There’s nothing wrong with a summer vacation that simply leaves you with tan lines and ice cream fatigue. But what if you could walk away with fresh skills and a new—or renewed—passion for boatbuilding, weaving, running, or sustainability? If that sounds like your kind of souvenir, check out these immersive New England trips that double as learning opportunities (most with room, board, and relaxation to boot). The answer to the age-old question—What did you do this summer?—is about to become so much cooler.

Trekking through a blueberry barren during a stay at Maine’s Hog Island Audubon Camp.

Photo Credit: Mark Fleming

12 New England Learning Vacations

1. Hog Island Audubon Camp

Go hog-wild for birds on a Maine island.

Bird-watching novices and fanatics alike will bliss out at Hog Island in Muscongus Bay, home to a rustic, 90-year-old Audubon Camp and more than 200 bird species, including nesting puffins at nearby Eastern Egg Rock. Camps run from late May to mid-September—and while you can rack up bird sightings during a stay in this special place, it also provides a chance to disconnect, decompress, and really tune into nature that starts with the pontoon ride over from the mainland. Take the “Mindful Birding” session, for one, which features yoga, journaling, and forest bathing (8/30–9/4). Can’t you just feel the stress winging away?

2. Fat Sheep Farm & Cabins

Find your whey in the world of cheesemaking.

What better place than Vermont—a small state with an outsize impact on the U.S. artisan cheese scene—to try crafting wheels and wedges? You’ll be in good, experienced hands in a workshop at Fat Sheep Farm & Cabins, winner of three 2025 American Cheese Society awards. Learn about different milks, equipment, and aging techniques as you help produce feta, Gouda, or maybe a Manchego style—depending on the workshop—and then collect tips and recipes to continue your turophile journey. Other educational opportunities on offer during a stay in one of the farm’s five well-appointed cabins include sourdough bread classes, morning farm chores, and garden tours.

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3. Pinewoods

Dance a jig or sing folk ballads in the forest.

In 1925, prominent philanthropist Helen Storrow (Boston’s Storrow Drive is named after her husband, James) built a pavilion and new cabins and hosted the English Folk Dance Society’s school on the 40 wooded acres she owned along Long Pond in Plymouth, Massachusetts. More than a century later, her Pinewoods Camp—now on the National Register of Historic Places—is still the site of joyful, nonprofit-run dance and music sessions June through early September. During a weeklong or weekend stay in rustic cabins, you might try contra or folk dancing, pub singing, Scottish reeling, or tango, followed by a community-wide shindig beneath the stars in the evening. New this summer is the Country Dance & Song Society’s SEA session, featuring songs and English and American dance inspired by the ocean (8/13–8/17).

4. Harrisville Designs

Spin, knit, and weave in a historic textile town.

The village of Harrisville, New Hampshire, named a National Historic Landmark in 1977, is among the best-preserved industrial communities in the country. Drawing on this centuries-old textile tradition, Harrisville Designs manufactures woolen yarn, wooden floor looms, and weaving kits for kids. You can put all these American-made products to good use in a multiday spinning, knitting, or weaving workshop (the beginning weaving and Navajo weaving series are popular) held in the Harrisville Designs studio. After class, students can retire to the circa-1853 Cheshire Mills Boarding House: With six bedrooms, shared bathrooms, and a communal kitchen, it’s an economical and period-perfect stay.

5. WoodenBoat School

Make your own skerry or wherry…

It’s all boats, all the time at the WoodenBoat School in Brooklin, Maine, which began in 1981 as an extension of WoodenBoat magazine. While classes include construction fundamentals and core skills, of course, you can also fashion your own vessel from a kit with expert instruction (the ultimate souvenir) or choose from more esoteric but equally nautical classes such as naming and lettering boats and making a ship-in-a-bottle. Sleep on campus in accommodations ranging from campsites and cabins to single and double rooms with shared bathrooms, and spend any downtime cruising around Eggemoggin Reach in a yawl, skiff, or sloop—just a few of the 30-plus handsome crafts in the school’s fleet.

6. Morse Alpha Expeditions

…or learn to sail aboard an already-built cutter-rigged sloop.

Talk about jumping in the deep end: Sailors of all levels can sharpen their seafaring skills in a multiday live-aboard cruise with Morse Alpha Expeditions of Rockland, Maine. Passengers (up to five per expedition) participate in the daily duties that keep the Rocinante afloat, from cooking meals to changing sails, and learn about anchor techniques, knots, tides, and more, all while navigating heavily trafficked coastal Maine waters in unpredictable weather. At night, you’ll sleep below deck in cozy bunks—unless it’s your turn to keep watch, that is.

7. Hill Farm

Fly-fish a legendary river with Orvis-endorsed pros.

