,” meanwhile, has fried seafood and grilled goods. And for dessert, there’s even an ice cream stand.

The Lobster Shack at Two Lights | Cape Elizabeth

It’s hard to believe that a place so close to downtown Portland can offer such dramatic scenery: red picnic tables on a granite ledge, waves crashing all around, and an actual lighthouse. Even better, the food is great. We love that they don’t pre-mix mayo into the meat for their cold lobster roll, but instead place only a dollop on top. The clam chowder and whoopie pies are great, too.

Just steps from the dock where boats unload their catch, McLoons Lobster Shack in South Thomaston, Maine, is a bright red beacon for hungry travelers.

Photo Credit: Carl Tremblay

The Lobster Rolls Royce at McLoons boasts a half pound of lobster, or about twice as much as a traditional roll.

Photo Credit: Ryan David Brown/The New York Times/Redux

McLoons Lobster Shack | South Thomaston

In 2017 Yankee named McLoons’s lobster roll the best in Maine, noting, “Here’s the genius part: Not only can you get a half-and-half roll (one side butter, one side mayonnaise, sliced crosswise), but also they put the mayo in the bottom of the bun … the lobster tastes like lobster, the bun tastes like butter, and the sauces enrich the lean meat.” They haven’t let us down since then—and the view off the southern edge of Spruce Head Island is as fantastic as ever. Note: Don’t miss out on the peach and blueberry pies, the bread pudding, or the lobster bisque.

Massachusetts Seafood Shacks

Appropriately for the Bay State, Massachusetts makes a strong showing on the seafood scene with joints like Larsen’s Fish Market in Menemsha.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Cecil

This combined market/restaurant has a compact menu, but its lobster dinners, lobster bisque, and stuffed scallops are worth the splurge. Start with the raw bar or the smoked bluefish spread for a perfect meal along with some BYOB wine or beer. Larsen’s draws a crowd and doesn’t do indoor dining, so plan your visit to avoid peak hours; if coming for a sunset meal, arrive early to claim your spot.

Get your feet right in the sand at this alfresco beachfront eatery operated by the Mac’s restaurant group, an operation celebrated for its immaculate seafood. Mac’s on the Pier is an order-at-the-window spot, complete with soft-serve, and we love the fried oyster po’ boy made with Wellfleet’s famous bivalves, as well as the grilled yellowfin sandwich, Portuguese kale soup, and poke bowls.

If you like New England seafood shacks with a killer sunset view, grab a picnic table and a plate of fried clams at Sesuit Harbor Café in Dennis.

Photo Credit: Jim Cooke

Sesuit Harbor Café | Dennis

Weave your way through the maze of boat racks at Northside Marina to find this delightful shack, where the fried clams are excellent and the sunsets are worth a special trip. Grab a shaded picnic table (outdoors only) and watch the boats glide in and out of the harbor while you tuck into the hefty lobster rolls or a terrific fish sandwich. Bonus: They serve breakfast, too.

The Whale’s Tail | New Bedford

The more casual little sister to the popular Black Whale restaurant, this red harbor-front clam shack charms with its retro aesthetics (all party lights and cabana stripes), crisp fried calamari, cold and hot lobster rolls, fried scallops, and clam cakes. Cocktails are worth a look: The spritz made with Contratto Aperitivo is a more sophisticated alternative to the ubiquitous Aperol spritz. Be sure to save a little room for a cone at Acushnet Creamery next door.

This downtown spot with views of Plymouth Harbor serves some of our favorite fried clams in New England. Very plump, sweet, and just briny enough, they have the perfect ratio of coating to meat. Also terrific: the clambake dinners, the chowder, and the onion rings. Wood’s is one of the lesser-known gems on the coast, so be sure to give it a try before word gets out.

New Hampshire Seafood Shacks

Rye Harbor Lobster Pound | Rye

This diminutive harborside shed serves a great lobster roll, particularly the hot-and-buttered one with a hint of sherry, but don’t overlook the signature “fluffy” clam chowder topped with hot buttered lobster: It’s a combo you’ve likely never had before but it’ll leave you wondering why no one else thought of it. Although there are a few tables out front, the best play is to cross the parking lot to the waterfront picnic tables lined up on the seawall.

Rhode Island Seafood Shacks

Cerulean-blue picnic tables surrounded by beach roses on a harbor dotted with sailboats—can a seafood shack get more scenic? Lobster and fishing boats pull right up to the back of this family-owned spot, so you’re getting seafood straight from the source. You can’t go wrong with the clam chowder, the cod sandwich, or the fish and chips, but locals also praise the bay scallops (in season) and the buttered lobster roll.

A popular dock-and-dine destination for boaters and land-loving seafood fans since 1969, Evelyn’s sits right on the calm waters of Nanaquaket Pond, with a small, air-conditioned dining room as well as shaded outdoor seating. While we can never resist the classic combination of clear Rhode Island clam chowder and puffy clam cakes, the calamari with hot pepper rings and garlic butter is tops. Fans of the Fall River–style chow mein sandwich, take note: Not only does Evelyn’s have the sandwich, it also makes a lobster variation.

Newport Lobster Shack | Newport

Operated by the Newport Fishermen’s Co-op, this shack serves up freshly prepared fish and shellfish direct from the local fleet, right on the water, right in downtown Newport. In fact, the co-op sells only its own catch. This being Rhode Island, don’t miss out on the calamari—but the lobster rolls and the bisque are also great. Seating is outdoors, and half of it is shaded.

Seafood Shack Recipe Bonus!

Bring home the flavor of a New England summer vacation with classic seafood shack recipes.

Inspired by the excellent chowders, fried clams, and stuffies I tasted in New England seafood shacks from Connecticut to Maine, I adapted three classic recipes from Yankee’s archives so you can enjoy these same foods at home. Personally, I think seafood shack fare tastes great any time of the year, but especially in summer, it can offer a true taste of vacationing on the New England coast.

Classic Clam Chowder

Photo Credit: Kristin Teig

Note: We always try to be mindful of the fact that half of our readers live outside of New England (looking at you, Ohio and California!), so if you can’t find what you need at the local market, know that frozen chopped New England clam meat is easy to order online, as are frozen whole belly clams.

Where are your favorite New England seafood shacks? Let us know!

This feature was originally published as “Shack Mix” in the May/June 2026 issue of Yankee.

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