Massachusetts

North Shore vs. South Shore: Which Massachusetts Coast Wins?

It’s North versus South, as two Massachusetts travel writers make the case for which of their state’s famous shores reigns supreme.

By Yankee Magazine|Jun 29 2026| Print icon

Split image: left shows boats on blue water, right shows grassy shore with boats and houses in the background.

Left: Less than 20 miles north of Boston, Marblehead has long been known as a hub for competitive sailing, with some even calling it the “yachting capital of the world.” Right: The South Shore town of Scituate, whose name derives from a Wampanoag word meaning “cold brook,” was hailed by Smithsonian as the nation’s best seaside small town to visit in 2024.

Credit: Adam DeTour

Massachusetts residents have been debating it for generations: Is the North Shore or the South Shore the state’s ultimate coastal destination?

From fried clams and fishing villages to bar pizza and Pilgrim history, each shoreline has its own devoted fans—and compelling reasons to visit.

To settle the score (or at least continue the friendly rivalry), we asked two Massachusetts travel writers to make the case for their favorite stretch of coast. Read both perspectives, then decide where your loyalties lie.

Meet the Contenders

Boats anchored in a calm harbor with grassy shore and houses in the background under a partly cloudy sky.
The South Shore town of Scituate, whose name derives from a Wampanoag word meaning “cold brook,” was hailed by Smithsonian as the nation’s best seaside small town to visit in 2024.
Credit: Adam DeTour

The South Shore

History, small-town charm, and laid-back coastal living

From Plymouth and Duxbury to Scituate and Cohasset, the South Shore is rich in American history, family beaches, local museums, seafood shacks, and beloved bar pizza.

Read: Why We Love the Massachusetts South Shore: History, Beaches & Bar Pizza

Dozens of boats float on a calm blue harbor with houses and trees in the background, under a clear sky.
Less than 20 miles north of Boston, Marblehead has long been known as a hub for competitive sailing, with some even calling it the “yachting capital of the world.”
Credit: Adam DeTour

The North Shore

Maritime heritage, arts, and iconic New England scenery

Home to Salem, Gloucester, Marblehead, Rockport, and Crane Beach, the North Shore blends dramatic coastline, historic seaports, world-class museums, and some of New England’s most famous seafood.

Read: Why We Love the Massachusetts North Shore: Beaches, Seafood & Coastal Charm

Which Shore Gets Your Vote?

Are you Team North Shore or Team South Shore?

Tell us in the comments—and let us know your favorite beach, seafood shack, scenic drive, or hidden gem.

This feature was originally published as “Tidal Bout” in the July/August 2026 issue of Yankee.

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