Abundant brown and brook trout coupled with majestic mountain scenery make the Battenkill River a true angler’s paradise. Get up close and personal with this freestone waterway—literally wade in it—with a customizable “Stay and Fish” package at the riverside resort Hill Farm in Sunderland, Vermont. You can learn the basics in a private fly-fishing lesson or up your cast-and-reel game with a half- or full-day excursion led by Orvis Manchester Fly Fishing School–endorsed pros. And whether you catch anything or not, rest assured that river trout is often on the menu at the resort’s restaurant.

Alba the barn owl spreads her wings for a participant in a New England Falconry–led class at Vermont’s Woodstock Inn & Resort.

Photo Credit: Woodstock Inn & Resort

8. Woodstock Inn & Resort

Take up the gauntlet and try your hand at falconry.

Did you know that a Harris’s hawk has rounded wings and hunts in groups? Or that they engage in a rare practice called “back standing,” in which they perch atop each other? Don a glove, then handle, fly, and get to know these fascinating birds of prey in a New England Falconry–led class at Vermont’s Woodstock Inn & Resort, which also offers an owl experience (meet a barn owl, a burrowing owl, and a Eurasian eagle owl, oh my!). And birding is just one of the inn’s “Passion Pursuit” programs—book golf and pickleball lessons, tours and tastings at the on-site Kelly Way Gardens, fly-fishing excursions, and more.

Learning the ABCs of oyster anatomy from Lady Oyster owner Virginia Shaffer, left, on a farm tour along the New Meadow River in Maine.

Photo Credit: Justin Smulski/Courtesy of Lady Oyster

9. Lady Oyster

Sample the ocean’s bounty in a classic Maine fishing village.

For a true taste of place, head to Phippsburg’s West Point to join a half-day seafood adventure organized by Lady Oyster. First, company founder and Oyster Master Guild–certified specialist Virginia Shaffer leads a serious bivalve tasting—we’re talking flavor wheels and slurping etiquette—before breaking for lobster rolls made by Maine Oyster Company with meat from neighboring Small Point Fisheries. The afternoon ends with a sunset cruise to an oyster farm, complete with shucking lessons, an aquaculture Q&A, and possible seal sightings. To make a weekend out of it, book the nearby Maine Oyster Company–owned So’Wester cottage. Hungry for more? Look for Lady Oyster’s four-night seafood retreat coming in September.

10. Maine Local Living School

Take your family back to the land—literally.

Do more than unplug this summer. Families can slow things way down with a three- or five-day “sustainability stay” at Maine Local Living School in the tiny inland town of Temple. Choose from a long list of skill-building activities and lessons—make fruit leather via solar food dehydration, sharpen tools, identify trees, and more—to create a personalized itinerary, which also includes time to swim, hike, and wild-harvest food to cook over a fire. After all that, you’ll appreciate the cozy sleeping accommodations in canvas-walled tents, thoughtfully stocked with kids’ books and games and flanked by a swing set and composting toilet. Make it an extended-family affair: If your siblings and their spouses and young ’uns want to join, the school can accommodate multiple groups at once.

An ancient textile technique comes to life as a student at Snow Farm in Massachusetts creates a pattern with rice paste before dyeing the fabric in an indigo bath.

Photo Credit: Candace Morgan Hope

11. Snow Farm: The New England Craft Program

Go way beyond lanyards at a fine-crafts camp.

Repeat visitors call Snow Farm: The New England Craft Program their “happy place,” and for good reason: With four dorms and a kitchen serving farm-to-table meals situated on a bucolic, 50-acre refurbished dairy farm in Williamsburg, Massachusetts, it’s the ideal setting to unleash your creative spirit. And whatever you’re into, this crafty retreat likely has a course for it, from metalsmithing and paper marbling to ceramics and mobile-making. The instructors are well-known working artists, and with small class sizes—six to 10 students—you’ll get plenty of hands-on attention as you paint/sculpt/shape your masterpiece.

12. Craftsbury Outdoor Center

Take your running to new heights in the Green Mountains.

Relive the camaraderie and calf stretches of high school cross-country at Craftsbury Outdoor Center’s adult running camps, each offering a week of intervals, cross-training, coaching, and sweaty togetherness that culminates in the sunrise ridge run. On this otherworldly 10-mile loop, you and your newfound running besties will chug up and down Vermont’s rolling hills past fields and forests as the morning fog lifts from the valleys. And Craftsbury isn’t kidding when it says “we recover as hard as we run” in its Campifesto: Non-cardio activities include massages, lake swims, even field trips—and naps are always encouraged.

Which New England learning vacations would you sign up for?

This feature was originally published as “Learning Potential” in the May/June 2026 issue of Yankee.

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