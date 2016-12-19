Located just outside the Green Mountain tourist town of Stowe, Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center, Vermont, uses fresh-pressed apple cider (and apple cider doughnuts) to satisfy a year-round stream of visitors. While in the area for a quick Stowe overnight, I remembered Cold Hollow had recently made an appearance on Yankee‘s list of the Best 5 Cider Mills in New England, so I made sure we had time to stop for a sample.

Here’s a look at our visit in photos!

COLD HOLLOW CIDER MILL

Have you ever visited Cold Hollow Cider Mill?

Cold Hollow Cider Mill. 3600 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, Vermont. 800-327-7537; coldhollow.com