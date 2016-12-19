Located just outside the Green Mountain tourist town of Stowe, Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center, Vermont, uses fresh-pressed apple cider (and apple cider doughnuts) to satisfy a year-round stream of visitors. While in the area for a quick Stowe overnight, I remembered Cold Hollow had recently made an appearance on Yankee‘s list of the Best 5 Cider Mills in New England, so I made sure we had time to stop for a sample.
Here’s a look at our visit in photos!
COLD HOLLOW CIDER MILL
A cloudy early winter visit to Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center, Vermont.
Aimee Tucker
It being early December, the store was in decoration-transition.
Aimee Tucker
But, no matter the month, apples are the main attraction.
Aimee Tucker
It’s at this point that, if you stop and sniff, you’ll get your first whiff of Cold Hollow’s famous apple cider doughnuts.
Aimee Tucker
Our first stop inside the store was the cider press viewing room, where you can watch apple cider being made the old-fashioned way. Pressing takes place year-round, but ramps up to daily from mid-September through mid-December.
Aimee Tucker
Craving an apple cider sample?
Aimee Tucker
Line up at the tasting tank!
Aimee Tucker
After you’re done sampling the cider, it’s time to explore the store. Foodies will find plenty of Vermont-made treats to take home, from 2015 Yankee Editors’ Choice Award Winner Fat Toad Farm caramel sauces to mustards, jams, crackers, maple candy, and so much more.
Aimee Tucker
My favorite spot in at Cold Hollow Cider Mill is the Honey Bee Corner, where you can view a busy hive at work. Naturally, you’ll also find Vermont honey for sale.
Aimee Tucker
My idea of heaven (well, the breakfast part of heaven) is the Cold Hollow maple syrup wall. Pick a size, any size.
Aimee Tucker
On vacation? Mail a Vermont postcard to a friend. In case you didn’t know, the theme of Vermont can be summed up in two words: “fall foliage.”
Aimee Tucker
Every kind of Vermont souvenir and gift can be found at Cold Hollow. Shirts, mugs, puzzles, greeting cards, toys, books, soaps, wooly socks…you name it.
Aimee Tucker
Gifts galore. I especially liked those animal-shaped cutting boards along the back wall.
Aimee Tucker
Before you leave, don’t forget the fresh apple cider! It comes in gallons, half-gallons, quarts, and pints.
Aimee Tucker
And then, arguably the most popular item for sale at Cold Hollow, there are the (legendary) apple cider doughnuts. Four “donut robots” crank out the cider doughnuts daily.
Aimee Tucker
Grab a seat at the counter (or outside if the weather is nice) and enjoy your warm doughnuts fresh from the fryer.
Aimee Tucker
Cold Hollow Cider Mill’s hot apple cider doughnuts are one of life’s greatest pleasures.
Aimee Tucker
Have you ever visited Cold Hollow Cider Mill?
Cold Hollow Cider Mill. 3600 Waterbury-Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, Vermont. 800-327-7537; coldhollow.com
The BarnDance hard cider is the best I’ve had–wonderfully balanced flavor and not cloyingly sweet, plus the perfect effervescence. I have purchased it twice and it’s a winner